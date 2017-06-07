TSA May Recommend Stowing Laptops In Cargo For US Domestic Flights (cbslocal.com) 31
Matt.Battey writes: According to WJZ in Baltimore, the TSA may force passengers to check laptops on domestic U.S. flights. Based on the common fear, uncertainty and doubt that supports the TSA's security theater, the terror attacks in Great Britain could result in laptop bans in the U.S. TSA officer Camille Morris is quoted as saying, "A AA battery is fine. A AAA. A 9-volt battery is a huge power charge. The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive." Backed up by comments from Ben Yelin of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, his statement confirms the problem: "Airplanes have been the common threat that we've seen over the past several years." Personally, I'm just glad we have the TSA to recommend we "arrive two hours before a domestic flight, and three hours before an international trip."
I assume the TSA will now be assuming liability for every laptop now put into checked luggage.
I wonder how my employment contract will now stand up, where it reads that laptops must not be checked but carried into the cabin.
You should probably ask HR directly about that last part, linking to this article. Cover it as wanting to give them a heads up. It would be very interesting to hear what they say.
No, but the airline will, up to the limits specified in the contract.. Which amounts to barely enough to pay for the luggage required to pack the laptop in.
They have seen the enemy (Score:2)
Presumably it will start with the classic laptop and then they will gradually close the edge case loopholes you mention so that everyone will be bored on flights just like before we had portable computing devices. The goal of the TSA is not only security theatrics but to increase human misery and suffering and discomfort in any and every way they can.
Anything that keeps you from buying the in-flight entertainment, I'd say.
True.. The TSA is about creating the appearance of security. Actual security would be too hard and invasive to make happen, so we get stuck with the public face of the TSA where grannies in wheelchairs an 6 year olds get full cavity searches in public while you have to unpack that carryon into their grey bins so they can X-Ray the contents while you get virtually strip searched...
When the going gets tough, the tough create vague terrorist threats. Does locking up our laptops make us great again?
AA battery - fine
AAA battery - ok
9V battery - Danger Will Robinson!
Please tell me that SOMEONE in that department is aware that a 9V battery is simply 6 AAAA batteries in a fancy wrapper...
So... The bomb goes off in the hold and starts a fire? Jets don't usually recover from that... At least up top, you might confine the damage to a hole next to whoever has the laptop bomb (Egypt Air...)
At least if I needed a new laptop and didn't give a fuck whether you accuse me of stealing it because I know that even if true you can't do jack shit about it.
Also, let's keep inventing new ways to take down airplanes and making YouTube how-to's about them until the TSA bans phones and clothes, and people finally start to get annoyed.
Exploding Trousers [wikipedia.org] is a real thing, apparently.
How many people will protest this by cutting out trips by plane? There are people who "have to" fly, but the vast majority of people who say they "have to" actually don't. The only way any of this changes is when the airlines start putting pressure on the government.
Vacation locally, work remotely, drive where you need to go. As long as you keep buying those tickets, none of this will change.
If the airlines provided special treatment for laptops with protective cases separately from the regular bags and ID checking before giving it back to the passengers, I'd be OK with it. My concern is only that it would get lost or stolen. I would even accept having to pay a small fee for this laptop cargo care (though not $100).
"The size of the battery that can take down a plane when attached to an explosive."
I image a AAA battery running a timer could set off a well designed nuclear device - In fact a watch battery could too, maybe even a windup Mickey Clock!
BAN THEM ALLLLLLLL