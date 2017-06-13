Intel Announces X299, Skylake-X, and Kaby Lake-X Release Schedule

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by msmash
Ian Cutress, writing for AnandTech: At Computex a couple of weeks ago, Intel announced its new Basin Falls platform, consisting of the X299 chipset with motherboards based on it, a pair of Kaby Lake-X processors, and a set of Skylake-X processors going all the way up to eighteen cores, denoting the first use of Intel's enterprise level high core-count silicon in a consumer product. As part of Intel's E3 press release, as well as their presentations at the show, the new Core i9 processors were discussed, along with Intel's continued commitment towards eSports. Intel gave the dates for the new platform as the following: 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts available for pre-order from June 19th; 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts shipping to consumers from June 26th; 12-core parts expected to ship in August; and 14, 16 and 18 core parts expected to ship in October.

  • What we really need here is a clear display of how much bang you get for your buck. The prices alone are significantly higher than AMD Zen based chips and you get fewer cores to boot. So the question is, how well do they perform compared to AMD's offerings?

    • Shhh. You're disturbing the marketing pitch.

    • I'd like to see comparisons too but history shows this isn't really needed at this level. Intel has always been relatively price competitive with AMD, but then also had their super expensive enthusiast CPUs that had no competition from AMD. That is likely going to be the case with these.

  • Intel gave the dates for the new platform as the following: 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts available for pre-order from June 19th; 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts shipping to consumers from June 26th; 12-core parts expected to ship in August; and 14, 16 and 18 core parts expected to ship in October.

    IOW, they're going to start making IDENTICAL 18-core parts NOW, and they'll bin them according to how many (4,6,8,10,12,14,16,18) functioning cores pass QA. By October, they hope to have their processes straightened out

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      Or maybe ALL the cores passed QA, but you get them running NSA spyware on (18 - number of cores you paid for) cores...?

  • LTT on Core i9 & X299 (Score:3)

    by rbrandis ( 735555 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @01:16PM (#54610793) Homepage
    Linus from Linus Tech Tips isn't too happy with this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

    • a bit long but SUPER informative.
      TL;DR version: It's Intel's reaction to Ryzen. Modo mfr are surprised about X299 like you. X299 is going to be a pain for everyone.

      (Sorry, no mods to give you)

