Microsoft To Shut Down Its Docs.com File-Sharing Site December 15 (zdnet.com) 37
Microsoft will close its file storage and sharing service Docs.com Dec. 15, it said today. As a result of its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, Microsoft also got SlideShare, a more popular place for sharing presentations infographics and other materials with an audience of 70 million. SlideShare represents a better platform for storing and publishing Microsoft documents, the company said. From a report: Microsoft is advising users to migrate and/or delete content they shared on Docs.com as soon as possible. As of today, June 9, creating new Docs.com accounts is no longer supported. Those with existing accounts can still view, edit, publish, download, and delete their existing content. As of August 1, publishing and editing content on Docs.com will no longer be supported.
Wut (Score:2)
WTF is docs.com? WTF is SlideShare? An audience of 70 million? DOUBTFUL!
$26,000,000,000.00 well spent, though.
Re: Wut (Score:2, Informative)
I agree. What is docs.com? Google Docs for the win.
Re: (Score:3)
Google Docs for the win.
Only if your objective is for Google to win. Over you, not Microsoft.
Re: (Score:1)
Go to slideshare.net and take a look?
It's actually a really busy site, for some reason a lot of americans aren't aware of it's existence, though.
It's like youtube, but for slideshows basically.
Re: (Score:2)
I find it very hard to believe anyone who works in any kind of job role even perephrially linked to the business world has not at one point or another read through a slide deck someone shared on SlideShare. It is EXTREMELY popular. I end up reading through presentations on SlideShare all the time.
Re: Wut (Score:2)
Probably only popular among those who pay them for their work.
Re: (Score:2)
I've only ever seen people share things via internal file shares, USB, Dropbox, email, Box, Google Drive, or Google Docs.
Re: (Score:3)
Docs.com is where M$ got to spy on everyone's documents, they don't need it any more because windows anal probe 10 grabs it right off the computers of the gullible. They intent is not just to steal private data but also ideas, not just individuals but also small and medium business, they are an extremely corrupt company as demonstrated by their perverse desire to invade the privacy of everyone's homes.
Put it in the cloud they said. (Score:5, Funny)
It will be safe there they said. Lies!
I swear we care more about pissing off... (Score:3, Interesting)
customers than actual profits. I've worked at MSFT for just over twenty-two years, and I'm sure I'm as astonished at our decisions as our customers are since they don't make a damn bit of sense. The only off the wall decisions that make sense to me are the ones to not allow vacation time since Microsoft pays out less than 2/3 of vacation time, as required by Washington state law. The company has a huge incentive to not allow any vacation time.
Re: (Score:1)
That's true of all of the tech companies in the Seattle area. That ridiculous state law encourages hiring single guys instead of men or women that are married with kids. It offers a great financial reward for not allowing time off that was earned since you can get back more than a third of the cost back. It's why that since I moved to the Seattle area in 1992 that I haven't had more than a long weekend off. My employers knew that if they denied me time off that they would get back more than a third of it
Who? (Score:2)
"Microsoft To Shut Down Its Docs.com File-Sharing Site December 15"
"Docs.com"? Another Microsoft service I never heard of or used. Of course, I've only been on the internet since the late 80's so I can see how it might have slipped by me.