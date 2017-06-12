Researchers Reveal Malware Designed To 'Power Down' Electric Grid (securityledger.com) 10
chicksdaddy writes: A sample of malicious software discovered at the site of a December, 2016 cyber attack on Ukraine's electrical grid is a previously unknown program that could be capable of causing physical damage to the electrical grid, according to reports by two security firms. The Security Ledger reports: "Experts at the firm ESET and Dragos Security said on Monday that the malicious software, dubbed CrashOverride (Dragos) or Industroyer (ESET) affected a 'single transmission level substation' in the Ukraine attack on December 17th, 2016 in what appears to have been a test run. Still, experts said that features in the malware show that adversaries are automating and standardizing what were previously manual attacks against critical infrastructure, while also adding features that could be used to physically disable or damage critical systems -- the first evidence of such activity since the identification of the Stuxnet malware in 2010. The Crash Override malware 'took an approach to understand and codify the knowledge of the industrial process to disrupt operations as STUXNET (sp) did,' wrote Dragos Security in a report. The malware improves on features seen in other malicious software that it knows to target industrial control systems. Specifically, the malware makes use of and manipulates industrial control system-specific communications protocols. That's similar to features in ICS malware known as Havex that targeted grid operators in Europe and the United States in 2014. The Crash Override malware also targeted the libraries and configuration files of so-called 'Human Machine Interfaces' (or HMIs) to understand the environment they have infected. It can use HMIs, which provide a graphical interface for managing industrial control system equipment, to connect spread to other Internet connected equipment and systems, Dragos said."
take down 9 take the full grid down! (Score:2)
http://spectrum.ieee.org/energ... [ieee.org]
Putin at work, once again (Score:1)
No doubt Putin's team of state hackers are behind this. Part of his plan to reconquer all former soviet republics.
Now watch the filthy little payed russian shills downmod this post down to hell, as it always happens anytime Putin or Russia are mentionned on Slashdot,
Power Down (Score:1)
What I find surprising (Score:2)
Maybe I'm being too critical of everything these days but I find it surprising that these sort of things are even news. Shouldn't it be expected even before its inception that people are going to try and fuck with important things if they can? ESPECIALLY when they can do it anonymously?
I think I need to escape to the woods, and fucking soon, for a long time.
The question at hand: (Score:2)
Why the fuck are these systems connected to the internet?
Re: (Score:3)
From a technical point of view, only because it was more convenient and less costly.
But the real reason is, in almost all countries this tends to be "good enough" as no one will dare to attack you -- even if the attack itself can be easily anonymized, "cui bono" makes the attacker obvious (and a false flag operation would be pretty risky).
Except for Ukraine -- a country with a big powerful enemy it's currently at war with, and has no friends. It's beyond obvious who wants to destroy their power grid, but a
Re: (Score:2)
My musings on it:
At the time, the engineers were cocky and thought nobody would be able to fuck with it. Maybe at the time they were correct. Current engineers see the problem, but the solution costs too much so everyone just wishes it would go away and don't talk about it too much. I've never had much fun trying to explain something super technical (but super important) to someone who was stressed out and knew fuck all of what I was talking about (but occupied a role of higher power, yeah I'm talking about
Re: (Score:2)
That's the thing, they don't have to be to be a problem. That was the ingenious thing with Stuxnet... It had two parts, the worm that infected internet connected hosts, and the thumbdrive vector that allowed it to jump the air gap. It's entirely likely that it originated with infected thumb drives that were dropped in parking lots/buses/etc... frequented by the Engineers working on Iran's nuclear programme. People being people, they stuck the thumb drives into their machines, on either side of the air gap,