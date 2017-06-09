Tesla Plans To Disconnect 'Almost All' Superchargers From the Grid In Favor of Solar and Battery Power (electrek.co) 34
Only half a dozen Supercharger stations or so out of the over 800 stations have solar arrays and batteries, but that may be about to change. Elon Musk said Tesla plans to deploy more battery and solar systems with the upcoming "Version 3" of the Supercharger, adding that "almost all Superchargers will disconnect from the electricity grid." Electrek reports: Previously, Musk said that Tesla's new Powerpack and solar arrays will power some Supercharger stations in sunny regions to go off-grid -- adding that "the grid won't be needed for moderate use Superchargers in non-snowy regions." While it makes sense to add solar arrays and battery packs, it's not clear why there would be a need to completely disconnect from the grid, which is often still useful -- especially if net metering is available. Even in regions where coal dominates electricity generation, electric cars are still more efficient than some of the most efficient gas-powered cars. Therefore, the argument could have ended here, but Musk apparently wants to take Tesla's Supercharger network off-grid as part of the company's mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy. Depending on the size and popularity of a Supercharger station, which generally varies from 6 partly used stalls to 20 stalls in almost constant use, Tesla would need some significantly large solar arrays at some stations -- almost football field in size. Unless there are some impressive advancements in efficiency, it's not clear how they would make it happen.
Interstate highways (Score:2)
I think this idea would make sense for charging stations on the Interstate highways. Buy lots of cheap land and put in a charging station every so many miles. It makes distance travel easier for the electric car owners and the lack of power lines to the stations is NOT a problem.
More power to him.
Three notable gains from this method (Score:1)
1) low to moderate usage stations are self-surviving, and can pretty much be left to their own devices (outside of having to send out for repairs if someone breaks a charger). They have no persistent cost from a local utility billing. This also gives the local government less leverage over Tesla.
2) This helps reduce the "hur hur electric cars still burn coal/etc by proxy". If they can get most of the Supercharger network off the grid, most electric cars wouldn't be powered by anything other than the sun.
5) This might be very good in a place where an expensive local infrastructure upgrade would otherwise be needed to support the chargers.
But if wiring a station to the grid is cheap and it can help at being a power sink for excess grid power, it should play ball and thus be useful for the general public in this way.
1) still need water, sewage and permits and property taxes. This also makes the local grid less stable and diverse.
2) still need to burn carbon in order to mine heavy metals and transport them batteries, the electronics and steel from China etc without much though to eventual disposal.
This is probably for the haterz (Score:3)
There are so many, for lack of a better word, "Haters" who think that we can't have nice things and all technology must be destroyed if we are going to save the earth. By disconnecting from the grid Musk wants to make a point: This technology is sustainable. There are no outside inputs that need to go into it to make it work once it's setup. Somebody will say that the batteries or the cells will wear out eventually, but if it lasts for more than 20 years, what are they really going to say then? That's the point he wants to make, that there is hope for the future, we're not all going to die, there is another way to save the world besides deindustrialization and the massive drop in standards of living and population that would have to follow.
"in non-snowy regions" (Score:2)
Someone in California has forgotten that it can rain in non-snowy regions. It can even be heavily clouded when it doesn't rain.
Elon will doom us all! (Score:3)
Don't you people see what happening here?! Elon is going to suck up all the sunlight with his solar panels and we'll have to pay him for electricity to turn on LED light bulbs! With no sunlight, all the plants will die and we'll have to pay him for electricity for our oxygen scrubbers! Someone has to stop this mad man!
He said "over time" (Score:3)
The Paris accord is voluntary so the only benefit of dropping out was for appearances.
Appearances of course are the entire game for Trump - not much help for anyone else though.
Depends on net metering (Score:2)
and that is going away. My utility no longer does net metering. They pay me about 10c/kwh generated and in summer I pay them about 15c/kwh for every kwh I consume. Yeah, you guessed it, I pay a nickel per kwh my panels produce and I consume. Winter I am in a lower price tier so my consumption price drops to about 10c/kwh so it is basically net metering. But they keep dropping the price they pay me per kwh and raising the price I pay them.
It's perfectly reasonable for them to charge more than they pay. They have transmission lines, maintenance personnel, and other basic costs to cover. There's no reason they should transport energy you generate to another customer, and pay/charge the same on both sides. And, as there's more private energy sources connecting to the grid, that price difference will increase, since they'll be making less from power generati
foolish (Score:2)
"it's not clear how they would make it happen." (Score:2)
How to make it happen (Score:2)
Simple, change the business so the 20 stall location isn't so busy. You can close the stalls, or you can charge a surge price based on demand for stalls.