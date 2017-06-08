Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Power The Almighty Buck United Kingdom

It's Been So Windy in Europe That Electricity Prices Have Turned Negative (vice.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader writes: It's been very windy across Europe this week. So much so, in fact, that the high wind load on onshore and offshore wind turbines across much of the continent has helped set new wind power records. For starters, renewables generated more than half of Britain's energy demand on Wednesday -- for the first time ever. In fact, with offshore wind supplying 10 percent of the total demand, energy prices were knocked into the negative for the longest period on record. The UK is home to the world's biggest wind farm, and the largest wind turbines, so it's no surprise that this was an important factor in the country's energy mix. "Negative prices aren't frequently observed," Joel Meggelaars, who works at renewable energy trade body WindEurope, told Motherboard over the phone. "It means a high supply and low demand."

It's Been So Windy in Europe That Electricity Prices Have Turned Negative More | Reply

It's Been So Windy in Europe That Electricity Prices Have Turned Negative

Comments Filter:

  • In Communist Europe... (Score:5, Funny)

    by by (1706743) ( 1706744 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @04:54PM (#54580045)
    ...electricity pays you!

    Am I doing this right?
    • Yes, you're doing this left!

    • I wonder if it would be cost effective for utility companies to get into the cryptocurrency mining business? Surely it would help avoid situations like this where they actually lose money (temporarily) by adding green power to the grid.

      If they had 40 foot shipping containers filled with cryptocurrency mining computers that could be moved around by truck and plugged into the grid as needed, it might help offset costs. Obviously it would be smarter to use electric car fleets to absorb the extra capacity,

  • subsidy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It must be nice to have such a high subsidy that you can pay people for your product and still make a profit.

    • Re:subsidy (Score:5, Insightful)

      by beelsebob ( 529313 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @04:59PM (#54580081)

      It's not about subsidy, it's about keeping the grid voltage constant.

      You're paying people for the service of using up energy, and keeping the grid stable. Negative electricity prices are really a symptom of not having enough storage capacity on the grid.

      • But if prices are negative, why don't they just feather the wind mills? No point in producing energy and paying for it, might as well shut them down if there's too much supply and too little demand.

        • But think of the 200% profits once the wind mills start turning in the opposite direction!

        • But if prices are negative, why don't they just feather the wind mills? No point in producing energy and paying for it, might as well shut them down if there's too much supply and too little demand.

          EU and German law requires wind and solar to take priority over all other sources, so that last thing you are allowed to curtail is wind. Wind is only 15% total annual generation in Germany, if they want much higher penetration, they will need to curtail wind a lot more, which will make the cost of wind rise.

  • Negative prices for energy are a pure fiction. If this were actually the case, the utility would pay you to use electricity. The reality here is that there are government subsidies or other government interference that is artificially distorting the market and that offset, minus the reduction in cost due to a glut in supply, may have netted a negative price for electricity temporarily. But all those wind turbines and other "green" systems are not free, thus if you have:

    Some cost for green systems/total e

    • Re:Misleading Headlines Again... (Score:5, Informative)

      by beelsebob ( 529313 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:00PM (#54580095)

      No, this really is talking about negative energy prices. The suppliers are paying people to use electricity in order to keep the grid voltage stable, since production has to match demand.

      Really this is a symptom of not having enough energy storage on the grid. They were generating so much energy that they could no longer store it, and needed to pay someone to burn the energy off.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JcMorin ( 930466 )
        Can they just turn off some turbines? It feels odd for me to have to PAY someone to burn electricity...

        • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Sure. But then you need to pay a LOT more to turn the turbines back on when the wind eventually dies down.

      • But is it negative price for the end user, or some negative prices among the grid that only big power companies can use when exchanging electricity between themselves?

        • Negative prices for 'users' that have either contracts coupled to the european energy exchange (EEX) or whomcan nuy directly at the EEX.
          In other words: ordinary households still pay the house hold contract price.

      • Re:Misleading Headlines Again... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:16PM (#54580239)

        The suppliers should invest in Bitcoin mining rigs.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Ichijo ( 607641 )

        Really this is a symptom of not having enough energy storage on the grid.

        Or not enough demand response. [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jhoger ( 519683 )

      Cost is always a factor, but what do you call a renewable system that does better than "break even" which is what viable renewable energy does?

      It's not net cost.

    • Exactly. Spot prices don't reflect real cost, average prices over time do correlate.

      Regardless, this headline makes it out to be a good thing. Wild market volatility and negative pricing are symptoms of underlying problems, not good things.
  • When there is a surplus of renewable power in search of a load, perhaps plants should be brought on-line that draw in atmospheric carbon dioxide and split it into solid carbon and oxygen. The carbon could then be sequestered by burying into empty coal mines. Maybe someday we'll refill all coal mines with atmospheric (really oceanic) carbon and vow never to do that again.

    My $0.02 anyway...

    • Better yet, have "plants" brought online to do something useful, like pump that energy into batteries, pump water high up a hill, pump gas into high pressure chambers, pull trains up hills, etc, so that the energy can be used later when the pendulum swings the other way.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by martinX ( 672498 )

        This is /. doncha know. Stop making sensible suggestions.

    • I was thinking that negative prices were a nice way to encourage people to invest in home batteries (Powerwall). With a big battery one can better exploit peak pricing (or in this case spot pricing). However, your idea is better/complimentary.

      The real issue is what is a good way to deal with variable generated power. You either need to waste it, store it, or use it. Seems like a good business opportunity to come up with some clever ways to use it as it becomes available. Is this the kind of stuff E

  • Negative pricing? (Score:5, Funny)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:01PM (#54580105)

    This reminds me of the time I went to buy cinder blocks at Home Depot. The guy told me the more I bought, the cheaper they are. So I told him to load them up on my trailer until they're free.

  • Cute solution to a similar problem (Score:5, Interesting)

    by by (1706743) ( 1706744 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:03PM (#54580117)
    Small Scottish isle [bbc.com] with its own power grid, which often has the same problem of excess generation:

    Then there are days, usually in winter, when the island has the opposite problem: it creates more energy than it can use or store. Just as Eigg Electric has to manage its deficiencies itself, it has to manage its surpluses. Fortunately, it has a system for that too: when there is a surplus of power, electric heaters in the community hall, pier lobby and two churches automatically turn on. This keeps these shared spaces warm all through the winter and requires “virtually no central heating in the system at all,” says Booth. “We don’t charge for it because the whole community benefits.”

  • Explanation (Score:5, Informative)

    by b0bby ( 201198 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:03PM (#54580119)

    Before too many people jump in blaming this on subsidies, they should read this:
    https://www.cleanenergywire.or... [cleanenergywire.org]
    My understanding is that basically if you have energy sources which can't be quickly or cheaply shut down, and supply exceeds demand, the price can turn negative so that the grid can dump the excess power.

    • And just how much time does it take to feather a wind mill? Surely that should be nearly instantaneous, like an airplane propeller? Or do they have to send out a technician to climb up and turn a big wheel to feather the vanes?

    • This doesn't make a ton of sense though... nobody 'knows' that the price is negative and elects to waste it.

  • Minor nit (Score:3)

    by Zocalo ( 252965 ) on Thursday June 08, 2017 @05:03PM (#54580121) Homepage
    Slight correction, but the UK isn't home to the world's largest windfarm - that's actually Gansu in China [wikipedia.org] - but it is home to no less than six of the world's largest off-shore farms, including the largest of those, The London Array [wikipedia.org].

  • turbine owners received £1.2billion in the form of a consumer subsidy

    so only took them years to get this effect for a minor limited time ..how long will wind farms spin to pay back £1.2billion lol

  • How many birds were harmed in the making of this energy and did the producers of this clean energy face the same kinds of fines an oil or coal company would have for killing the same amount of wildlife? That would certainly offset any negative energy prices.
  • If only the electrical grid had some capacitance. I feel like Tesla's power wall is a really good way to start that. Not storage on the grid, but a good start.

  • time to mine bitcoin free power makes it good for profit

  • This is written up as if it's a great thing but in reality this is a symptom of the problematic non-load tracking nature of wind and solar. Adding more storage is a bandaid. Bandages tend to work, but the underlying issue remains.
  • "The trees are really sneezing today" - Calvin

Slashdot Top Deals

If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the precipitate.

Close