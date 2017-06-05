Apple Announces New iMacs With Better Screens And Modern Processors; Refreshes MacBook Lineup (arstechnica.com) 13
Apple today announced updates to its iMac line and MacBook lineups at WWDC, giving its all-in-one desktop, and laptop series more powerful specifications and the latest Intel chips. From a report: Apple is bringing Intel's 7th generation Kaby Lake processors to the new iMac, along with what Apple calls "the best Mac display ever," offering 500 nits of brightness, or 43 percent brighter than the previous generation. The 21.5-inch model now can be configured up to 32GB of RAM, while the 27-inch goes up to 64GB, twice what had previously been offered. The new iMacs also are getting two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, making it Apple's first desktop computer to embrace the port standard. Graphics cards are getting a spec boost in the updated iMacs, too. The entry level 21.5-inch model will have an Intel Iris Plus 640 GPU, while the 4K 21.5-inch models will get Radeon Pro 555 and 560 graphics cards. Meanwhile, the 27-inch 5K model will have a choice of Radeon Pro 570, 575, and 580 graphics cards, topping out at 8GB of VRAM. The 21.5-inch iMac will start at $1099 and the 4K 21.5-inch model at $1299. As expected, Apple also refreshed the MacBook lineup. From a report: Today Apple provided a minor but wide-ranging refresh to its modern MacBooks and MacBook Pros, adding new processors from Intel and making a handful of other tweaks. The new processors are from Intel's "Kaby Lake" family, and some of them have been available for the better part of a year. Compared to the outgoing Skylake architecture, Kaby Lake introduces a gently tweaked version of Intel's 14nm manufacturing process, provides small boosts to CPU clock speeds, and supports native acceleration for decoding and encoding some kinds of 4K video streams.
Yes. The i9s Intel announced are just cut down Xeons. They're the same fucking thing.
Great upgrade to Mac Pro, but... (Score:3)
Pros still need a real computer that lets us add and remove PCIe cards.
I think the external PCIe enclosure you may have seen is the answer to that.
Really? I'm not denying that, but I am questioning it. Programming for some time now and I can't remember the last time I needed to crack open the case to change out an expansion card of all things. I know a couple of folks in the graphic arts department and likewise, most of their editing and asset management hasn't required a change of things that would typically go into a PCIe slot. So I am curious as to which fields require a constant refresh of what's in the PCIe slots?
apples prices for ram / hdd / video cards suck (Score:2)
apples prices for ram / hdd / video cards suck it at the point to where for the update price you can just buy the bigger one but with apple you need to pay the upgrade price and you don't get to keep the old one.
Re: (Score:3)
Apple promised a refresh of Mac Pros in 2018 [digitaltrends.com] and indicated it would be a "modular" system.
"The [entry level] 21.5-inch iMac will start at $1099" :
Another media consumption device (Score:3)
So... for over $3k (27inch) Apple has seen fit to grace this thing with a 580 card? Something in the range of a NVIDIA GTX 1060, which can be had for about 260 bucks?
I guess they really have given up on the desktop market.
Still no decent Mac Pro, Mac Mini? (Score:2)
I am still holding on to my Mid 2010 Mac Pro with its 2xCPU, 2xSSDs, 3xHDs, Bluray etc It even has an HD-DVD which can play my HD-DVD (bought for nothing after the "defeat" of HD-DVD), but that requires a boot to Windows, which I haven't done for at least a couple of years I admit... I am also holding on to my Late 2012 Mac Mini with a Quad Core i7 and 16GB RAM. These were my favorite Apple lines, however I can't upgrade since with a newer version I would get a downgrade in either performance, or expandabil
Imac pro better have easy open back or it's said j (Score:2)
Imac pro better have easy open back or it's said joke at $5K.
What is point of 128G ram and 2 storage slots when you have to buy them at apples prices and can't easily put your own it?