Intel Announces X299, Skylake-X, and Kaby Lake-X Release Schedule (anandtech.com) 23
Ian Cutress, writing for AnandTech: At Computex a couple of weeks ago, Intel announced its new Basin Falls platform, consisting of the X299 chipset with motherboards based on it, a pair of Kaby Lake-X processors, and a set of Skylake-X processors going all the way up to eighteen cores, denoting the first use of Intel's enterprise level high core-count silicon in a consumer product. As part of Intel's E3 press release, as well as their presentations at the show, the new Core i9 processors were discussed, along with Intel's continued commitment towards eSports. Intel gave the dates for the new platform as the following: 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts available for pre-order from June 19th; 4, 6, 8 and 10-core parts shipping to consumers from June 26th; 12-core parts expected to ship in August; and 14, 16 and 18 core parts expected to ship in October.
18 cores should be enough for anyone.
performance/price comparison? (Score:2)
What we really need here is a clear display of how much bang you get for your buck. The prices alone are significantly higher than AMD Zen based chips and you get fewer cores to boot. So the question is, how well do they perform compared to AMD's offerings?
Shhh. You're disturbing the marketing pitch.
don't expect "ThreadRipper" to be given away for free or to be a perfect chip given the latency issues that are inherent to AMD's architecture.
I don't think anyone is expecting any chips to be free. As for performance issues due to latency between cores, they have already fixed that issue in modern OSes. Also, running a chip out-of-spec is stupid and shouldn't be done by anyone that does real computing.
I'd like to see comparisons too but history shows this isn't really needed at this level. Intel has always been relatively price competitive with AMD, but then also had their super expensive enthusiast CPUs that had no competition from AMD. That is likely going to be the case with these.
IOW, they're going to start making IDENTICAL 18-core parts NOW, and they'll bin them according to how many (4,6,8,10,12,14,16,18) functioning cores pass QA. By October, they hope to have their processes straightened out
a bit long but SUPER informative.
TL;DR version: It's Intel's reaction to Ryzen. Modo mfr are surprised about X299 like you. X299 is going to be a pain for everyone.
(Sorry, no mods to give you)
Intel is probably going to shit a brick when AMD starts releasing 8-core hyperthreaded laptop CPUs.
With on-die GPU that outperforms Intels best without needing $300 worth of high speed edram bolted onto the chip.