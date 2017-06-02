Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


'Our Streets Are Made For People': San Francisco Mulls Ban On Delivery Robots (theguardian.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the job-loss-fears dept.
Norman Yee, an American elected official in San Francisco, has recently proposed legislation that would prohibit autonomous delivery robots -- which includes those with a remote human operator -- on public streets in the city. In a statement provided to Recode, Yee said, "our streets and our sidewalks are made for people, not robots." He also worries that many delivery jobs would disappear. The proposed legislation is causing a headache for one high-tech startup in particular. The tech company is called Marble, which uses bots fitted with camera and ultrasonic sensors to deliver small packages and food within a one or two mile radius. The delivery robots themselves travel at a walking pace and use cameras and sensors to avoid pedestrians and navigate pavements. The Guardian reports: San Francisco police commander Robert O'Sullivan is in favor of the legislation, fearing the robots could harm children, the elderly, and those with limited mobility. "If hit by a car, they also have the potential of becoming a deadly projectile," he told a local TV station. Marble CEO Matt Delaney says these fears are unfounded. "We care that our robots are good citizens of the sidewalk," he says. "We've taken a lot of care from the ground up to consider their need to sense and intuit how people are going to react."

  • buggy whips (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    We must stop the impending automobile revolution. It worry that many buggy whip manufacturing jobs may disappear. In addition, they startle the horses.

    • If cheap global labor were available at the time that automobiles were invented, you actually think they would have used domestic labor as they did?
    • Our roads are made for people, not horses. We can deal with skateboards and unicycles and bicycles, but not your new fangled horse carriages.

      What is truly stupid here is that a self driving car is just a drone with a person in it. Why are they allowing Uber to test self driving cars, but have a problem with drones? Aren't they hey both going to clog the streets?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by PCM2 ( 4486 )

        Our roads are made for people, not horses. We can deal with skateboards and unicycles and bicycles, but not your new fangled horse carriages.

        Actually, in San Francisco our roads are made for cars, trucks, and buses ... AND bicycles, skateboards, unicycles, etc, none of which are allowed on sidewalks where the people are.

  • I would have never picked San Francisco as one of the starting points for laws specifically discriminating against robots. I'd have expected something like their being the leaders in placing the "R" on LGBTQ.
    • I was born and have lived in Silicone Valley all my life. I was born quite large and have been trying to lose weight all my life. It's not as much about diet as survival at this point now that I am 47. I don't make enough for fresh or healthy food here - that stuff can get expensive, so I end up eating stuff that's cheap and gets me the 1500 calories per day that I am allowed for the least money. If anything can get food prices down, I am all for it - I am just trying to live at this point. So, in the

      • It's not as much about diet as survival at this point now that I am 47. I don't make enough for fresh or healthy food here - that stuff can get expensive,

        There are plenty of cheap and nutritious foods: lentils, beans, peas, carrots, beans, peanuts, potatoes, rice, noodles, chicken, etc.

        There are plenty of online recipes: https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]

        I was born and have lived in Silicone Valley all my life.

        Well, maybe you should consider moving out of "Silicone Valley" to some a place that matches your

  • If they're as hazardous as pets, give them the same requirements. For example a leash, a license, and being accompanied by a human all have precedent. Put it to a vote and solve the issue rather than lamenting potential lost jobs.

  • No (Score:4, Interesting)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @10:22PM (#54540185) Journal
    I don't know who San Francisco streets are designed for, but it's certainly not people. For one thing, street signs are often hidden or non-existent. For another thing, in places where a "walk/don't walk" sign would make perfect sense, they are often absent.....even in areas with high pedestrian accidents. The street is partly optimized for driving, partly optimized for walking, partly optimized for biking, and partly optimized to being as annoying as possible to outsiders.

    The streets of San Francisco are not well designed by any perspective.

    • After many, many visits to SF, both walking and biking scores of miles all around the city - I would say the city was actually designed as a kind of massive DARPA challenge to see if someone can design a warbot robust enough to survive the most extreme conditions.

      I would say if a robot could last a week wandering around various parts of SF, I would have no problem sending it into Syria or Afghanistan.

      P.S. - Robot makers, if you value your product at all please for the love of God make it poop proof. You'll

      Man, if you think San Francisco i

    • I don't know who San Francisco streets are designed for, but it's certainly not people.

      They were clearly designed for one thing only: Enabling Steve McQueen to take his Mustang GT airborne at each and every intersection.

  • We can Make America Great Again by restoring all the labor-intensive, low-productivity, non-thinking jobs.
    • Well, we sure can't make America Great by moving all the wealth into the hands of an elite few and then using high level AI robots to replace all the non-specialized workers either.

  • I hate to say it -- because I'm against the idea of robots barreling around our sidewalks -- but has the city government stopped to ask itself just what problem this startup is trying to solve?

    It seems like food delivery is already a well-solved problem ... unless, that is, your city becomes so expensive that no one can afford to live there on the kind of pay you get from a delivery job. Then maybe the robots become necessary.

    If you think about it, nobody is going to commute two hours into San Francisco jus

  • San Francisco police commander Robert O'Sullivan is in favor of the legislation, fearing the robots could harm children, the elderly, and those with limited mobility.

    That's obvious. Robots, being machines, have no empathy. Like any successful predator, they are going to first target those vulnerable individuals who get separated from the main herd, regardless of the reason.

