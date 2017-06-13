Play Store Downloads Show Google Pixel Sales Limited To 1 Million Units (arstechnica.com) 8
While Google has yet to release official sales numbers for its flagship Google Pixel smartphone, a Play Store app may shed some light on roughly how many units are in circulation. The Pixel Launcher, which is installed by default on the Pixel and Pixel XL, just crossed into the "1,000,000-5,000,000" install tier, leading us to assume that Google has finally sold 1,000,000 Google Pixel units. Ars Technica notes that "the Pixel is seen as Google's answer to the iPhone, but considering Apple sells 40 to 50 million iPhones in a quarter, Google has some catching up to do." From the report: This calculation is complicated by the fact that Google Play doesn't show exact install numbers; it shows installs in "tiers" like "100,000-500,000." So most of the time, we won't have an exact Pixel sales number -- except when the Pixel Launcher crosses from one download tier to another. So guess what just happened? The Pixel Launcher just crossed into the "1,000,000-5,000,000" install tier (you can see some third-party tracking sites, like AppBrain, still have it listed at 500,000). So for this one moment in history, eight months after launch, we can say Google finally sold a million Pixel phones. The Play Store device targeting ensures no one other than Pixel owners can download the Pixel Launcher, and the install count doesn't include sideloading. The most popular sideloading site, APKMirror, has more than 1.3 million downloads on just a single version of the Pixel Launcher, so we know that sideloaders actually outnumber legitimate Pixel Launcher users. There are some statistically insignificant root shenanigans you could pull to download the Pixel Launcher from the Play Store on a non-Pixel device, but there is no way the number of sold Pixels is higher than 1 million units at this point in time.
Isn't the Pixel Launcher installed by default? Simply having it preinstalled won't count as a download, so can't be used to gauge how many devices are out there.
Also, if there have been multiple updates, won't that count as multiple downloads per device? What about reinstalls after factory resets etc? If updates don't count as downloads, and only Pixel devices can install this launcher app, then the download count should be at zero. If other devices can install the app, then it's meaningless to try to use t
The best priced smartphone I've had was a Moto G. Incredible battery life, no bloat, almost vanilla Android. Roughly $180 - $200.
Lately though I've bought a Samsung S8, unlocked, which is as expensive as it gets (same price range as the Pixel) but it's truly a fantastic device, it feels like nothing on it can be improved much. It does feel silly though to pay the same price for a phone than for a decent laptop, so unless you're an avid mobile gamer or mobile movie watcher, it's not really cost-effective and
>"Ars Technica notes that "the Pixel is seen as Google's answer to the iPhone, but considering Apple sells 40 to 50 million iPhones in a quarter, Google has some catching up to do."
Seen by whom? It is just a phone, one of many Android phones. Add up all the Android phones and it dwarfs the number of iPhones. What are they trying to say, that selling a million Pixel phones is somehow a failure? Yeesh, you can make statistics say anything...
