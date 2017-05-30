US Supreme Court Protects Consumers' Right To Refill Ink Cartridges In Precedent-Setting Lexmark vs Impression Case (hothardware.com) 54
The U.S. Supreme Court said on Tuesday companies give up their patent rights when they sell an item, in a ruling that puts new limits on businesses' ability to prevent their products from being resold at a discount. The ruling is a defeat for Lexmark International, which was trying to stop refurbished versions of its printer cartridges from undercutting its U.S. sales. It's also a blow to companies like HP and Canon that sell their printers for a relatively low cost with the idea that they will recoup money on sales of replacement cartridges. From a report: Lexmark originally set its sights on Impression Products, a small company that specializes in remanufacturing print cartridges for resale at prices much lower than what a customer would pay for a "genuine" Lexmark product. These cartridges often have no noticeable difference in performance compared to genuine ink or toner cartridges -- the only real difference is that customers can save a lot of money by going the remanufactured route. This secondary market for cartridges not only has implications for regular Joes looking to save a buck, but also businesses that are always looking to cut costs.
Re: (Score:2)
That was my initial reaction too, but this is doubtless going to be the decision that pushing them over to licensing/renting cartridges, rather than selling them. The decision itself says that if Lexmark wants to enforce these sorts of restrictions, it can't do so via patent law after the initial sale, but it can do so via contract law. Which is basically just a way of saying, "Lexmark, follow the software industry's lead if you want to screw customers".
Again, the decision was a good one, but I don't look f
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
If you want to learn about a really interesting aspect of the "first sale doctrine" and how it applies to software, you should have a look at "Vernor vs Autodesk" in the USA and compare it to "Oracle vs UsedSoft" in the EU. Basically, in the USA the courts determined that if a company sells you software, but in their terms & conditions claim that they are merely granting you a license, then you can't resell the software b/c you aren't considered to own it. In the EU however, if a company sells you a per
What about other copyrights? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Both format shifting (ripping) and making backup copies have long been considered legal under fair use in the US. You just have to make sure to delete any copies if you resell the original. You also cannot share the copies you made with anyone else.
Re: (Score:2)
Patents and copyrights are completely different things, with a UID as low as yours I'd expect you to know that.
Practically speaking the answer to your question is mostly yes, legally speaking I don't care, seriously, who gives a 4star.
Re: (Score:3)
Sorry but a 6 digit UID is not "low"... with a UID as high as yours I'd expect you to know that
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
"Sorry but a 6 digit UID is not "low"... with a UID as high as yours I'd expect you to know that
:-)"
Also, based on my recollection of the level of discourse in Slashdot's early days, I wouldn't assume a low UID is a sign of wisdom...
Re: (Score:2)
+1
Wishing I didn't use ISPs given email back in the nineties.
Re: (Score:2)
I think there's something to be said for low UIDs
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
If you buy a movie on a disk can you make an mp4 and put it on your phone?
Yes, you can. However, Your question is not about patent, but it is about copyright. The content of the disc (movie) is copyrighted. Thus, you could be sued for the copied.
Re: (Score:2)
IANAL, but I believe the answer to that has already been established: "Yes." You're allowed to do whatever you'd like to do with the data on that disk--for your own personal use. I can buy a book, take a picture of each page, run it through an OCR reader and make my own version of the book which I could then put on whatever device I'd like.
The issue comes up when you then distribute that data to other people. You've now stepped outside the bounds of "your own personal use."
That's not to say that the peo
Has the DOJ even gone after Gillette? (Score:2)
I'm glad that the gouging of printer manufacturers' has been recognized and cheaper replacement ink options are being mandated.
The ink jet printer market has always followed the razor blade model - sell the handle at a loss and get 'em with the blades.
Which leads me to the question, has Gillette or any of the other shaving blade manufacturers been investigated by the DOJ or is it just that the gouging was so extreme in the printer market that people stood up and took notice?
Re: (Score:2)
has Gillette or any of the other shaving blade manufacturers been investigated by the DOJ or is it just that the gouging was so extreme in the printer market that people stood up and took notice?
When Gillette starts using DRM to prevent you from changing out razor refills with a third party's, then you can complain to the DOJ.
Re: (Score:1)
They do, by patenting the connector on the end of the handle.
I think it a moot point (Score:1)
I don't think anyone has come up with a way to economically remanufacture their blade cartridges. Assuming someone did, and they tried to act against that person, then we might see something happen. Not before, though. As long as their patents are in effect, it'll be nigh-impossible to make a compatible cartridge.
Re: (Score:2)
No, But they also haven't tried to crowd out Harry's or Dollar Shave Club, either. . .
.And you pretty much always COULD buy generic razor blades for as long as I remember (going back to the 1970s. . .)
Not exactly the same (Score:2)
For the price that you pay for Gillette blades, you can buy dozens of cheap complete razors. All the magic is in the blade. The handle is just a hunk of plastic.
I have tried many other razors, I have tried non-Gillette blades on my Gillette razor handle. They all suck.
I really do not like Gillette or how much I pay for Gillette blades, but I buy them anyway because they are the best.
Great (Score:1)
Now, what will the SCOTUS say about the right to repair for farming machinery from John Deere (if I remember correctly)?
what about apples tricks to lock out 3rd party rep (Score:2)
what about thinks apples tricks to lock out 3rd party repair shops from getting parts / tools to fix stuff?
Re: (Score:2)
John Deere uses software lockouts to ensure only authorized parts are used, supposedly to ensure the equipment meets emissions standards. Any potential lawsuit would be addressing copyright law (DMCA circumvention) rather than patents, and John Deere has a rationale beyond price gouging for their restrictions.
We can certainly argue that the owner would assume responsibility for emissions if 3rd-party parts are installed. This is already the case with automobiles---the EPA doesn't go after Chevy or Ford when
Lexmark got dinged... (Score:2)
Finally, an 8-0 ruling! (Score:4, Interesting)
This is great. Even better is that it was 8-0 (or 7-1 on some parts, as mentioned in the article). It's wonderful to see something as basic to our society as the idea that "sold products are not owned by the seller after the sale" be confirmed unanimously by the supreme court. This will send a very real message to other industries as well, and likely result in even peripherally associated industries looking for other ways to mitigate their perceived losses other than expensive legislation and punishing their customers.
Truly excellent, and will have invisible benefits for years.
John Deere (Score:4, Insightful)
Good call. Now let's get to work on John Deere while you're in a giving mood. [securityledger.com]
"companies give up their patent rights..." (Score:4, Interesting)
"... when they sell an item..."
This may be a precedent-setter in the cases of the farmers who save seed and are then sued for by "patent infringement" by Monsanto.
Trump (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
New mod needed: +1 Exceptionally Insightful Trolling
some force distributors not to sell under MSRP (Score:2)
some manufacturers force distributors not to sell under MSRP and you can't can't buy from the manufacturers on your own.
Wait, people still use inkjets? (Score:3)
HP LaserJet 4000 series (Score:2)
HP LaserJet 4000 series are good
Re: (Score:2)
Sure cheap lasers are great for text, they don't do a good job of photos though
;) I personally have a brother laser sitting right next to my large format inkjet photo printer.
The Holy Grail (Score:3)
I like the ruling, but I think the day of the inkjet cartridge may finally be coming to an end regardless. For the past few decades the "paperless office" has been the Holy Grail of IT, but we were never quite able to reach it. I can remember seeing a statistic about 15 years ago stating that paper usage actually increased because of the ease of printing....If you needed to take something away from your desk, you just printed it and carried it with you. Now that mobile devices are pretty much ubiquitous, you can just carry it on your phone/tablet instead of having to print it.
Good decision, but there's some dishonesty... (Score:4, Interesting)
...in the discussion. I used to repair printers. To say that there is no difference between remanufactured cartridges overall and OEM cartridges is a joke. Yes. there are some excellent remanufactures out there that produce outstanding products. There are also plenty of shoddy ones that sell leaky ones that crap up your printer and / or use substandard ink / toner that produce lesser (or awful) pages. In most cases, the consumer has no idea and buys on price. From a patent standpoint, Lexmark's case was stupid, petulant, and ridiculous. However, if they wanted to make an argument about voiding your warranty for using remanufactured cartridges then they would probably have a valid point. Really, the whole printer industry is in a prisoners' dilemma where they have to keep the printer prices down in order to sell printers and then they make it up on consumables. This eases up a bit in the enterprise space where you occasionally have more sophisticated buyers that have enough experience to understand that efficient purchasing covers the entire lifecycle of the device. Hopefully somebody will be able to break this cycle, but it will probably take some very good marketing to convince consumers to be less price-sensitive with the initial purchase.
Incoming DRM on your ink cartridges (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Incoming? Soon? This has been a thing for nearly a decade. HP cartridges have DRM chips. No chip, no printing. 3rd parties started salvaging the chips from genuine cartridges (and they farmed them from their customers via the "send your old one to us" recycling programs). Then HP started doing expiration dates. I'm not sure what the current situation is. I haven't owned a printer in many years.
Ink printers are a disaster (Score:2)
If I need to print something in color, I step out into meatspace and do it at a place that sells that service.
exploiting the Gillette business model, in the past I have bought an ink printer on clearance, printed color on it until it ran out, then thrown it in electr
The Federal Circuit court keeps getting it wrong (Score:2)
One might even feel like the court, with it's unanimity is trying to tell the Federal Circuit that it really wants to stop having to hear all these patent cases. The opinion was delivered by the Chief Justice who spared no words in telling the Federal Circuit that it needs to do a much better job.
This venerable principle is not, as the Federal Circuit dismissively viewed it, merely "one common-law jurisdiction's general judicial policy at one time toward antialienation restrictions."
And
The Federal Circuit reached a different result largely because it got off on the wrong foot.