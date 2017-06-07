Electric Vehicles Have Another Record Year, Reaching 2 Million Cars In 2016 (iea.org) 48
An anonymous reader shares a report from the International Energy Agency: The number of electric cars on the roads around the world rose to 2 million in 2016, following a year of strong growth in 2015, according to the latest edition of the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook. China remained the largest market in 2016, accounting for more than 40% of the electric cars sold in the world. With more than 200 million electric two-wheelers and more than 300,000 electric buses, China is by far the global leader in the electrification of transport. China, the US and Europe made up the three main markets, totaling over 90% of all EVs sold around the world. Electric car deployment in some markets is swift. In Norway, electric cars had a 29% market share last year, the highest globally, followed by the Netherlands with 6.4%, and Sweden with 3.4%. The electric car market is set to transition from early deployment to mass market adoption over the next decade or so. Between 9 and 20 million electric car could be deployed by 2020, and between 40 and 70 million by 2025, according to estimates based on recent statement from carmakers.
I feel like I'm the only person in the world that doesn't get a stiffy when looking at a Tesla. The Model S reminds me too much of a Jag with a dashboard that is overwhelmed with the 17" display and the Model 3 is just plain ugly.
Just like the Bolt and the Leaf. The i3 is about the best of a bad lot.
If you want a car that will give you an erection when you look at it then you need therapy, not a new car.
I want something that looks nice, drives well and I can smile smugly to myself when I pass the pumps.
Have you considered a Prius?
Technology has to go through stages. First you have the early adopters, who will buy the initial market offerings, which are inevitably too large, too expensive, and too inadequate, but they get to go around and say things "Have you seen my awesome cellular phone? And it only ways 10 lbs!"
Missed your cognitive therapy class again, I see.
I feel the opposite (Score:2)
I never liked how the other Tesla cars looked, or at least I thought they were kind of bland - the Model 3 however I really like the look of. Have not seen the interior though.
You remind me of my father, who wouldn't buy a color TV until 1998 because they weren't "perfected" yet.
and I give zero fucks that I get like 16mpg. Who cares!
More MPG means more range, which means longer trails. 16 mpg is pretty piss-poor, before it died the death of cavitation my 1992 F250 7.3 IDI with a turbo kit and big chunky mud tires got 16, on the freeway anyway.
Well, I hate to break it to you, but the EV adoption is going to have to slow down sooner or later because of infrastructure issues. Expect to see a metric assload of 48V mild hybrid systems that replace the starter motor on a tiny little car with a belt-driven motor/generator/starter and use a fairly small battery to provide short battery-only ranges, and regen. This will be cool because it will encourage drivers to change velocity gradually, so as to maximize use of the electric power system, instead of n
One hundred and twenty years ago an automobile was a pretty unique sight, and I'm sure every fellow with a horse and carriage snorted "You got to find the gasoline for it, it's smelly a noisy. Who would want that when you've got a perfectly good horse?"
In 1900, there 8,000 cars in the US. By 1910 there were over 458,000.
Source: https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/ohim/... [dot.gov]
And that's why we joke about buggy whip manufacturers.
There are nine million horses in the United States. There are 260 million automobiles.
Horse-drawn to Gasoline Car was a revolution.
Gas to Electric is a little thing that car dealers and mechanics worry about.
I am definitely hopeful. I'd love to buy an electric car now. However, I live in a condo, and board and owners are not interested in installing any charging points in our parking. So, no luck in any foreseeable future.
In that sense, gasoline was easier to distribute - you did not need to get a fuel barrel at your residence. Someone had to install one relatively nearby in a commercial location.
Give it a few years. Charging stations in the parking area will become an important competitive point for apartment and condo complexes, just as parking spots and swimming pools are now.
And I still have nowhere to charge one (Score:2)
You have zero outlets in your home? Is it a tent?
I have somewhere to charge one (Score:2)
And even a convenient circuit run into the carport.
My problem is that I live in the sticks and the range won't do, because most of my trips are out of town.
Maybe my next car purchase will be a hybrid or something but I'm only about 4k into my highly safe and comfortable German luxobarge and the difference buys a lot of fuel. If I drove more, it would make no sense. I just hope I can hang on until EVs get cheap so that I don't have to work on cars any more, at least not really. Not like now.
Obligatory Responses (Score:5, Insightful)
[Response 1: My commute is 300 miles! As a result this electric vehicle is useless for everyone!]
[Response 2: Some electricity is coal-generated! As a result, in all jurisdictions, this car is more polluting than a 1973 VW Microbus!]
[Response 3: I do not have a private garage and have no place to charge it at home]. While there are an ever growing number of public charging facilities, given that charging times are rarely less than 20 minutes, the time you spend just waiting in a line to charge you car at a public charging station can sometimes be an hour or more. Compared to waiting perhaps 5 to 10 minutes in a line up at a gas station where your car can be ready to go in about another 2 or 3 minutes.
Why do Electric Car makers not make EVs that... (Score:2)
Look Identical or indistinguishable to a Gasoline powered model. Just like there is a market for Android Phones that cosmetically resemble iPhones because of community shunning for the use of Android Phones as inferior to avoid the social stigma.
There seems to be a Social Stigma against people driving electric cars in the US, So, can they be camouflaged to look like their counterparts except for the label.