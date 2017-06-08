Amazon Kills Off Unlimited Cloud Storage Option For Amazon Drive (usatoday.com) 20
Coldeagle writes: It looks like Amazaon is killing off it's unlimited storage plan and replacing it with a 1 TB plan for the same monthly cost. USA Today reports: "Amazon had the best deal in online storage -- unlimited backup for $59.99 -- but now unlimited is out. It has been replaced with tiered pricing, the system used by Amazon's rivals. The new rate, announced to customers Wednesday night, is now $59.99 yearly for 1 terabyte of online backup, with each additional terabyte (TB) costing an additional $59.99 annually. Additionally, Amazon is introducing a lower-priced tier set at 100 GBs of storage for $11.99 yearly."
Cheaper to buy your own (Score:1)
For $60/year/1TB you can go out and buy an external hard drive every year for less that that. Other than the convenience of being able to access your docs anywhere, this service can't be worth it at that price.
Which is more likely, hard drive failure or connection/cloud service failure, bankruptcy, etc? At least you can secure your hard drive, in theory.
Connection failure isn't data loss. Cloud outages aren't data loss. Has any big cloud provider ever lost data? Gmail lost some email once, years ago, when the redundant systems failed too, but then that's a free service (they had tape backups or something for the paying customers).
Just buy a new one.
until your single drive fails...
Which is why I have five hard drives in a RAID6 configuration on my file server. I pay $50 for each drive and replace them every five years.
If your house burns down, what good is that backup drive next to your computer?
Or as Francis Ford Coppola learned, putting the backup drive next to the computer isn't the smartest thing when a thief simply steals both.
Offsite storage is critical for data recovery.
That's easy. Treat it like a long-term problem. A hard drive lasts, on average, 3 years. That's $150 per TB, which is more than the cost of 8 TB of storage. Assuming you need 8 TB of backup capacity (and really, if you don't have at least a terabyte or two of data, why aren't you using an iPad?), that means $1200 over three years. For that, you can buy eight or ten 8 TB drives. But to make the math easier, buy six.
Back up everything onto one drive, then clone the backup drive to the other five. Next
Buy the disk then colo your disk like here https://www.delimiter.com/slot... [delimiter.com] 8TB online storage for disk + $120/year - a LOT cheaper!
This shit always annoys me. (Score:4, Interesting)
Companies that do this know that there will be some customers that use a little data, some that use a lot of data, and some that abuse the shit out of the offer. So they cancel the deal rather than deal with the abusers.
If these companies know that they will only offer "unlimited" for a year a two, then why do it? Unless they think that a customer will be trapped after uploading their data and won't want to spend the time uploading it all again.
I won't be upgrading my plan and will probably be going with backblaze for my backups.
Bingo. Like the crack dealer, first hit is free.
It's called a lost leader, and it gets feet into the door. No one wants to walk into an empty store.
The change isn't about people abusing it. That's just the excuse. It's about dollars, and only ever will be.
Best backup deal? Since when? (Score:2)
If you want unlimited backup, you can still get it for $10 less per year than Amazon's price at Backblaze, same as before, even cheaper if you're willing to pay for two years up front. And CrashPlan is still offering unlimited storage at the same price as Amazon.
Of course, that's assuming you're talking about backups, which is what USA Today mentioned. But this Amazon service is more comparable to Dropbox or Google Drive or iCloud Drive, which are general purpose personal cloud storage services, rather than
Bait & Switch (Score:1)
Abuse as usual (Score:2)
Users are uploading their entire media library for Plex or Kodi, up to 50TB etc, then they wonder why this happens.
Should Amazon list it with false advertising? If course not, but a little common sense people, please.