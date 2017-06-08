It's Been So Windy in Europe That Electricity Prices Have Turned Negative (vice.com) 61
An anonymous reader writes: It's been very windy across Europe this week. So much so, in fact, that the high wind load on onshore and offshore wind turbines across much of the continent has helped set new wind power records. For starters, renewables generated more than half of Britain's energy demand on Wednesday -- for the first time ever. In fact, with offshore wind supplying 10 percent of the total demand, energy prices were knocked into the negative for the longest period on record. The UK is home to the world's biggest wind farm, and the largest wind turbines, so it's no surprise that this was an important factor in the country's energy mix. "Negative prices aren't frequently observed," Joel Meggelaars, who works at renewable energy trade body WindEurope, told Motherboard over the phone. "It means a high supply and low demand."
I wonder if it would be cost effective for utility companies to get into the cryptocurrency mining business? Surely it would help avoid situations like this where they actually lose money (temporarily) by adding green power to the grid.
If they had 40 foot shipping containers filled with cryptocurrency mining computers that could be moved around by truck and plugged into the grid as needed, it might help offset costs. Obviously it would be smarter to use electric car fleets to absorb the extra capacity,
It must be nice to have such a high subsidy that you can pay people for your product and still make a profit.
Re:subsidy (Score:5, Insightful)
It's not about subsidy, it's about keeping the grid voltage constant.
You're paying people for the service of using up energy, and keeping the grid stable. Negative electricity prices are really a symptom of not having enough storage capacity on the grid.
But if prices are negative, why don't they just feather the wind mills? No point in producing energy and paying for it, might as well shut them down if there's too much supply and too little demand.
But think of the 200% profits once the wind mills start turning in the opposite direction!
Re: (Score:3)
But if prices are negative, why don't they just feather the wind mills? No point in producing energy and paying for it, might as well shut them down if there's too much supply and too little demand.
EU and German law requires wind and solar to take priority over all other sources, so that last thing you are allowed to curtail is wind. Wind is only 15% total annual generation in Germany, if they want much higher penetration, they will need to curtail wind a lot more, which will make the cost of wind rise.
Because the electricity providers typically have deals with large users of electricity (like aluminium smelters for example) that give them preferential rates, but require them to use electricity exactly when the generators want them to.
Negative prices for energy are a pure fiction. If this were actually the case, the utility would pay you to use electricity. The reality here is that there are government subsidies or other government interference that is artificially distorting the market and that offset, minus the reduction in cost due to a glut in supply, may have netted a negative price for electricity temporarily. But all those wind turbines and other "green" systems are not free, thus if you have:
Re:Misleading Headlines Again... (Score:5, Informative)
No, this really is talking about negative energy prices. The suppliers are paying people to use electricity in order to keep the grid voltage stable, since production has to match demand.
Really this is a symptom of not having enough energy storage on the grid. They were generating so much energy that they could no longer store it, and needed to pay someone to burn the energy off.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Sure. But then you need to pay a LOT more to turn the turbines back on when the wind eventually dies down.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually nuclear has the same problem. It's a fairly expensive base load, but when demand drops prices still go negative, because you still need the grid to absorb the excess. You can't just ramp up and ramp down on a dime: that's why they call it base load. Your base load should always be less than total demand.
In fact what this news is pointing to is that the smarter we can be about using power when it's available, the more efficient we can be. Run your hot water heater and your home heater or air
But is it negative price for the end user, or some negative prices among the grid that only big power companies can use when exchanging electricity between themselves?
Negative prices for 'users' that have either contracts coupled to the european energy exchange (EEX) or whomcan nuy directly at the EEX.
In other words: ordinary households still pay the house hold contract price.
Re:Misleading Headlines Again... (Score:4, Insightful)
The suppliers should invest in Bitcoin mining rigs.
Or not enough demand response. [wikipedia.org]
Cost is always a factor, but what do you call a renewable system that does better than "break even" which is what viable renewable energy does?
It's not net cost.
Regardless, this headline makes it out to be a good thing. Wild market volatility and negative pricing are symptoms of underlying problems, not good things.
Better yet, have "plants" brought online to do something useful, like pump that energy into batteries, pump water high up a hill, pump gas into high pressure chambers, pull trains up hills, etc, so that the energy can be used later when the pendulum swings the other way.
If one of the tenets of preventing global warming is to reduce use of CO2-producing fuels, then using excess wind capacity to generate stored power to use later instead of using CO2-producing fuels would seem useful.
I was thinking that negative prices were a nice way to encourage people to invest in home batteries (Powerwall). With a big battery one can better exploit peak pricing (or in this case spot pricing). However, your idea is better/complimentary.
The real issue is what is a good way to deal with variable generated power. You either need to waste it, store it, or use it. Seems like a good business opportunity to come up with some clever ways to use it as it becomes available. Is this the kind of stuff E
This reminds me of the time I went to buy cinder blocks at Home Depot. The guy told me the more I bought, the cheaper they are. So I told him to load them up on my trailer until they're free.
Then there are days, usually in winter, when the island has the opposite problem: it creates more energy than it can use or store. Just as Eigg Electric has to manage its deficiencies itself, it has to manage its surpluses. Fortunately, it has a system for that too: when there is a surplus of power, electric heaters in the community hall, pier lobby and two churches automatically turn on. This keeps these shared spaces warm all through the winter and requires “virtually no central heating in the system at all,” says Booth. “We don’t charge for it because the whole community benefits.”
Before too many people jump in blaming this on subsidies, they should read this:
https://www.cleanenergywire.or... [cleanenergywire.org]
My understanding is that basically if you have energy sources which can't be quickly or cheaply shut down, and supply exceeds demand, the price can turn negative so that the grid can dump the excess power.
And just how much time does it take to feather a wind mill? Surely that should be nearly instantaneous, like an airplane propeller? Or do they have to send out a technician to climb up and turn a big wheel to feather the vanes?
turbine owners received £1.2billion in the form of a consumer subsidy
so only took them years to get this effect for a minor limited time
..how long will wind farms spin to pay back £1.2billion lol
I am legitimately curious, though, as to the effective cost-per-joule/subsidy-per-joule of various energy sources over the lifetime of the source.
Is storage not an option?
No. It's crazy expensive whichever method you advocate, and there are many. This is why traditional base load power systems match supply with demand. There has always been an incentive to store because it would greatly simplify many difficult problems. If it were feasible it would have been done long ago.
It would not affect the price at the slightest.
time to mine bitcoin free power makes it good for profit
