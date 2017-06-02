'Instantly Rechargeable' Battery Could Change the Future of Electric Cars (sciencedaily.com) 103
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Science Daily: A technology developed by Purdue researchers could provide an "instantly rechargeable" method that is safe, affordable and environmentally friendly for recharging electric and hybrid vehicle batteries through a quick and easy process similar to refueling a car at a gas station. John Cushman, Purdue University distinguished professor of earth, atmospheric and planetary science and a professor of mathematics, presented the research findings "Redox reactions in immiscible-fluids in porous media -- membraneless battery applications" at the recent International Society for Porous Media 9th International Conference in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Cushman co-founded Ifbattery LLC (IF-battery) to further develop and commercialize the technology. "Designing and building enough of these recharging stations requires massive infrastructure development, which means the energy distribution and storage system is being rebuilt at tremendous cost to accommodate the need for continual local battery recharge," said Eric Nauman, co-founder of Ifbattery and a Purdue professor of mechanical engineering, basic medical sciences and biomedical engineering. "Ifbattery is developing an energy storage system that would enable drivers to fill up their electric or hybrid vehicles with fluid electrolytes to re-energize spent battery fluids much like refueling their gas tanks." Mike Mueterthies, Purdue doctoral teaching and research assistant in physics and the third co-founder of Ifbattery, said the flow battery system makes the Ifbattery system unique. "Other flow batteries exist, but we are the first to remove membranes which reduces costs and extends battery life," Mueterthies said. Ifbattery's membrane-free battery demonstrates other benefits as well. "Membrane fouling can limit the number of recharge cycles and is a known contributor to many battery fires," Cushman said. "Ifbattery's components are safe enough to be stored in a family home, are stable enough to meet major production and distribution requirements and are cost effective." For the visual learners, Purdue Research Park has uploaded a video about Ifbattery's "instantly rechargeable" method.
" I walk 4 times a week to work out - if there was a company that made a shoe charger for wearables, I would definitely buy stock, and would suggest everyone here to the same. It is an untapped goldmine."
Americans use cars usually instead of walking and those have a 12 Volt charging gizmo right by your right knee.
A capacitor separates charge. A battery uses a chemical reaction. The speed is just a side effect.
No, it is a real battery. A variant on a flow cell (look it up) that has the novel ability to work without membranes.
Say you have a 100kWh battery in a car and you want to charge it in 1 minute. You need to provide a power source capable of supplying 6MW. You need a cable capable of carrying 6MW to the car, which is going to require industrial equipment to lift because a person won't be strong enough, and wouldn't be safe anyway. The car itself will need a charging port and wiring capable of support 6MW.
You're missing the point.
This is a way that you can recharge the cell by extracting a "used" liquid from the vehicle, and pouring in a "new" liquid. Think of it as a liquid battery, where you swap out most of the battery whenever you fill up.
So the energy density problem is solved the same way as with gasoline - instead of a big wire pushing electrons, you pour in an energy dense liquid.
So it's a tank for a liquid fuel system, not a battery.
It's not a battery, it's a big ass capacitor that can take a huge charge instantly and let it our slowly.
Its just another flow battery. Nothing new here, except these guys claim their design is better, which every flow battery designer does.
Re:Need to ban gasoline powered cars (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't be stupid and lazy. We will definitely have electric cars that are cheaper to manufacture, cheaper to operate, and cheaper to maintain than ICE's in the very near future (this coming decade, guaranteed).
Any kind of mandates are just going to slow down the industry which is already on trajectory to exceed our ambitious desires.
YOU are not smarter than the people who are building these things, so stop pretending like you have more information than they do.
HEY EVERYBODY! LISTEN UP!
Okay, not that I have your attention I have great news to share. It seems that all of our problems are solved.... Well, they'll be solved in ten years. But don't worry. You don't have to do anything in that time. We have it all figured out. Come back here in ten years, with your check books mind you, and we'll be selling planet saving cars for your garage and solar collecting shingles for your roof.
Instead of changing my oil, I'll have to change my electrolyte.
Re:Great... (Score:5, Insightful)
Wait.. you fill it with Brawndo?
Re:Great... (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course, it's what cars crave!
This is new? (Score:4, Informative)
It is a flow battery and the idea has been around for a long time.
Re:This is new? (Score:4, Informative)
It is a flow battery and the idea has been around for a long time.
if only you were capable of reading the summary.
"Other flow batteries exist, but we are the first to remove membranes which reduces costs and extends battery life,"
Re:This is new? (Score:4, Interesting)
Well, I didn't see anything about energy density, which is the main problem with flow batteries. They're lower than Lithium-ion.
Furthermore, membrane-less flow batteries already exist. The problem is that they rely on laminar flow, which is basically impossible to maintain under any sort of acceleration. So, no. Can't use them in cars.
Here is what was mentioned in the video:
"it still has a high power density that's key"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (it's not easy to listen to because the music is crap and to high in the mix)
No prototypes yet (Score:4, Informative)
The new company named Ifbattery is still in it's infancy because they are seeking funding to begin making prototypes. So battery of the future is right because it's at least 10 years off at best.
Yet another "miracle" battery claim (Score:1)
Been working in the field of battery chargers or power management since I graduated with an EE degree in 1986, and I've only seen tiny incremental improvements. I have never seen any of the "revolutionary" claims actually work. Yes Li batteries are nice, but that was only have they took years of improvements to finally beat NiCad and then later nickel–metal hydride batteries. I'm not holding my breath.
They also apparently also suppressed the Mr. Fusion devices we were supposed to have in our flying cars by now.
Re: (Score:3)
The battery in a Tesla Model S weighs 1,200 pounds. Good luck coming up with a practical way to remove and replace a battery that weighs half as much as a Nissan Versa, not to mention a practical way to store hundreds or even thousands of them while they charge. Sorry, but offline charging of EV batteries is completely and utterly impractical.
Musk did a proof of concept not too long ago showing that this was possible. His robot swapped two model S batteries in less time than it took to fill up a ICE sedan.
Video here: https://youtu.be/H5V0vL3nnHY
Of course building out a traditional charging infrastructure is more important. Given enough time though I can see this as being a premium option.
They want to replace the need for home charging, which is half way there already in the USA, with going to filling stations every week or two. I suspect that this will cost more, both for the infrastructure and to the user. It might be better for the occasional long trip but it sounds much worse for day to day travel.
I don't want to go to a filling station. I want to do my everyday charging at home.
You could recharge your own electrolyte at home, while your car isn't even there.
It is a method to move energy as a liquid.
If they can turn this idea into a battery (they haven't yet), then that would get them to proof of concept.
If that battery works for more than a few days without a re-fill, that might allow this scheme to work from a practical point of view.
If the electrolyte can be made to not be toxic, then they might avoid environmental issues.
If I had to guess, this is an SBIR shop, and not a legit company (they're going to be selling research papers to grant managers, not batteries to consumers).
It's still a coal powered car (Score:2)
The only reason you even dare to mention nuclear is that, in the event of an accident, the cost of any kind of cleanup has been externalized.
You talk about coal and nuclear as though they are viable alternatives. They are, if you ignore the fact that they rape taxpayers in a way that solar and wind don't even come close to.
So how about, for once, comparing apples to apples, then considering what we should be subsidizing going forward.
What of the external costs of wind and solar? These windmills and solar collectors are made of materials we dig from the ground. Materials extracted with toxic chemical and tails. All kinds of heavy metals go into these things, and leach into ground water. Where does the cleanup of that mess come in? I know the answer, it comes in being out of sight and out of mind. These materials are largely mined and refined in China where they dump this toxic stew into lakes. The lighter stuff evaporates into the
So how about, for once, comparing apples to apples, then considering what we should be subsidizing going forward.
I've thought about this problem for a very long time, perhaps for longer than you've been alive. The solution does not involve subsidies because the government only fucks things up. Get rid of the subsidies unless there is a very specific problem to solve.
Maybe you missed the memo, but unsubsidized solar is already cheaper than coal [bloomberg.com] for new construction. Coal is only cheap because the plants already exist.
As I stated in my previous post we see this cost of wind and solar being cheaper than coal is only true if the fossil fuel back up remain in place (the coal plants already exists as you point out). If the goal is to go beyond nibbling at the edges of coal burning and replace coal completely then solar energy will have to be cheap enough to make up for the infrastructure needed to account that the sun does not always shine.
This is a vanadium flow battery. Sigh... (Score:2)
"“We are at a stage in the company’s growth that we are looking for additional financing to build large-scale prototypes and subsequently manufacturing partners,” Cushman said."
I don't understand the marketing (Score:5, Interesting)
From TFS: "but we are the first to remove membranes which reduces costs and extends battery life"
The battery life of flow batteries is already ahead of all others which is why they are being seen as a potentially better alternative in grid applications.
From TFS: "Membrane fouling can limit the number of recharge cycles and is a known contributor to many battery fires"
As above the recharge cycles of flow batteries are already well above every other type of battery. And fire? Well the fact that flow batteries don't catch fire is one of their key selling points.
Is this just marketing fluff that is using buzzwords to try and get across? The big problem with flow batteries is their energy density at best is currently less than half of an equivalent lithium battery system. This is a far more important problem to fix.
Mind you I do like what they are talking about. One of the big problems with electric cars is the grid connections for fast chargers. It makes the highway rest stop model of petrol stations difficult to convert to electric. All you need is 3 fast chargers in use at once and you're using more power than the currently biggest petrol station in Europe, and many of the highway stops are in the middle of nowhere which don't lend themselves to easy electrical infrastructure upgrades.
I wish whoever made the video for Purdue Research Park had left out the background music. It's very hard to hear the speech over the music. At least make the volume of the music such that the people speaking can be heard.
Some practical questions... (Score:2)
Power is energy per unit time. And pumping unleaded into your Toyota represents about 15MW of power. If you have an electric car charging setup that charges as quickly as you pump gasoline, you will have approximately the same power transfer.
So what is the connector going to look like? Are you going to want to be anywhere near it while your car is charging?
Which leads to another question. Charging a battery is not one hundred percent efficient. Even with very efficient designs you are probably going to
Here's a practical question: Why didn't you read, or understand, the summary?
I think the idea is to just replace the electrolyte. The electrolyte gets charged while you're not there.
I mean, come on, all you need to do is read the summary to know that this is a flow battery - you recharge it by pouring an electrolytic fluid into it to replace the worn out electrolytic fluid.
Recharge speed is essentially as fast as refilling the electrolyte.
In the US it's about (38 liters) 10 gallons per minute, so It would take about 2 minutes (not counting the slowdown period for pre-pays).
But, I think you missed the point.
You would change the electrolyte, not do a rapid electrical charge.
Since you are reusing the electrolyte, you need to take the spent electrolyte solution out, so a "gas station" would have to have at least one holding tank.
The cool part is that you can keep it all contained because the connections need to be sealed and there should be very