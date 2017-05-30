Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Google Software The Courts Transportation Hardware Technology

Uber Fires Executive Accused of Stealing Google's Self-Driving Car Secrets (techcrunch.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the you're-fired dept.
According to The New York Times, Uber has fired Anthony Levandowski, the former head of its self-driving car project who is accused of stealing some 14,000 documents from Google's Waymo and using that information as the technological basis for Uber's self-driving cars. TechCrunch reports: During the court proceedings, Levandowski exercised his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid providing testimony or handing over evidence regarding his use of proprietary data from his time at Google. Uber had previously warned that Levandowski could face consequences for his lack of compliance with his employment requirements at the company. Uber confirmed via a spokesperson that Levandowski was terminated following months of the company attempting to have him comply with and assist its own internal investigation into the matter, and had set a clear deadline for him to do so. Uber also noted that Eric Meyhofer, who stepped in when Levandowski was removed from his role leading ATG in April, will continue to lead the team and take over Levandowski's direct reports.

Uber Fires Executive Accused of Stealing Google's Self-Driving Car Secrets More | Reply

Uber Fires Executive Accused of Stealing Google's Self-Driving Car Secrets

Comments Filter:

  • And what does that mean? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @04:09PM (#54513249) Homepage

    Would that mean Waymo would be free to pursue criminal charges against Levandowski? How does this substantively change how the litigation moves forward? Seems more like Stall Theater to me. We fired that guy for not cooperating in a lawsuit we didn't want him to cooperate with in the first place.

    That makes no sense.

    • It means that anything Uber developed based on the technology is now nullified. Google wins. Uber is just trying to not lose any more

      I wonder why Google didn't fire Eric Schmitt when he stole the iphone as an apple board member

    • Would that mean Waymo would be free to pursue criminal charges against Levandowski? How does this substantively change how the litigation moves forward? Seems more like Stall Theater to me. We fired that guy for not cooperating in a lawsuit we didn't want him to cooperate with in the first place.

      That makes no sense.

      Levandowski took the fifth when asked to testify in court. The court ordered Uber to do everything in their power to convince Levandowski to testify. Uber had to threaten him with the strongest punishment they had available, terminating his employment. They threatened, he didn't comply, they had to carry out their threat.

      That's one perspective, anyway, and the one that Uber is presenting to the court. They did what they could, so they can't be held in contempt. There are other possibilities, but I'll leav

    • Waymo isn't a prosecutor and cannot file criminal charges - only the district attorney (or US attorney for federal cases) can do that. Waymo has always been free to file a report with the police or FBI. Levandowski pleading the Fifth means that he won't implicate himself or face perjury charges.

      I think this will delay the litigation slightly while the judge leans on Levandowski to produce the documents in question.

      What would be interesting is whether Levandowski will be granted immunity from criminal
    • It's in response to this story [slashdot.org]. Uber had to 'return' stolen files. If one of the employees who had files refuses to return them, then that employee needs to be fired. The employee can't be forced to turn them over, because that would be self-incrimination.....however, Uber needs to prove that they've gotten rid of those files and won't be using them anymore. IANAL but that is my understanding.

  • It's hard to believe Uber didn't know what he was bringing with him (and the legal problems that could cause. Of course, there were also ethical issues, but that's not part of Uber's vocabulary, apparently.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lbmouse ( 473316 )
      Good to see that I'm not alone in getting the feeling the Uber is a sleazeball company with the ethics and direction of a one legged hooker.

  • His motorcycle fell over again (Score:3)

    by Lije Baley ( 88936 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @04:19PM (#54513341)

    Very sad to see Anthony squander his talent with such a naÃve (at best) move. Navigating the world of business turned out to be a grander challenge.

  • 5th for Documents (Score:3)

    by Infiniti2000 ( 1720222 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @04:27PM (#54513407)
    I don't think his claim on the 5th for the documents will stand. They aren't his testimony and thus aren't protected under the 5th. If pressed, he could get obstruction of justice for it.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Open the pod bay doors, HAL." -- Dave Bowman, 2001

Close