Sony Ships Its Last Ever PlayStation 3 In Japan

After 11 years, Sony has stopped shipping the PlayStation 3 to retailers in Japan. The country stopped production on the 500GB model in December last year, but now a recent update on PlayStation Japan's website suggests that the other lingering units have all been shipped as well. It's only a matter of time before the console stops being produced altogether in other parts of the world. Engadget reports: Selling over 70 million units in just seven years, the PlayStation 3 was certainly a console to be reckoned with. Yet, for all its achievements, the long-surviving gaming machine initially made a name for itself for all the wrong reasons. With Sony riding high on the PlayStation 2's market-leading sales numbers, its successor launched at the eye-watering price of $499 -- and consumers weren't too happy about it. Luckily for Sony, publishers stuck with the pricey console, and exclusive games like Uncharted, Heavy Rain, The Last Of Us and Metal Gear Solid 4 helped to right the course of Sony's initially water-riddled ship. With the sun-setting on the aging console in the East, the news doesn't bode well for the future of the PlayStation 3 across the rest of the world. Sony has previously announced that PS Now will soon move exclusively to PS4 and PC. While few players will be mourning the loss of the pricey service, there are many PS3 owners still benefitting from free games on PlayStation Plus and downloading new content from the PS Store. As Sony slowly begins to start winding the console down, it's unlikely that gamers will be able to continue to use these services for much longer on the aging gaming system.
Other than having an existing PS3 games library, is there any other reason to buy a new PS3 even after the PS4 came out?
Re:I dont get it. (Score:5, Insightful)
Given the PS4 cannot play PS3 games, yes, you need a PS3 if you want to play a PS3 game. If you don't have a PS3, you need to buy a PS3. And that's either new or used. (The xbone can play some xbox360 games through emulation).
Or you sign up for Sony's "Playstation Now" service which is restricting access to PS4s and PCs only now and play remotely. But if you have a PS3 game that's not ported to PS4 or on PSNow, well, you need a PS3. And there can be a few of those.
Initially the ps4 didn't support DLNA. Last time my ps3 died, I bought another ps3 even though the ps4 was out because it still didn't support DLNA at that point in time.
I barely use it for games. I use it for Netflix, Amazon Prime, DLNA off a home file server, DVDs and Blu-rays.
I had exactly the same experience as you. It looks like Plex is available [www.plex.tv] for PS4 now though!
Re:I dont get it. (Score:5, Interesting)
you're really not getting the point of trackmania if you were expecting collissions XD
:). rather than frustrating eachother by trying to push eachother off the road (which would be too nasty in trackmania, the tracks are simply not made for that), and ofcourse the trolls who just want to ruin the game for everybod, it becomes a tense race knowing that winning or losing is all up to you. an
it's indeed different in that way from other racegames, but allows for very intense races in a completely different way
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection gets you 2 shooters + a lot of DLC and it can be played split-screen on PS4, up to 4 players.
Is it only cooperative or does it offer competitive play?
I don't know if I'd buy a new one, but I am certainly not getting rid of the one I have. It's basically my media entertainment center. I use it for these things:
1. Media streaming: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and Youtube, Tunein
2. Audio player for my vast mp3 collection.
3. Video player for any H264 files. It's easy to get them onto the PS3 by the means of USB or through the web browser connecting to a home server.
This really beats the modern "smart TVs" which spy on your web activities and even record your
As the PS3 becomes "retro", the DRM in PS3 means as consoles die games will be lost forever. In 2040 you'll still be playing Super Mario World, but not The Last of Us.
Actually you should be rejoicing.
Once Sony finally stops all support for the PS3, something that's much closer and more likely now that they're finally completely running out of stock, the odds of them trying to patch out jailbreaks going forward will be much lower.
Heck, even if they DID try to patch out future jailbreaks after completely stopping all service for it, nobody's likely going to care since Sony will have precious little incentive to get anyone to patch the console.
They won't be able to connect
Speaking of which, it would be nice if their last patch before ditching the console did re-enable the "other os" option, this time with the hyper visor officially giving access to all resources.
They won't ever do that. They double-extra won't ever give it to you with a hypervisor which gives access to all resources, but the truth is that Other OS made it too easy to rip Blu-Ray.
As far as I know every PS3 title can be decrypted and accessed since the root metldr keys (stored in unchangeable firmware) have been obtained which means every piece of the firmware can be decrypted in turn on down to the keys used to decrypt actual game disks (regardless of how old or new those disks are).
Not sure if Sony released a newer PS3 with new metldr keys but even if they did, just get the firmware update for the PS3 with the old metldr keys and work from that to get the latest keys for decrypting
