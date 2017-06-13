Google Hires Key Apple Chip Architect To Build Custom Chips For Pixel Phones (variety.com) 24
A recent hire at Google indicates big changes are coming for future versions of the Google's Pixel phone. Manu Gulati, an Apple micro-architect who worked on the company's chip development for nearly eight years, has just joined Google. From a report: Gulati started working at Apple in 2009, and was instrumental to the company's efforts to build custom chips for the iPad, the iPhone and Apple TV. Apple began using its own chips in 2010, starting with the introduction of the iPad in 2010, which was powered by the company's A4 chip. To this day, the company uses custom-designed microchips for each of their devices, which make it possible to optimize processors both for performance and energy consumption. In the industry, these integrated chips for mobile devices are also known as SoCs, or "systems on a chip." In contrast, Google relied on a chip designed and manufactured by Qualcomm when it introduced its first Pixel phones last fall. The same chip is being used by a number of other Android phone manufacturers, including HTC, LG, Lenovo and Asus -- all of which goes to say that these phones all offer very similar performance specs. Qualcomm has become the de facto-manufacturer for higher-end Android phone chips, making it harder for the companies to differentiate their devices from one another.
If working for the same company for 7 years and a bit sounds like an extraordinary achievement, then I weep for the future.
This, the only way to get a raise that isn't a cost of living adjustment these days is to hop from company to company.
That is not a bad thing. Cities with lots of job hopping tend to be more productive and have lower inequality. Ideas spread faster, and people can avoid getting stuck in jobs that don't fit their skills.
Churn is good.
There are some companies that do have an advancement track for non-managers. It's not as common as it once was but it is not necessarily rare. I suspect it may make a comeback given the rapid job changing of younger workers. You especially don't want job hopping by senior engineers, it's far too disruptive.
I think for younger workers there is this myth of being rich quickly by just finding the right startup and this encourages changing jobs often.
Going back to a day when someone works at the same company for 40 years sounds like going back to a day when someone rarely left their home town their whole life. It certainly doesn't sound like a good thing. Cross pollination of ideas and labor market fluidity are good things.
If leaving your company in under 7 years for better opportunities ever sounds like a volatile career, then I weep for the future.
You can't go back to something that never existed. A "golden age" of lifetime employment is a myth. Average job tenure today is higher than it was in at almost anytime in the past. Sure, there were some people that worked in a factory their whole life in the 1960s, but that was not common, and many more people were day laborers moving from job to job.
Hmm, let's see
- No long term benefits anywhere
- No advancement above ~3% cost of living increase
- Increasing politics / stratification
WHY do PEOPLE leave COMPANIES???
Science just doesn't know
Every chip maker with IP has SoCs, that's nothing special. Usually no one worries about this since only the operating system needs to know about the special features whereas the bland applications remain relatively portable. Even if they go to an extreme to add new instructions (so very rarely needed or desired) these aren't going to be things used by the application layer.
They won't be able to charge premium prices forever.
Yeah, let's all race to the bottom. Afterall, it has worked out so well for the quality of PeeSees...
Hire some support engineers (Score:5, Insightful)
I doubt the mainstream market consumers would want to buy a Pixel phone when it only will be supported up to two years after it's initial launch. [deccanchronicle.com] Google is taking planned obsolescence to a new level! Buy a premium pixel phone on a two year payment plan and as soon as it is paid off it is obsolete and one will need to start looking to purchase a new one with little hope of reselling their current phone for any meaningful value.
Google is a fickled company and all of their services and products have short abrupt lifespans.
That's a bit misleading when the page you linked to shows th
Re: (Score:3)
Apple makes sure to push that last update that nerfs your device at the point in time that they feel it's time for you to buy another iGadget.
ROI ? (Score:1)
Has the performance of Apple's chips outpaced Qualcomm's so much that Google will see any major improvement from making their own custom?
Even if it is the case, can Google really beat Qualcom and what makes you think Qualcom couldn't make faster chips if manufacturers were willing to pay for it?
Google doesn't have the numbers to justify custom (Score:3)
Google doesn't have the numbers to justify custom chips. Samsung does. Apple does. Huawei seem to have it. But Google I highly doubt it.
Perhaps they want server chips? They already use google designed security chips and ASICs.
If you're referring to the numbers after the dollar-sign, I think they do...