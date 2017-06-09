DARPA Funds Development of New Type of Processor (eetimes.com) 13
The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) is funding a completely new kind of non-von-Neumann processor called a HIVE -- Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit. According to EE Times, the funding is to the tune of $80 million over four-and-a-half years, and Intel and Qualcomm are participating in the project, along with a national laboratory, a university and defense contractor North Grumman. From the report: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (Richland, Washington) and Georgia Tech are involved in creating software tools for the processor while Northrup Grumman will build a Baltimore center that uncovers and transfers the Defense Departments graph analytic needs for the what is being called the world's first graph analytic processor (GAP). Graph analytic processors do not exist today, but they theoretically differ from CPUs and GPUs in key ways. First of all, they are optimized for processing sparse graph primitives. Because the items they process are sparsely located in global memory, they also involve a new memory architecture that can access randomly placed memory locations at ultra-high speeds (up to terabytes per second). Together, the new arithmetic-processing-unit (APU) optimized for graph analytics plus the new memory architecture chips are specified by DARPA to use 1,000-times less power than using today's supercomputers. The participants, especially Intel and Qualcomm, will also have the rights to commercialize the processor and memory architectures they invent to create a HIVE. The graph analytics processor is needed, according to DARPA, for Big Data problems, which typically involve many-to-many rather than many-to-one or one-to-one relationships for which today's processors are optimized. A military example, according to DARPA, might be the the first digital missives of a cyberattack.
Computers are machines that help us think. If we can think better, we can do all the rest of those things you are talking about much, much easier. I would say more and better computing power is the only thing that is going to elevate us out of the purely biological drive to expand until collapse.
cure cancer, mitigate climate change
To be honest, this processor design might have applications for both.
Imagine a Beowulf cluster!
Is there such a thing any more? I recently had access to a lot of second-hand low-end machines and thought it'd be fun to set up a cluster, but I couldn't find the software - it had vanished into a haze of different distros.
Cancer cures, global warming, Mars colonization. All those are pushing computer simulations to their max today. A better processor that could truely "multitask" would be a huge leap in toolset capability for any of those fields.
Thats the worst backronym I have ever heard.