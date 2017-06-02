EU Commissioner Says No to Bill Gates' Robot Tax Idea (fortune.com) 23
Andrus Ansip, the European Commissioner in charge of the Digital Single Market, has said that he does not support Bill Gates' idea of taxing robots that replace human workers. From a report: Microsoft founder Gates made an argument for robots incurring taxes equivalent to that worker's income taxes during an interview in February. "Right now, the human worker who does, say, $50,000 worth of work in a factory, that income is taxed," he said. "If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you'd think that we'd tax the robot at a similar level." But Ansip has made it clear that he is not in favor of a robot tax. Speaking during a CNBC-hosted panel at the Pioneers tech conference in Vienna on Thursday, Ansip said the "aim of taxation is not just (to) collect revenues... but to increase salaries of teachers and police," CNBC reports. "No way. No way," he added, when asked if he would support the tax.
A reduction in tax income means a reduction in overall ability for the gov to spend... which in turn means smaller money pot to pay teachers and police.
I'm sure they'll find another way, such as property tax rates for commercial vs personal.
Perhaps he'll suggest that they just have to eat cake if there is no bread....
I do understand why not: taxing robots, would keep industry and production out of Europe. Evidently, if robot work is taxed in the EU, the robots will be put in non-EU countries, including the few non-robot workers who still do pay taxes... Not good for the economy (well, until nobody can buy goods a
No they won't have to. Instead of adding up all the different kinds of robots in a company, you can simply tax the whole company a fixed percentage of its sales.
Taxing individual robots makes things very complicated.
While taxing robots might be difficult from an accounting perspective (Good! More accountant jobs... or accountant AI jobs), you can quantify robots and the
Taxing robots does NOT work (Score:2)
The EU took the right stance. Even Yanis Varoufakis has said that the idea of taxing robots does not work. This is what needs to be done instead: https://www.weforum.org/agenda... [weforum.org]
Going to laugh myself silly (Score:3)
Even Chicken Little is going to point and laugh derisively, shaking his chicken-head sadly at how dumb humans can be.
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
Then there are some people who, for some inexplicable reason, just want to run around, waving their arms like madmen, doom-saying like there's no tomorrow.
For some reason they seem to be the same people who obsessively correct peoples' grammar and spelling, and nitpick choice of one word over another in a sentence. Anyone got any ideas on why that is?
It's always the wishful thinker that perishes first because they can't see the train coming straight at them. Unfortunately, that vivid mind full of sunshine, rainbows and unicorns can't stop a speeding bullet.
They already are paying taxes for it (Score:2)
Automation saves the company money. They have to pay taxes on that increased revenue. Since that extra revenue is tagged onto their existing revenue the money gets taxed at a higher level than if it was going to employees.
Abandon income tax (Score:2)
Bill Gates is right that current tax systems incentivise companies to hire as few workers as possible. But I believe the solution is not a "robot tax", because it's not easy to define what a robot is, how much money it "makes", and automation may not even come in the form of robots. I think the best solution would be to abandon the income tax altogether, relying instead on corporate and sales taxation.
You know your tax idea is bad (Score:2)
The European Commissioner in charge of the Digital Single Market
Can be replaced by a robot.
Is related to robot tax in *any* way? Does he mean since there will be robots, police and teachers etc will be no longer necessary, thus government expenses will be vastly lower and ensuing gap in income tax will be a non-issue? Or police and teachers will be robots too, so it all cancels out? I just have grave difficulty connecting "we need teachers" (?) and