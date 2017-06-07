Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power Hardware Technology

Electric Vehicles Have Another Record Year, Reaching 2 Million Cars In 2016 (iea.org) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the steady-as-we-go dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report from the International Energy Agency: The number of electric cars on the roads around the world rose to 2 million in 2016, following a year of strong growth in 2015, according to the latest edition of the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook. China remained the largest market in 2016, accounting for more than 40% of the electric cars sold in the world. With more than 200 million electric two-wheelers and more than 300,000 electric buses, China is by far the global leader in the electrification of transport. China, the US and Europe made up the three main markets, totaling over 90% of all EVs sold around the world. Electric car deployment in some markets is swift. In Norway, electric cars had a 29% market share last year, the highest globally, followed by the Netherlands with 6.4%, and Sweden with 3.4%. The electric car market is set to transition from early deployment to mass market adoption over the next decade or so. Between 9 and 20 million electric car could be deployed by 2020, and between 40 and 70 million by 2025, according to estimates based on recent statement from carmakers.

Electric Vehicles Have Another Record Year, Reaching 2 Million Cars In 2016 More | Reply

Electric Vehicles Have Another Record Year, Reaching 2 Million Cars In 2016

Comments Filter:
  • made up the three main markets....of just about everything

  • I feel like I'm the only person in the world that doesn't get a stiffy when looking at a Tesla. The Model S reminds me too much of a Jag with a dashboard that is overwhelmed with the 17" display and the Model 3 is just plain ugly.

    Just like the Bolt and the Leaf. The i3 is about the best of a bad lot.

    How about putting the front line designers on the vehicles and get the concepts evaluated by real people (not tree huggers that want drivers to be tortured even if they're burning electrons and not dinosaur sl

    • I feel like I'm the only person in the world that doesn't get a stiffy when looking at a Tesla.

      If you want a car that will give you an erection when you look at it then you need therapy, not a new car.

      I want something that looks nice, drives well and I can smile smugly to myself when I pass the pumps.

      Have you considered a Prius?

    • Technology has to go through stages. First you have the early adopters, who will buy the initial market offerings, which are inevitably too large, too expensive, and too inadequate, but they get to go around and say things "Have you seen my awesome cellular phone? And it only ways 10 lbs!"

      Then you get the hipsters. They're the ones that buy the next generation of a technology, which has been greatly improved, but it still very damned expensive, but they're proud to announce over a cafe latte "I can buy my P

    • The i3 isn't bad, but the i5 and i7 are better. Oh and there's the new upcoming i9 too, that thing is seriously badass.

    • I never liked how the other Tesla cars looked, or at least I thought they were kind of bland - the Model 3 however I really like the look of. Have not seen the interior though.

  • Are they buying solar cells to charge or help charge their car as a 2nd car to get around town? Excellent! -- Are they driving it as as main car an charging it from a power plant? Bad news! If the second case is true, they need to develop a hybrid with a very small motor that runs at the motor's resonant speed all the time running a generator. It would lessen the drain, and a need for a big battery supply, by acting in tandem with the drain on the battery. Also, it would act as a backup, so the car can limp
  • Unless I want to spend 10 hours at Kohls. So I'll stick with my gas guzzler.

    • You have zero outlets in your home? Is it a tent?

    • And even a convenient circuit run into the carport.

      My problem is that I live in the sticks and the range won't do, because most of my trips are out of town.

      Maybe my next car purchase will be a hybrid or something but I'm only about 4k into my highly safe and comfortable German luxobarge and the difference buys a lot of fuel. If I drove more, it would make no sense. I just hope I can hang on until EVs get cheap so that I don't have to work on cars any more, at least not really. Not like now.

  • Obligatory Responses (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CohibaVancouver ( 864662 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @11:08PM (#54574127)
    - Insert obligatory Slashdot 'electric vehicle' responses here -

    [Response 1: My commute is 300 miles! As a result this electric vehicle is useless for everyone!]

    [Response 2: Some electricity is coal-generated! As a result, in all jurisdictions, this car is more polluting than a 1973 VW Microbus!]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      [Response 3: I do not have a private garage and have no place to charge it at home]. While there are an ever growing number of public charging facilities, given that charging times are rarely less than 20 minutes, the time you spend just waiting in a line to charge you car at a public charging station can sometimes be an hour or more. Compared to waiting perhaps 5 to 10 minutes in a line up at a gas station where your car can be ready to go in about another 2 or 3 minutes.

      This is actually my own sole

  • Look Identical or indistinguishable to a Gasoline powered model. Just like there is a market for Android Phones that cosmetically resemble iPhones because of community shunning for the use of Android Phones as inferior to avoid the social stigma.

    There seems to be a Social Stigma against people driving electric cars in the US, So, can they be camouflaged to look like their counterparts except for the label.

Slashdot Top Deals

Our policy is, when in doubt, do the right thing. -- Roy L. Ash, ex-president, Litton Industries

Close