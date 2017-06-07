TSA May Recommend Stowing Laptops In Cargo For US Domestic Flights (cbslocal.com) 120
Matt.Battey writes: According to WJZ in Baltimore, the TSA may force passengers to check laptops on domestic U.S. flights. Based on the common fear, uncertainty and doubt that supports the TSA's security theater, the terror attacks in Great Britain could result in laptop bans in the U.S. TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge. The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive." Backed up by comments from Ben Yelin of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, his statement confirms the problem: "Airplanes have been the common threat that we've seen over the past several years." Personally, I'm just glad we have the TSA to recommend we "arrive two hours before a domestic flight, and three hours before an international trip."
Insurance (Score:2)
I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.
I wonder how my employment contract will now stand up, where it reads that laptops must not be checked but carried into the cabin.
Re: (Score:2)
You should probably ask HR directly about that last part, linking to this article. Cover it as wanting to give them a heads up. It would be very interesting to hear what they say.
Re: (Score:2)
I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.
No, but the airline will, up to the limits specified in the contract.. Which amounts to barely enough to pay for the luggage required to pack the laptop in.
Re: (Score:2)
They absolutely can't impose this rule and maintain the current rate of pilfering valuables from checked luggage by TSA and baggage handlers. I learned long ago not to pack anything worth stealing in a suitcase that I'm going to check. In fact, last time I flew with my girlfriend, she didn't know about the level of theft and packed some jewelry in her checked bag. This was a totally domestic itinerary. The bag that contained all of her jewelry disappeared from her luggage. Happily, it was all relativel
Re: (Score:1)
I'm just excited that lithium ion batteries in the cargo hold are safe now. Otherwise I'd be worried.
They have seen the enemy (Score:2)
What's a Laptop? (Score:1)
- classic 'Laptop' only?
;-) ?
- Tablet ?
- 14" Tablet with Keyboard?
- Surface tablet without Keyboard?
- Bluetooth Keyboard with Smartphone?
- Desktop Mini-Tower with Smartwatch as Display
Re: (Score:2)
Presumably it will start with the classic laptop and then they will gradually close the edge case loopholes you mention so that everyone will be bored on flights just like before we had portable computing devices. The goal of the TSA is not only security theatrics but to increase human misery and suffering and discomfort in any and every way they can.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a fairness play, they are miserable and worthless human beings, the only way to reconcile this is to ensure we are also miserable and worthless.
Re: (Score:2)
This
... is very hard to argue against. As a theory, it seems to have great predictive power.
Re: (Score:2)
Completely agree, doubly so as since the first talk of a laptop ban for certain international flights I kept thinking that you could easily detect bomb components in a laptop using much of the existing mechanisms.
At least in the states, we are required to put the laptop in it's own tray which gives them a nice view of the internals. While there is an obscene # of individ
Re: (Score:2)
Anything that keeps you from buying the in-flight entertainment, I'd say.
Re: (Score:2)
The previous ban for laptops from certain countries was worded as any electronic device larger than a certain dimension (which basically meany anything larger than a Samsung Galaxy Note series device). So yes, tablets were included. both with and without keyboards, and sold by Microsoft or not. As was technically the bluetooth keyboard (but not likely the smartphone unless you use something like the Samsung Galaxy Mega) and the Desktop Mini-Tower, but not the smartwatch.
I can't see why they'd word a new one
Re: (Score:2)
The original threat was an iPad [theguardian.com], so anything roughly that size that could have explosives placed in there would probably be the limit.
Phablets? Maybe... Tablets and laptops, almost certainly.
See also: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-35521646 [bbc.com]
Re: (Score:2)
True.. The TSA is about creating the appearance of security. Actual security would be too hard and invasive to make happen, so we get stuck with the public face of the TSA where grannies in wheelchairs an 6 year olds get full cavity searches in public while you have to unpack that carryon into their grey bins so they can X-Ray the contents while you get virtually strip searched...
All this is more about appearances than actually making you more secure. Sure, it catches the idiot who accidently left that r
Re: (Score:2)
Actual security would be too hard and invasive to make happen
Well they could balance effective detection techniques for real threats vs cost. Something like explosive sniffing dogs and old fashioned metal detectors. Nothing else is really needed.
I mean you could strip search everyone or make everyone exchange their clothes for TSA robes or something or even fill the cabin with something like isoflurane to knock out the passengers for the length of the flight, but such extreme measures are totally out of proportion to the threat. I mean it's not like there are planes
Re: (Score:2)
Every time they do controlled tests where they put weapons (real or simulated) in to carry-on bags and go through TSA checkpoints, a huge majority of the weapons make it through completely undetected. This isn't a surprise if you've ever tried to actually make heads or tails of the images on the x-ray machine, especially if you've been staring at them for hours on end.
Vague threats (Score:5, Insightful)
When the going gets tough, the tough create vague terrorist threats. Does locking up our laptops make us great again?
Re: (Score:2)
True, they haven't caught any bad guys going through yet... but have found plenty of weapons which people forgot. Why do you think they haven't caught any bad guys yet? Similarly, how have so few bad guys (zero IIRC) snuck through and carried out their evil deeds?
Richard Reid was on a Paris to Miami flight... Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was flying Amsterdam to Detroit, so again, not TSA.
Le sigh (Score:2, Informative)
AA battery - fine
AAA battery - ok
9V battery - Danger Will Robinson!
Please tell me that SOMEONE in that department is aware that a 9V battery is simply 6 AAAA batteries in a fancy wrapper...
Re: (Score:2)
Not all 9V batteries are that construction, but that's not the real issue, is it?
The Estes model rocket launcher controller that I used as a kid only required a pair of Double-A batteries (sorry, "AA Battery" means something entirely different) in order to set off the chain-reaction needed to set off a rocket motor. The actual process that ignited the motor was passing current through a wire that was intentionally too thin to carry that current without generating heat, and the heat is what set off the engi
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, but "AA battery" is how we commonly write it.
If you want to be pedantic and avoid ambiguation with war machines, then the correct nomenclature would be "AA cell", as a single cell cannot form a battery.
If you really, really want to be an ass, then call it an IEC LR6 or an ANSI 15A.
But spelling out like double-A? So the series goes:
A
Double-A
AAA
AAAA
?
No. Get out. And then get the fuck off of my lawn.
Re: (Score:2)
One can infer that the original speaker actually said "double-A" from the way it is written:
.." instead of "an AA ...".
'TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge.'
Note the use of "a AA
Re: (Score:2)
When I was young, we could reliably detonate pipe bombs by triggering a camera flash through a 1/8W resistor.
If you've got a large capacitor and a power source, the size of the battery doesn't matter too much...
Re: Le sigh (Score:1)
A disposable camera flash uses a single AA battery to generate a 300V charge.
I don't know about this... (Score:3)
So... The bomb goes off in the hold and starts a fire? Jets don't usually recover from that... At least up top, you might confine the damage to a hole next to whoever has the laptop bomb (Egypt Air...)
Re:I don't know about this... (Score:5, Insightful)
Hey, I'd do the same (Score:2)
At least if I needed a new laptop and didn't give a fuck whether you accuse me of stealing it because I know that even if true you can't do jack shit about it.
Let's start chanting (Score:2)
Also, let's keep inventing new ways to take down airplanes and making YouTube how-to's about them until the TSA bans phones and clothes, and people finally start to get annoyed.
I've had stuff stolen out of checked luggage (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
At least it will be easier for them to search it for contraband that way.
Re: Waiting for someone to make explosive clothes (Score:2, Informative)
Exploding Trousers [wikipedia.org] is a real thing, apparently.
But will you protest? (Score:2)
How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane? There are people who "have to" fly, but the vast majority of people who say they "have to" actually don't. The only way any of this changes is when the airlines start putting pressure on the government.
Vacation locally, work remotely, drive where you need to go. As long as you keep buying those tickets, none of this will change.
Re: (Score:2)
If the airlines provided special treatment for laptops with protective cases separately from the regular bags and ID checking before giving it back to the passengers, I'd be OK with it. My concern is only that it would get lost or stolen. I would even accept having to pay a small fee for this laptop cargo care (though not $100).
Re: (Score:2)
It makes me wonder if they are considering the potential for something like an explosion or fire from the battery itself, or what the battery could work in conjunction with. (such as a detonator) In the case of a detonator, it's trivially easy to buck up voltage from even a 1.5v AAA to charge up a capacitor to fire off even a large detonator. In that case, it's the power capacity of the battery that's the issue. But I bet you could get away with that using a CR2032 watch battery also.
As for the 9v, it ha
Re: (Score:2)
How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane?
If this happens, I'm done flying. It's borderline now, and this BS would cross the line.
Gate check the laptop? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If you can gate-check it then you've already brought it through security, and could likely smuggle it onboard without checking it.
Budget cuts (Score:2)
Re: Budget cuts (Score:2)
And this is why I submitted this story...
Explosion on cargo compartment vs cabin (Score:3)
AAA Should be enough (Score:2)
"The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive."
I image a AAA battery running a timer could set off a well designed nuclear device - In fact a watch battery could too, maybe even a windup Mickey Clock!
BAN THEM ALLLLLLLL
seriously? ugg (Score:3)
and everyone with a brain who read this says to themselves "I'm now officially more concerned about the TSA than any terrorist organization on earth".
Re: seriously? ugg (Score:2)
As I've been reading comments, I fully suspect the STA is being trolled just like the leftivist SJWs that think the OK Hans sign is a secret white supremacy gang sign.
We are in a state of affairs where beaurocrats in will take any sliver of evidence to establish and extend their political power.
Re: (Score:2)
Computer pads? is this some kind of new fangled feminine product?
Once a month i have to swaddle my Macbook in depends for this very reason.
Remote (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I don't have the time to find any particular source, but I believe the scanning checked luggage goes through is more advanced than the screening for hand luggage, which part of the reason why you're not supposed to put film in checked luggage.
-SM
Ha! I said "film" on
/.!
Re: Remote (Score:2)
Nope, just a higher rad x-ray beam. Which means it penetrates further, but any rad-tech will tell you, more photons does not make a prettier picture.
I don't trust their math (Score:1)
"A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge" ?? really?
Sticking with NiMH for consistency, a 9v is 250mah, a AA is 2100mah. hmm. AA looks to be winning. Maybe they think 9v invokes more fear? What is the official color coded fear level for a 9v battery anyway? Copper? Try it in watt-hours and the AA still wins the day. Maybe they should worry less about the size of the batteries, and more about not letting people bring on the explosives.
Forcing checked luggage on everyone w/electronics? (Score:2)
Is the TSA taking into account just how much this could cost American travelers in time and luggage fees?
WAY too many people travel with laptops these days - especially business travelers. You're going to take away the best tool for getting work done on an airplane while sitting for hours?
I'll take my chances with Achmed and his shaved-faced crew...
Re: (Score:2)
Is the TSA taking into account just how much this could cost American travelers in time and luggage fees?
No. They were too busy thinking about all the new jobs and new expensive equipment they can justify.
Vehicles not Planes is the Common Threat (Score:2)
Vehicles. Vehicles are the common threat we have been seeing. No one flew a plane into the london bridge, Nice, or any of the other attacks in Germany. It was vehicles.
Just stop it. AAA is fine- how about daisy chains? (Score:2)
Fly naked! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
quick pass thru security check
... but not before a full body cavity search.
Coming soon (Score:2)
The passenger they interviewed - what?? (Score:2)
FTA: “With today’s terrorism, you can’t trust anybody,” one passenger said.
Today's terrorism? Were 20th century terrorists really more congenial and neighborly than 2017's Islamic fundamentalist crew? Was the passenger 12 years old?
“It’s a determined enemy,” according to Farbstein. “They’re targeting transportation hubs, and so what we want to do is make sure you get to your destination safely, and go home safely.”
Talk about pre-practiced, BS-me
Re: The passenger they interviewed - what?? (Score:2)
I prefer the 18th century terrorist, who covered collaborators in hot tar and feathers, and disposed of taxes products by making salty tea.
Most airlines... (Score:2)
That battery-comment is complete BS (Score:4, Informative)
A 9V battery does not deliver more power than an AA cell. It delivers less. (AA alkaline cell: 1.5V@0.38A =
.57W, AAA alkaline cell: 1.5V @0.3A = 0.5W, 9V alkaline cell: 9V@0.05A = 0.45W, all taken from Varta datasheets for fast discharge currents.) A 9V battery delivers more voltage, which in times of cheap, low-input voltage capable and super efficient (90% efficienty) step-up converters means exactly nothing. Also, depending on detonator-type, you can detonate with 1.5V directly.
The TSA has stepped from merely ridiculously incompetent to fully incompetent.
Boondocks nailed this kind of fearmongering (Score:2)
Terror Alert Level Intense Orange Red [youtube.com]
When is there ever going to be enough of a guarantee to make air travel "safe enough"? When the TSA finally says, "We're finally going to make air travel 100% safe - by banning all airplanes on flights..."?
9v (Score:2)
9v batteries are DANGEROUS oh em geez https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Hooray! (Score:2)
Thanks Israel and Trump!
How absolutely stupid. (Score:2)
If people wanted to take down aircraft, they would be able to take down aircraft. They don't want to take down aircraft - they want to terrify the easily frightened so that the easily frightened will overreact and do insane stupid shit like we have in the US.
If the shoe bomber or the underpants bomber or any other kind of person they sent had been ACTUALLY tasked with taking down a plane rather than sowing fear and absurd responses, guess what? They would have set the fucking things off in the bathroom, not
But Wait..... (Score:1)
Regardless of how much power this idiot thinks it takes to ignite a bomb, how did the *BOMB* get through the TSA check in the first place? Perhaps they should concentrate on keeping the bombs off the plane and then worry about how dangerous batteries are.
It's exactly crap like this that has kept me from flying since the TSA was implemented. Long trips are much more enjoyable on the Harley. If I need to go overseas I'll get a flippin' sailboat!
On the plus side... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
“With today’s terrorism, you can’t trust anybody,” one passenger said.
I'll show that fucking unamerican asshole some terrorism. IF YOU CAN'T TRUST ANYONE WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING OUT OF A FUCKING STEEL BUNKER SHOWING YOUR WORTHLESS ASSHOLE TO A REPORTER WHO MIGHT BE WITH ISIS YOU SPINELESS IGNORANT COWARDLY FUCK!?!