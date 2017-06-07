Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


TSA May Recommend Stowing Laptops In Cargo For US Domestic Flights (cbslocal.com) 120

Posted by BeauHD from the safety-first dept.
Matt.Battey writes: According to WJZ in Baltimore, the TSA may force passengers to check laptops on domestic U.S. flights. Based on the common fear, uncertainty and doubt that supports the TSA's security theater, the terror attacks in Great Britain could result in laptop bans in the U.S. TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge. The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive." Backed up by comments from Ben Yelin of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, his statement confirms the problem: "Airplanes have been the common threat that we've seen over the past several years." Personally, I'm just glad we have the TSA to recommend we "arrive two hours before a domestic flight, and three hours before an international trip."

  • I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.

    I wonder how my employment contract will now stand up, where it reads that laptops must not be checked but carried into the cabin.

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      You should probably ask HR directly about that last part, linking to this article. Cover it as wanting to give them a heads up. It would be very interesting to hear what they say.

    • I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.

      No, but the airline will, up to the limits specified in the contract.. Which amounts to barely enough to pay for the luggage required to pack the laptop in.

      by imidan ( 559239 )

      They absolutely can't impose this rule and maintain the current rate of pilfering valuables from checked luggage by TSA and baggage handlers. I learned long ago not to pack anything worth stealing in a suitcase that I'm going to check. In fact, last time I flew with my girlfriend, she didn't know about the level of theft and packed some jewelry in her checked bag. This was a totally domestic itinerary. The bag that contained all of her jewelry disappeared from her luggage. Happily, it was all relativel

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      I'm just excited that lithium ion batteries in the cargo hold are safe now. Otherwise I'd be worried.

  • They have seen the enemy, and it is us.

    - classic 'Laptop' only?
    - Tablet ?
    - 14" Tablet with Keyboard?
    - Surface tablet without Keyboard?
    - Bluetooth Keyboard with Smartphone?
    - Desktop Mini-Tower with Smartwatch as Display ;-) ?

    • Presumably it will start with the classic laptop and then they will gradually close the edge case loopholes you mention so that everyone will be bored on flights just like before we had portable computing devices. The goal of the TSA is not only security theatrics but to increase human misery and suffering and discomfort in any and every way they can.

      • It's a fairness play, they are miserable and worthless human beings, the only way to reconcile this is to ensure we are also miserable and worthless.

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          This ... is very hard to argue against. As a theory, it seems to have great predictive power.

        by DaHat ( 247651 )

        The goal of the TSA is not only security theatrics but to increase human misery and suffering and discomfort in any and every way they can.

        Completely agree, doubly so as since the first talk of a laptop ban for certain international flights I kept thinking that you could easily detect bomb components in a laptop using much of the existing mechanisms.

        At least in the states, we are required to put the laptop in it's own tray which gives them a nice view of the internals. While there is an obscene # of individ

    • Anything that keeps you from buying the in-flight entertainment, I'd say.

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      The previous ban for laptops from certain countries was worded as any electronic device larger than a certain dimension (which basically meany anything larger than a Samsung Galaxy Note series device). So yes, tablets were included. both with and without keyboards, and sold by Microsoft or not. As was technically the bluetooth keyboard (but not likely the smartphone unless you use something like the Samsung Galaxy Mega) and the Desktop Mini-Tower, but not the smartwatch.

      I can't see why they'd word a new one

  • Vague threats (Score:5, Insightful)

    by kqs ( 1038910 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @06:06PM (#54572087)

    When the going gets tough, the tough create vague terrorist threats. Does locking up our laptops make us great again?

  • Le sigh (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    AA battery - fine
    AAA battery - ok
    9V battery - Danger Will Robinson!

    Please tell me that SOMEONE in that department is aware that a 9V battery is simply 6 AAAA batteries in a fancy wrapper...

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Not all 9V batteries are that construction, but that's not the real issue, is it?

      The Estes model rocket launcher controller that I used as a kid only required a pair of Double-A batteries (sorry, "AA Battery" means something entirely different) in order to set off the chain-reaction needed to set off a rocket motor. The actual process that ignited the motor was passing current through a wire that was intentionally too thin to carry that current without generating heat, and the heat is what set off the engi

        by adolf ( 21054 )

        Sorry, but "AA battery" is how we commonly write it.

        If you want to be pedantic and avoid ambiguation with war machines, then the correct nomenclature would be "AA cell", as a single cell cannot form a battery.

        If you really, really want to be an ass, then call it an IEC LR6 or an ANSI 15A.

        But spelling out like double-A? So the series goes:

        A
        Double-A
        AAA
        AAAA

        ?

        No. Get out. And then get the fuck off of my lawn.

        • Sorry, but "AA battery" is how we commonly write it.

          One can infer that the original speaker actually said "double-A" from the way it is written:
          'TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge.'
          Note the use of "a AA .." instead of "an AA ...".

        by c ( 8461 )

        The actual process that ignited the motor was passing current through a wire that was intentionally too thin to carry that current without generating heat, and the heat is what set off the engine.

        When I was young, we could reliably detonate pipe bombs by triggering a camera flash through a 1/8W resistor.

        If you've got a large capacitor and a power source, the size of the battery doesn't matter too much...

      by Anonymous Coward

      A disposable camera flash uses a single AA battery to generate a 300V charge.

  • I don't know about this... (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @06:09PM (#54572099)

    So... The bomb goes off in the hold and starts a fire? Jets don't usually recover from that... At least up top, you might confine the damage to a hole next to whoever has the laptop bomb (Egypt Air...)

  • At least if I needed a new laptop and didn't give a fuck whether you accuse me of stealing it because I know that even if true you can't do jack shit about it.

  • "TSA Go away" while we wait in their lines.

    Also, let's keep inventing new ways to take down airplanes and making YouTube how-to's about them until the TSA bans phones and clothes, and people finally start to get annoyed.
  • I hope they're assuming liability for stuff that goes missing then. I don't put anything valuable in checked luggage anymore after getting shit stolen out of it years ago.

  • How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane? There are people who "have to" fly, but the vast majority of people who say they "have to" actually don't. The only way any of this changes is when the airlines start putting pressure on the government.

    Vacation locally, work remotely, drive where you need to go. As long as you keep buying those tickets, none of this will change.

    • If the airlines provided special treatment for laptops with protective cases separately from the regular bags and ID checking before giving it back to the passengers, I'd be OK with it. My concern is only that it would get lost or stolen. I would even accept having to pay a small fee for this laptop cargo care (though not $100).

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane?

      If this happens, I'm done flying. It's borderline now, and this BS would cross the line.

  • If you could gate check the laptop bag, you would minimize the potential for mischief, and also make it possible to do something useful while waiting for the flight to take off.

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      If you can gate-check it then you've already brought it through security, and could likely smuggle it onboard without checking it.

  • As soon as somebody tries to cut off the blood money that TSA gets, the TSA starts shrieking about every shadow out there. Seriously, wtf is the connection between what happened in London and what you're allowed to bring into the cabin of an airplane? And what the f'ing f, a 9V battery is somehow worse than 6 AA batteries???? If they try to enact this, I hope they get run out of the airports and told to stick it where the sun don't shine.

  • Explosion on cargo compartment vs cabin (Score:3)

    by Guillermito ( 187510 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @06:20PM (#54572219) Homepage
    What's the idea here? If terrorists can disguise a bomb as a laptop, is it any safer if the explosion occurs in the plane cargo compartment? Would a timer trigger be easier to spot using x-rays, as opposed to a manual trigger? They plan to fly the luggage in a separate plane without passengers?

  • "The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive."

    I image a AAA battery running a timer could set off a well designed nuclear device - In fact a watch battery could too, maybe even a windup Mickey Clock!

    BAN THEM ALLLLLLLL

  • seriously? ugg (Score:3)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @06:23PM (#54572247)

    and everyone with a brain who read this says to themselves "I'm now officially more concerned about the TSA than any terrorist organization on earth".

    • As I've been reading comments, I fully suspect the STA is being trolled just like the leftivist SJWs that think the OK Hans sign is a secret white supremacy gang sign.

      We are in a state of affairs where beaurocrats in will take any sliver of evidence to establish and extend their political power.

  • So, they are frightened that a laptop may contain a bomb or incendiary device. Has it never occurred to them that a terrorist could use a remote control device to detonate it?

    • I don't have the time to find any particular source, but I believe the scanning checked luggage goes through is more advanced than the screening for hand luggage, which part of the reason why you're not supposed to put film in checked luggage.

      -SM

      Ha! I said "film" on /.!

      • Nope, just a higher rad x-ray beam. Which means it penetrates further, but any rad-tech will tell you, more photons does not make a prettier picture.

  • "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge" ?? really?
    Sticking with NiMH for consistency, a 9v is 250mah, a AA is 2100mah. hmm. AA looks to be winning. Maybe they think 9v invokes more fear? What is the official color coded fear level for a 9v battery anyway? Copper? Try it in watt-hours and the AA still wins the day. Maybe they should worry less about the size of the batteries, and more about not letting people bring on the explosives.

  • Is the TSA taking into account just how much this could cost American travelers in time and luggage fees?

    WAY too many people travel with laptops these days - especially business travelers. You're going to take away the best tool for getting work done on an airplane while sitting for hours?

    I'll take my chances with Achmed and his shaved-faced crew...

    • Is the TSA taking into account just how much this could cost American travelers in time and luggage fees?

      No. They were too busy thinking about all the new jobs and new expensive equipment they can justify.

  • "Airplanes have been the common threat that we've seen over the past several years."

    Vehicles. Vehicles are the common threat we have been seeing. No one flew a plane into the london bridge, Nice, or any of the other attacks in Germany. It was vehicles.
  • You can daisy chain batteries to get required voltage or connect in parallel. You can use capacitors - most planes provide USB plug for entertainment and use AC outlets that are available on airports and some planes. How far you want to go?
  • Show up 15 min before departure ...naked, quick pass thru security check and board plane directly.
  • It's only a matter of time before the TSA realizes that the common denominator threatening aircraft security is the passenger and they start banning all passengers from flying. Out of an abundance of caution, of course.

  • FTA: “With today’s terrorism, you can’t trust anybody,” one passenger said.

    Today's terrorism? Were 20th century terrorists really more congenial and neighborly than 2017's Islamic fundamentalist crew? Was the passenger 12 years old?

    “It’s a determined enemy,” according to Farbstein. “They’re targeting transportation hubs, and so what we want to do is make sure you get to your destination safely, and go home safely.”

    Talk about pre-practiced, BS-me

  • have policies against having electronics in checked baggage. If the TSA says you have to check them...and the airlines say you can't; now what?

  • That battery-comment is complete BS (Score:4, Informative)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Wednesday June 07, 2017 @06:53PM (#54572507)

    A 9V battery does not deliver more power than an AA cell. It delivers less. (AA alkaline cell: 1.5V@0.38A = .57W, AAA alkaline cell: 1.5V @0.3A = 0.5W, 9V alkaline cell: 9V@0.05A = 0.45W, all taken from Varta datasheets for fast discharge currents.) A 9V battery delivers more voltage, which in times of cheap, low-input voltage capable and super efficient (90% efficienty) step-up converters means exactly nothing. Also, depending on detonator-type, you can detonate with 1.5V directly.

    The TSA has stepped from merely ridiculously incompetent to fully incompetent.

  • Terror Alert Level Intense Orange Red [youtube.com]

    When is there ever going to be enough of a guarantee to make air travel "safe enough"? When the TSA finally says, "We're finally going to make air travel 100% safe - by banning all airplanes on flights..."?

  • 9v (Score:2)

    by darkain ( 749283 )

    9v batteries are DANGEROUS oh em geez https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Thanks Israel and Trump!

  • If people wanted to take down aircraft, they would be able to take down aircraft. They don't want to take down aircraft - they want to terrify the easily frightened so that the easily frightened will overreact and do insane stupid shit like we have in the US.

    If the shoe bomber or the underpants bomber or any other kind of person they sent had been ACTUALLY tasked with taking down a plane rather than sowing fear and absurd responses, guess what? They would have set the fucking things off in the bathroom, not

  • Regardless of how much power this idiot thinks it takes to ignite a bomb, how did the *BOMB* get through the TSA check in the first place? Perhaps they should concentrate on keeping the bombs off the plane and then worry about how dangerous batteries are.

    It's exactly crap like this that has kept me from flying since the TSA was implemented. Long trips are much more enjoyable on the Harley. If I need to go overseas I'll get a flippin' sailboat!

  • I won't have to fly anymore for business, since who's going to send employees anywhere without their laptops? Thanks, TSA, for making teleconferencing even more appealing!

