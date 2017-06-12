Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If You Were To Put a Computer Inside a Fridge? 21

Posted by BeauHD from the cold-as-ice dept.
dryriver writes: This is not asking what would happen if you were to place your iMac inside your kitchen fridge. Rather, what if a computer casing for a high-powered graphics workstation with multiple CPUs and GPUs, lets say, worked just like a small fridge or freezer, cooling your hardware down without using any CPU fans or liquid cooling and similar. How much would such a fridge-casing cost to make and buy, how much electricity would it consume, how much bigger would it be than a normal PC casing, and would it be a practical solution to the problem of keeping high-powered computer hardware cool for extended periods of time? Bonus question: Is such a thing as a fridge-casing or "Fridgeputer" sold anywhere on the world market right now? Linus Tech Tips tackled this question in a video a couple of years ago, titled "PC Build in a Fridge - Does it Work?"

  • try a meat locker!

  • I'm sure you can find the formulas online. Not sure how they scale though.

  • Condensation (Score:4, Informative)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @08:56PM (#54606481)

    Refrigerators for food can ice-up and otherwise have problems with condensation. Any refrigerator sufficiently advanced to have features to avoid this will cost far more than the equipment needed to deal with waste heat specifically for computer applications.

    Additionally, most inexpensive consumer-grade refrigerators are not really oriented toward dealing with constant heat. Most food cools and remains cool once it's in-place, and when hot food is put into a consumer-grade refrigerator it takes some time to really come down to the internal ambient temp. Expensive consumer-grade refrigerators may be equipped to better cool hot food quickly, but they probably are not geared toward continuous heat.

    If the original purpose of this was to get a dorm or cubicle fridge and build a computer into it, I would not recommend doing that. The difference in air temperature between the inside of the fridge and the ambient is not great enough relative to the waste heat produced by the computer to justify the build.

  • When you cool a volume of air you squeeze all the water out of it. The water condenses on the computer components, and your computer breaks.

    I suppose as long as you dehydrated the inside first and kept several moisture absorption packs in there it would be ok.

    Honestly water cooling is going to be better bang for the buck. you're just going to do an inefficient job of what the ambient air does fine to normal functional components.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HBI ( 604924 )

      Somewhat ironically, dehumidifers essentially work just like you are describing, inasmuch as they pull water vapor out of the air and cause it to condense within the dehumidifier, which stores the excess moisture in a tank. AC units also need drains for the water they pull out of the air.

      If you have ever seen a portable room air conditioning unit, they have tanks in the bottom to store the condensed water and can be used as dehumidifiers - some have this setting. Computer room AC units also humidify and

  • "worked just like a small fridge or freezer"
    "without using any CPU fans or liquid cooling and similar."

    You're simply moving the liquid cooling slightly further away. Liquid cooling IS involved if you have a fridge involved or "similar".
  • Except this is liquid cooling (~the refrigerant), it's just coupled very ineffectively to the CPU via air instead of direct contact. This refrigerator also makes use of a phase transition, unlike conventional water cooling (unless you're getting really toasty!), but it's not unheard of to build this into your rig [overclockers.com].

    But again, just blowing cold air is going to be rather inefficient for a single computer (data center is another issue I guess). Not to mention, you will need a *larger* radiator than you would

  • A fridge is an efficient machine for a smaller amount of work. A fridge works via a compressor motor that isn't on all the time which actually generates more external heat than it internally cools when used inside a room. Compressor motors as such are not designed for continuous operation but even if they were compressors are not designed to remove that much generated heat continuously. such a compressor would be huge and likely many times the size of the space it was trying to cool and would require an ord

  • Not into the whole INOF thing, you make a dumb device that connects to the internet I will either disable your internet access or, hell, disable your internet access.
  • There was an XKCD what-if about toasters vs freezers. While a CPU doesn't run as hot as a toaster, the end result should be pretty much the same: inside the fridge ends up hotter than outside. https://what-if.xkcd.com/155/ [xkcd.com] Conduction through air is poor at removing waste heat. And you don't get much convection in an enclosed space.
  • You're going to need air circulation, whether you rely on the fridge fan or your cpu fan. You might be able to rely on convection currents to pull air through your cpu heatsink. Maybe you could get away with a giant heat sink (1ft square?) to service a single cpu. A refrigerator typically cools things and keeps them cold, as opposed to cooling things that are constantly cooking (as in a PC). A typical freezer is likely the same. You're giving up cheap cooling (fan on heatsink, ambient air) for a more e

  • The surrounding air being a few degrees cooler will make very little difference since the heat in a computer is not spread out but in a few very small dense areas.
    Cooling liquid works because it is like a fridge, but the cooling happens right up against the hot parts. Cooling the whole case from the outside-in would requite temperatures that would be very expensive to create, and probably require competently different materials for cables and boards as most plastics and metals do very poorly at -100C.

  • Air is an insulator, so placing computer parts in an air-mass inside a cooling vehicle (direct gas-expansion refrigerator) creates a built-in inefficiency that makes no good sense fiscally or energy wise.

    In contrast oil conducts heat beautifully and a computer immersed in mineral oil offloads heat amazingly well. https://www.pugetsystems.com/s... [pugetsystems.com]

    Secondly, not all parts of a computer generate heat, so putting the whole case in the air-cooled fridge is just an exercise in inefficiency.

    Far better to do what t

