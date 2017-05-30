Uber Fires Executive Accused of Stealing Google's Self-Driving Car Secrets (techcrunch.com) 22
According to The New York Times, Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, the former head of its self-driving car project who is accused of stealing some 14,000 documents from Google's Waymo and using that information as the technological basis for Uber's self-driving cars. TechCrunch reports: During the court proceedings, Levandowski exercised his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid providing testimony or handing over evidence regarding his use of proprietary data from his time at Google. Uber had previously warned that Levandowski could face consequences for his lack of compliance with his employment requirements at the company. Uber confirmed via a spokesperson that Levandowski was terminated following months of the company attempting to have him comply with and assist its own internal investigation into the matter, and had set a clear deadline for him to do so. Uber also noted that Eric Meyhofer, who stepped in when Levandowski was removed from his role leading ATG in April, will continue to lead the team and take over Levandowski's direct reports.
Not really. I mean, one attempted to appeal to someone in a position of pretty high authority, and the other was Monica Lewinski.
And what does that mean? (Score:4, Insightful)
Would that mean Waymo would be free to pursue criminal charges against Levandowski? How does this substantively change how the litigation moves forward? Seems more like Stall Theater to me. We fired that guy for not cooperating in a lawsuit we didn't want him to cooperate with in the first place.
That makes no sense.
Poison fruit (Score:3)
It means that anything Uber developed based on the technology is now nullified. Google wins. Uber is just trying to not lose any more
I wonder why Google didn't fire Eric Schmitt when he stole the iphone as an apple board member
Would that mean Waymo would be free to pursue criminal charges against Levandowski? How does this substantively change how the litigation moves forward? Seems more like Stall Theater to me. We fired that guy for not cooperating in a lawsuit we didn't want him to cooperate with in the first place.
That makes no sense.
Levandowski took the fifth when asked to testify in court. The court ordered Uber to do everything in their power to convince Levandowski to testify. Uber had to threaten him with the strongest punishment they had available, terminating his employment. They threatened, he didn't comply, they had to carry out their threat.
That's one perspective, anyway, and the one that Uber is presenting to the court. They did what they could, so they can't be held in contempt.
I think this will delay the litigation slightly while the judge leans on Levandowski to produce the documents in question.
What would be interesting is whether Levandowski will be granted immunity from criminal
Fired for -getting caught- (Score:2)
It's hard to believe Uber didn't know what he was bringing with him (and the legal problems that could cause. Of course, there were also ethical issues, but that's not part of Uber's vocabulary, apparently.)
Where do I get redundancy terms like that?
I imagine Levandowski will be richly paid at some point for keeping his mouth shut and for reducing the amount of liability Uber has in this matter of controversy.
If Levandowski gets away from this with any money at all left in the bank, he's gotten lucky. There's no need to pay him extra to keep his mouth shut.
His motorcycle fell over again (Score:3)
Very sad to see Anthony squander his talent with such a naive (at best) move. Navigating the world of business turned out to be a grander challenge.
5th for Documents (Score:3)