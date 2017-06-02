Denmark Is Killing Tesla and Other Electric Cars (bloomberg.com) 40
An anonymous shares an article: The electric car has dropped out of favor in the country that pioneered renewable energy. Sales in Denmark of Electrically Chargeable Vehicles (ECV), which include plug-in hybrids, plunged 60.5 percent in the first quarter of the year, compared with the first three months of 2016, according to latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). That contrasts with an increase of nearly 80 percent in neighboring Sweden and an average rise of 30 percent in the European Union. Denmark, a global leader in wind power whose own attempt at an electric car in the early 1980s famously flopped, used to be enthralled with them. Its bicycle-loving people bought 5,298 of them in 2015, more than double the amount sold that year in Italy, which has a population more than 10 times the size of Denmark's. The figures suggest clean-energy vehicles still aren't attractive enough to compete without some form of subsidy. However, it turns out that those phenomenal sales figures had as much to do with convenience as with environmental concerns: electric car dealers were for a long time spared the jaw-dropping import tax of 180 percent that Denmark applies on vehicles fueled by a traditional combustion engine.
So... (Score:4, Insightful)
It's all about price and market demand? If everyone who can afford an electric car already has one, of course the demand is going to drop.
What drug-induced hallucinations do people teach in business schools? Infinite growth is impossible, once the growth phase is over the target should be a nearly flat equilibrium.
Re: (Score:2)
The data in the article is confusing - they talk about a 60,5% drop, yet they show a vastly more than 60,5% drop in their graph. Maybe the graph isn't a complete Q1?
Adding up the 2015 figures, I get around 4600 EVs sold. In the same year in Denmark, 206998 cars were sold [carsalesbase.com] total in Denmark, so 2,22% of new vehicle sales were EVs. In the US in 2015, 114248 PEVs were sold, versus 17,5m total, so 0,65%. So even if Denmark's EV sales dropped 60,5%, they'd only just be equaling that of the US.
Re: (Score:2)
*No one* is suggesting "infinite growth." The fact is we are nowhere close to "everyone who can afford an electric car already has one." Furthermore, in case you haven't heard, people actually do buy new cars. Consumer EVs have certainly been around long enough for people to be replacing them already, particularly those who have too much money to spend and/or an interest in the latest automotive technology.
Re: (Score:2)
Where in the article does it suggest that everyone who can afford an electric car already has one? How does that even make sense? Surely there's far more people driving an expensive luxury ICE car than a Tesla.
Even if every single expensive car in Denmark is an electric car, cars still get older, crash into trees, people buy a second car, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
You meant to say 'great' cars with 'some' quality problems. Autocorrect can be a bitch...
Can someone give us the full story? (Score:2)
Why were the subsidies removed?
Cheap, long range EVs are available now (e.g. the Renault Zoe) but I guess there needs to be more choice in the market for them to really sell well on their own. The new Nissan Leaf is due later this year, Tesla Model 3 probably late next year for Europe and a few others.
Re: (Score:2)
No 'subsidy' ever existed on EVs; rather, it was a tax incentive. Denmark has a huge tax on new cars, which can reach 180% of the car's value. EVs were exempted from this tax through the end of 2015; beginning in January of 2016, new EVs were assessed a 20% tax. In December 2015, as people rushed to avoid the looming tax change, 1,588 EVs were sold; the following month, 68 were sold. Last January, the tax on new EVs rose to 40%, and the tax reduction compared to conventional vehicles will be phased out comp
Fueled by what?? (Score:2)
electric car dealers were for a long time spared the jaw-dropping import tax of 180 percent that Denmark applies on vehicles fueled by a traditional combustion engine.
Well, that's impressive... they've developed cars that burn combustion engines as fuel??
Re: (Score:2)
Well, that's impressive... they've developed cars that burn combustion engines as fuel??
That sounds extremely inefficient!
Inconvienent (Score:1)
Explanation (Score:2)
Can someone explain *why* a 180% import tax ever existed in the first place? It's not like Denmark has a large domestic auto industry it needs to protect. And I assume the fee is only for cars imported from outside the EU (not Denmark), right? I can't imagine they'd be that interested in artificially propping up the Swedish and German auto industries. I just don't understand this.
Of course the electric vehicles should be subsidized in the form of reduced taxes, but completely eliminating them isn't the
Re: (Score:2)
I bet universal healthcare and an amazing social safety net that (nearly) all citizens seem to approve of and enjoy is part of the equation.
Re: (Score:2)
The headline is pretty misleading though. All denmark is doing is applying the same tax to Teslas as it used to apply to other cars. For a while, Teslas in denmark were very "cheap". You could get a fancy Tesla without the tax for roughly the same price as a car with 1/3 of the sticker price.
Given the
Re: (Score:2)
Import tax? (Score:2)
jaw-dropping import tax of 180 percent that Denmark applies on vehicles fueled by a traditional combustion engine
When someone makes the mistake of suggesting the US apply any sort of import tariff/tax the establishment and their muppets bleat OMG TRADE WAR WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU!!11!.
Meanwhile sovereign countries in Europe have truly confiscatory import taxes (180%?) protecting economies that are celebrated around the world as models of good governance.
Hmm.
Re: (Score:1)
It's not an import tax but a registration tax. Applied to all cars, not just imported ones.
As Shakespeare would say... (Score:2)
Wise up. (Score:1)
I'm an ultra hardcore liberal environmental American expatriate. So, listen to when I'm about to tell you. Electric vehicles suck massive portions of donkey cock. A gasoline powered engine has a tremendous range and can be refueled in just a few minutes. Electric vehicles? Not even close. Period. End of story. A humiliating defeat.
Yeah, yeah. It would be great if modern society revolted and restructured itself around electric vehicles, but it's too late for that. Human nature proves that it won't
Crazy prices, short range and battery degradation (Score:1)
I'm amazed electric cars sell as well as they have done thus far. They are incredibly expensive, generally have a double digit range between multiple hour chargings and every single time you charge that battery you know your maximum range is only going to go down. That's not even mentioning the cable which, unless you park in a garage or inside a gated driveway, is likely to be out in public for any retard to unplug/cut/trip over.
They are a fad and people are beginning to realise that. The people that want
This explains it all.. (Score:2)
The graph explains what happened. [assets.bwbx.io]
and for the blind:
In the fall of 2015, the Liberal-led government of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced the progressive phasing out of tax breaks on electric cars, citing budget constraints and the desire to level the playing field.
[...]
The new tax regime "completely killed the market," Laerke Flader, head of the Danish Electric Car Alliance, said in a recent interview. "Price really matters."