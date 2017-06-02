'Our Streets Are Made For People': San Francisco Mulls Ban On Delivery Robots (theguardian.com) 27
Norman Yee, an American elected official in San Francisco, has recently proposed legislation that would prohibit autonomous delivery robots -- which includes those with a remote human operator -- on public streets in the city. In a statement provided to Recode, Yee said, "our streets and our sidewalks are made for people, not robots." He also worries that many delivery jobs would disappear. The proposed legislation is causing a headache for one high-tech startup in particular. The tech company is called Marble, which uses bots fitted with camera and ultrasonic sensors to deliver small packages and food within a one or two mile radius. The delivery robots themselves travel at a walking pace and use cameras and sensors to avoid pedestrians and navigate pavements. The Guardian reports: San Francisco police commander Robert O'Sullivan is in favor of the legislation, fearing the robots could harm children, the elderly, and those with limited mobility. "If hit by a car, they also have the potential of becoming a deadly projectile," he told a local TV station. Marble CEO Matt Delaney says these fears are unfounded. "We care that our robots are good citizens of the sidewalk," he says. "We've taken a lot of care from the ground up to consider their need to sense and intuit how people are going to react."
What is truly stupid here is that a self driving car is just a drone with a person in it. Why are they allowing Uber to test self driving cars, but have a problem with drones? Aren't they hey both going to clog the streets?
Our roads are made for people, not horses. We can deal with skateboards and unicycles and bicycles, but not your new fangled horse carriages.
Actually, in San Francisco our roads are made for cars, trucks, and buses
... AND bicycles, skateboards, unicycles, etc, none of which are allowed on sidewalks where the people are.
Not since the condom legislation. Now all the porno companies have moved out into other counties where such regulations do not exist.
Then move out of there! I live in Mississippi and fresh/healthy food is dirt cheap here at farmer's markets.
Food is not expensive in SV. It is about the same as everywhere else. The only thing that is considerably more expensive than elsewhere is housing.
The streets of San Francisco are not well designed by any perspective.
Look at Market street. It's basically an accident waiting to happen for everyone.
Look at McAllister street. It's a popular biking spot, but it's an accident waiting to happen. It's definitely not the worst biking spot in the city, but it's one I can think of off the top of my head. I've nearly killed a few bikers there myself. I would have if my aim were better.
After many, many visits to SF, both walking and biking scores of miles all around the city - I would say the city was actually designed as a kind of massive DARPA challenge to see if someone can design a warbot robust enough to survive the most extreme conditions.
I would say if a robot could last a week wandering around various parts of SF, I would have no problem sending it into Syria or Afghanistan.
P.S. - Robot makers, if you value your product at all please for the love of God make it poop proof. You'll
Man, if you think San Francisco i
I hate to say it -- because I'm against the idea of robots barreling around our sidewalks -- but has the city government stopped to ask itself just what problem this startup is trying to solve?
It seems like food delivery is already a well-solved problem
... unless, that is, your city becomes so expensive that no one can afford to live there on the kind of pay you get from a delivery job. Then maybe the robots become necessary.
If you think about it, nobody is going to commute two hours into San Francisco jus