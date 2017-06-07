Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


TSA May Recommend Stowing Laptops In Cargo For US Domestic Flights (cbslocal.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the safety-first dept.
Matt.Battey writes: According to WJZ in Baltimore, the TSA may force passengers to check laptops on domestic U.S. flights. Based on the common fear, uncertainty and doubt that supports the TSA's security theater, the terror attacks in Great Britain could result in laptop bans in the U.S. TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge. The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive." Backed up by comments from Ben Yelin of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, his statement confirms the problem: "Airplanes have been the common threat that we've seen over the past several years." Personally, I'm just glad we have the TSA to recommend we "arrive two hours before a domestic flight, and three hours before an international trip."

  • I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.

    I wonder how my employment contract will now stand up, where it reads that laptops must not be checked but carried into the cabin.

      You should probably ask HR directly about that last part, linking to this article. Cover it as wanting to give them a heads up. It would be very interesting to hear what they say.

    • I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.

      No, but the airline will, up to the limits specified in the contract.. Which amounts to barely enough to pay for the luggage required to pack the laptop in.

  • They have seen the enemy, and it is us.

  • When the going gets tough, the tough create vague terrorist threats. Does locking up our laptops make us great again?

    AA battery - fine
    AAA battery - ok
    9V battery - Danger Will Robinson!

    Please tell me that SOMEONE in that department is aware that a 9V battery is simply 6 AAAA batteries in a fancy wrapper...

  • So... The bomb goes off in the hold and starts a fire? Jets don't usually recover from that... At least up top, you might confine the damage to a hole next to whoever has the laptop bomb (Egypt Air...)

    • Not only that - they just got through telling people that they didn't want people checking lithium batteries, because of the risk of a garden variety battery fire. Now they are thinking of *requiring* these things to be checked because of some unspecified threat.

  • At least if I needed a new laptop and didn't give a fuck whether you accuse me of stealing it because I know that even if true you can't do jack shit about it.

  • "TSA Go away" while we wait in their lines.

    Also, let's keep inventing new ways to take down airplanes and making YouTube how-to's about them until the TSA bans phones and clothes, and people finally start to get annoyed.
  • I hope they're assuming liability for stuff that goes missing then. I don't put anything valuable in checked luggage anymore after getting shit stolen out of it years ago.

  • How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane? There are people who "have to" fly, but the vast majority of people who say they "have to" actually don't. The only way any of this changes is when the airlines start putting pressure on the government.

    Vacation locally, work remotely, drive where you need to go. As long as you keep buying those tickets, none of this will change.

    • If the airlines provided special treatment for laptops with protective cases separately from the regular bags and ID checking before giving it back to the passengers, I'd be OK with it. My concern is only that it would get lost or stolen. I would even accept having to pay a small fee for this laptop cargo care (though not $100).

  • If you could gate check the laptop bag, you would minimize the potential for mischief, and also make it possible to do something useful while waiting for the flight to take off.
  • As soon as somebody tries to cut off the blood money that TSA gets, the TSA starts shrieking about every shadow out there. Seriously, wtf is the connection between what happened in London and what you're allowed to bring into the cabin of an airplane? And what the f'ing f, a 9V battery is somehow worse than 6 AA batteries???? If they try to enact this, I hope they get run out of the airports and told to stick it where the sun don't shine.
  • What's the idea here? If terrorists can disguise a bomb as a laptop, is it any safer if the explosion occurs in the plane cargo compartment? Would a timer trigger be easier to spot using x-rays, as opposed to a manual trigger? They plan to fly the luggage in a separate plane without passengers?

  • "The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive."

    I image a AAA battery running a timer could set off a well designed nuclear device - In fact a watch battery could too, maybe even a windup Mickey Clock!

    BAN THEM ALLLLLLLL

