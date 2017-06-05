Apple Announces Native HEVC Support In MacOS High Sierra and iOS 11 (cnet.com) 22
New submitter StreamingEagle writes: Apple massively improves the quality of photo and video experiences, including High Dynamic Range. High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) can double photo and video storage capacity, and cut the time to upload or share by half. HEVC video compression and HEIF photo compression are coming to iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra. Sean Hollister adds via CNET: "Having used HEVC quite a bit myself, I can vouch that it takes up less space. I recently transcoded roughly a terabyte of video to HEVC on my Windows PC, and saw hundreds of gigabytes of savings."
Why? Give us one good reason why Apple should bother with any of these.
Youtube.
If you want one simple reason (there are plenty of other more complex ones) Youtube uses VP9 and you get better quality per bit when you can stream from them in VP9 instead of H.264. Given that Youtube is, by far, the world's largest video site that is good enough to support it right there.
Thats up to apple. Only reason this is now a 'feature' is because they are releasing updated hardware with kabylake parts that support native HEVC (and VP9) decode with the intel gpu. Previously they couldnt and would have relied on whether or not there was a sufficient 3rd party gpu which only the pro's would have so there was no point in adding it. So theoretically they can, the hardware supports it, whether or not they will do it is another story
Great, anyone want to bet websites will start using HEIF images instead of JPEG in a few months/years? And all older devices and browsers won't be able to view websites anymore?
And why did JPEG2000 support never took off?
I use VLC and Android devices. I don't have to transcode a fucking thing.
Recompressing will unavoidably worsen image quality, and of course the quoted bit doesn't go into any detail. I could take a DVD, MPEG2, and "transcode" it to another MPEG2 and make it 80% smaller! It'll look crap, mind you...