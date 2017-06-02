VR Sports? It Can Be a Billion Dollar Business, Says Intel CEO (axios.com) 24
Ina Fried, reporting for Axios: Intel CEO Brian Krzanich told Axios on Thursday that he sees virtual reality not only changing the face of sports, but also potentially being a multi-billion-dollar business for the chip giant. "I think it can be a couple billion dollar business" he said in an interview after his appearance at Code Conference. "And the reason is this is a whole new feed... things like advertising, the ability to take that data and sell it... we're the only ones who we believe can produce this stuff."
It'll be as huge as 3D TV! (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
VR is a Billion for Doctors handling motion sickness, etc.
You don't need to go to a doctor for motion sickness. You just turn off the computer, and five minutes later you're fine.
I get motion sickness with on screen VR, when the turning and acceleration don't match what my inner ears sense. But helmeted VR is okay, because my head physically turns with the display. Also, motion sickness goes away as your body adjusts to it, just like sea sickness. When I was at sea, I felt nauseous for the first week, and then I was fine.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't see old people on roller coasters either. Are roller coasters a flop?
But roller coaster manufacturing isn't a billion dollar business either.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not the OP.
One path: Kids play with VR from a young age and get used to it.
Second path: Content developers learn to keep up mostly up and down mostly down.
Third path: Fucking with the users inner ear using something new.
Re: (Score:2)
Airplanes cannot work, it's basic physics. Airplanes are heavier than air so they cannot fly, it's a scientific fact!
/MoransWithoutAnyPhysicsKnowledge
Re: (Score:1)
So you have 50 paths but instead of selling these ideas to a bigger companies or making your own product incorporating these ideas you're just posting to Slashdot? Yeah, seems totally legit.
If these trends continue (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Gotta love prediction, especially when it's consistent with your worldview.
VR sports, nope. But VR pron can be (Score:2)
a billion dollar business
Only Intel can do this stuff!! (Score:2)
From the headline:
we're the only ones who we believe can produce this stuff.
I doubt it, I think Intel can make some OK processors but they really aren't great at innovating.
They actually think that people buy their stuff because it says "Intel Inside".
What really irks me though is when they show concepts and then wait for someone else to actually implement. I do give them credit with the Intel NUC though, that's one nice, cheap headless server for the home.
Re: (Score:2)
Hatsune Miku.