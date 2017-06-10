Researcher Wants To Protect Whistleblowers Against Hidden Printer Dots (bleepingcomputer.com) 31
An anonymous reader writes: "Gabor Szathmari, a security researcher for CryptoAUSTRALIA, is working on a method of improving the security of leaked documents by removing hidden dots left behind by laser printers, which are usually used to watermark documents and track down leakers," reports Bleeping Computer. "Szathmari's work was inspired by the case of a 25-year-old woman, Reality Leigh Winner, who was recently charged with leaking top-secret NSA documents to a news outlet." According to several researchers, Winner might have been caught after The Intercept had shared some of the leaked documents with the NSA. These documents had the invisible markings left behind by laser printers, which included the printer's serial number and the date and time when the document was printed. This allowed the NSA to track down Winner and arrest her even before she was able to publish the leaked documents. Now, Szatmari has submitted a pull request to the PDF Redact Tools, a project for securely redacting and stripping metadata from documents before publishing. Szathmari's pull request adds a code routine to the PDF Redact Tools project that would allow app operators to convert documents to black and white before publishing. "The black and white conversion will convert colors like the faded yellow dots to white," Szathmari said in an interview. Ironically, the project is managed by First Look Media, the parent company behind The Intercept news outlet.
No, no one. Well maybe just you. The rest of us are intelligent enough to realize that security clearances aren't determined by discriminatory items such as a person's name.
even black and white laser printers can watermark the document. The pixels are small enough that you won't notice them and at normal 300dpi scanning they won't transfer, just like the yellow dots, but if you get hold of the originals, there's data on there that can be used to track back to the printer in question. Inkjets do it too, both black and color models.
Long before laser printers, investigators were tying people to typewriters based on unique per-unit imperfections and wear patterns. You can do something similar based on drum and toner distribution variances even on a monochrome non-watermarked printer.
Granted, the judas dots also report the date and time, which helps nail a culprit on a shared resource, but the safest thing to do would be to OCR the printed documents rather than photocopy them.
It is much harder to prove authenticity in this case. Like rewriting the text by hand — it just is not as convincing.
That said, when it comes to accusing Trump, authenticity obviously yields to outrageousness in importance...
Turns colored dots into black ones. Problem solved.
How does making the markings easier to identify help in anonymizing the document?
Presumably light colors are mapped to white rather than black.
Unless you can find an analog copier. The digital ones will put the watermark of the copier on it. And the analog copier often has defects due to analog technology that could allow it to be traced back.
I'd operate under the assumption that the NSA has hacked their hardware and software to put document tracking information into things like font rendering and image dithering artifacts.
OCR into a plain text file and strip out any formatting. It's the only way to be even remotely sure.
It's probably enough to a) strip all the non white/black pixels with a threshold filter and b) convert down to a very low resolution, like 72dpi, suitable for screen viewing, especially if you c) run it through another threshold filter at the end. This will make it look like crap, but preserve formatting which helps verify the validity of a document.
Back in the day typewriters were traced back because of manufacturing defects so the e may be typed 1/24th of an inch higher and 1/12th inch to the left.
A dot matrix printer could have pins that are in tolerance but have defects that could allow it to traced. The same with line impact printers.
"This is useful to detect whistle blowers in the US."
Again, we are sacrificing billions around the world to dictatorships who will just use the exact same products to clamp down on their own people.
If 1984 were to be rewritten, it should have been from the point of view of many billions living in grinding dictatorship, being spied on by their governments simply using commercial products sold to them by some hundreds of millions living in relative freedom, embedding spying tech in those products to catch mun
by removing hidden dots left behind by laser printers, which are usually used to watermark documents and track down leakers,
This is incorrect. The purpose of the dots and why they are limited to color printouts is because they are intended to be used to identify currency counterfeiters.
During the 1990s Xerox and other companies sought to reassure governments that their printers would not be used for forgery.
