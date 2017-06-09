Microsoft To Shut Down Its Docs.com File-Sharing Site December 15 (zdnet.com) 2
Microsoft will close its file storage and sharing service Docs.com Dec. 15, it said today. As a result of its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, Microsoft also got SlideShare, a more popular place for sharing presentations infographics and other materials with an audience of 70 million. SlideShare represents a better platform for storing and publishing Microsoft documents, the company said. From a report: Microsoft is advising users to migrate and/or delete content they shared on Docs.com as soon as possible. As of today, June 9, creating new Docs.com accounts is no longer supported. Those with existing accounts can still view, edit, publish, download, and delete their existing content. As of August 1, publishing and editing content on Docs.com will no longer be supported.
Wut (Score:2)
WTF is docs.com? WTF is SlideShare? An audience of 70 million? DOUBTFUL!
$26,000,000,000.00 well spent, though.