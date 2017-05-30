Microsoft's Looking To Reboot Mobile with New Software and Hardware: Sources (thurrott.com) 29
Long time Microsoft watcher Brad Sams, reporting today: Two independent sources inside of Microsoft have told me that there is a new hardware device being tested internally and that there is also a separate branch of Windows Mobile for this device. I have been hearing about the software update for some time and the added hardware component makes sense as the company is pursuing "new experiences" with this device. Additionally, the UI is expected to be different than what we know today as Windows Mobile but the exact changes are still evolving as we are in the early days of development of this experience. There may also be another 'cut' in the support for older applications with the new mobile experience. I have heard, but am not able to fully confirm at this time, that Silverlight applications may not longer work with the updated OS.
Oh great (Score:4, Funny)
Microsoft is copying Hollywood now.
Re: (Score:2)
Underling: "We tried sir, three times. (under his breath: we should have kept Windows Mobile, at least people bought it)."
Nadella: "Well make it different this time. Make it in the cloud!"
Underling: "Uh....ok. (under his breath: does that even mean anything?)"
Nadella: "And put some AI in it. Our Taybot was showing good results!"
Underling: "Heil sir!"
Nadella: "What?"
Underling: "Nothing, sir. Should we make it IoT?"
Nadella: "If it has that Intel Inside, nothing can f
Stephen Elop (Score:1)
So, which Company is he going to destroy from the inside next?
Of course Microsoft is looking to reboot (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Alright, you win the Internet for one hour. Don't drop it!
Re: (Score:2)
Has it been demagnetized by Steven Hawking himself? Is the Hawk ok with this?
There's no rebooting that business (Score:3)
Separate branch (Score:2)
Because...why not, I guess. Isn't that how every other failed "apps on Windows" effort has always begun?
Re: (Score:2)
Or worse, until they actually roll it out, a few million people buy, some dumbass developers actually develop time to it, only to have Microsoft abandon it again. In the meantime we'll have an endless stream of Redmond shills telling us why it's the bestest mobile OS ever, and why you're just a stupid doody-head if you want a mobile platform with apps, and how it's going to totally blow iOS and Android out of the water.
At what point do the investors finally say "Pay us higher dividens, you fucking witless w
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.microchip.com/wwwpr... [microchip.com]
(I die a little inside when I see the Microchip logo when looking at an Atmel product page)
let me guess (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
And has a shag carpet back for the premium feel.
Gotta respect that optimism (Score:4, Funny)
This time, THIS TIME, it'll work.
Optimism is often a stand in for insanity.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. i liked my Lumia, good little phone (and cheap, $60 or so from target with no contract) only problem was the plastic contacts for the power and volume buttons got finky after a couple years of use.
so... wait... WHAT? (Score:2)
Wasn't Windows Phone supposed to have superseded Windows Mobile? What's next, the return of the resistive touch screen??
Is anyone at the helm at Microsoft?
w10 (Score:1)
Fuck Windows on mobile... (Score:2)
Meh, just give up and make a stellar Android phone already. Give it great hardware (even if not x86), make it waterproof, give it an optional stylus and a free in-store battery swap after 2 years. Bundle Office for Android and Onenote with it if you must. Deliver on-time updates, working directly with Google and bypassing the carriers. Provide free unlimited OneDrive storage and a free Office Online subscription for one year, plus the ability to cast the screen to Windows 10 or Miracast. Shit that doesn't c