US Supreme Court Protects Consumers' Right To Refill Ink Cartridges In Precedent-Setting Lexmark vs Impression Case (hothardware.com) 95
The U.S. Supreme Court said on Tuesday companies give up their patent rights when they sell an item, in a ruling that puts new limits on businesses' ability to prevent their products from being resold at a discount. The ruling is a defeat for Lexmark International, which was trying to stop refurbished versions of its printer cartridges from undercutting its U.S. sales. It's also a blow to companies like HP and Canon that sell their printers for a relatively low cost with the idea that they will recoup money on sales of replacement cartridges. From a report: Lexmark originally set its sights on Impression Products, a small company that specializes in remanufacturing print cartridges for resale at prices much lower than what a customer would pay for a "genuine" Lexmark product. These cartridges often have no noticeable difference in performance compared to genuine ink or toner cartridges -- the only real difference is that customers can save a lot of money by going the remanufactured route. This secondary market for cartridges not only has implications for regular Joes looking to save a buck, but also businesses that are always looking to cut costs.
good
That was my initial reaction too, but this is doubtless going to be the decision that pushing them over to licensing/renting cartridges, rather than selling them. The decision itself says that if Lexmark wants to enforce these sorts of restrictions, it can't do so via patent law after the initial sale, but it can do so via contract law. Which is basically just a way of saying, "Lexmark, follow the software industry's lead if you want to screw customers".
That was actually my first thought as well. Business and consumers are both going to hesitate when required to sign a contract to buy a printer or ink cartridge I think. Hit the cash register and the cashier whips out a contract for you to sign? In this case I think free market principles will make that position untenable.
Why sign a contract at the register, when you can just seal the cartridge in a bag that says, "Opening this seal constitutes agreement with the EULA"?
Has anybody ever physically signed a paper contract to use Windows?
Or any other software...?
staples will lie about the contract and up sell you on an expanded warranty
If you want to learn about a really interesting aspect of the "first sale doctrine" and how it applies to software, you should have a look at "Vernor vs Autodesk" in the USA and compare it to "Oracle vs UsedSoft" in the EU. Basically, in the USA the courts determined that if a company sells you software, but in their terms & conditions claim that they are merely granting you a license, then you can't resell the software b/c you aren't considered to own it. In the EU however, if a company sells you a per
If you want to learn about a really interesting aspect of the "first sale doctrine" and how it applies to software, you should have a look at "Vernor vs Autodesk" in the USA and compare it to "Oracle vs UsedSoft" in the EU. Basically, in the USA the courts determined that if a company sells you software, but in their terms & conditions claim that they are merely granting you a license, then you can't resell the software b/c you aren't considered to own it.
This varies by federal district. The Central District of California ruled in SoftMan Products Co. v. Adobe Systems Inc [wikipedia.org] that (among other flaws in Adobe's argument, but this is the important one) a one time fee for indefinite use constitute a sale of goods, not a license, regardless of what the printed license says.
So far as I know, this is the first time this issue as gotten to SCOTUS. It's limited in scope, but combined with long established case law surrounding the first sale doctrine, it's promising.
I'm not paying for it, I'm merely letting you hold my money. You do not own it.
Remember, you said it wasn't a sale. Please sign this agreement to my cash allowing me a surprise audit of all your expenses at any time to check you're not abusing this cash and trying to launder money for terrorists.
What about other copyrights? (Score:1)
Both format shifting (ripping) and making backup copies have long been considered legal under fair use in the US. You just have to make sure to delete any copies if you resell the original. You also cannot share the copies you made with anyone else.
Patents and copyrights are completely different things, with a UID as low as yours I'd expect you to know that.
Practically speaking the answer to your question is mostly yes, legally speaking I don't care, seriously, who gives a 4star.
Re:What about other copyrights? (Score:5, Funny)
So what does count as a "low" UID these days? Is anyone even still signing up? This place is a shell of it's former self.
If you buy a movie on a disk can you make an mp4 and put it on your phone?
Yes, you can. However, Your question is not about patent, but it is about copyright. The content of the disc (movie) is copyrighted. Thus, you could be sued for the copied.
IANAL, but I believe the answer to that has already been established: "Yes." You're allowed to do whatever you'd like to do with the data on that disk--for your own personal use. I can buy a book, take a picture of each page, run it through an OCR reader and make my own version of the book which I could then put on whatever device I'd like.
The issue comes up when you then distribute that data to other people. You've now stepped outside the bounds of "your own personal use."
That depends on which part of Title 17 you read. One section says you can't break the encryption. Another says you can, for purposes of cross-compatibility. This conflict has never been resolved.
Has the DOJ even gone after Gillette? (Score:2)
I'm glad that the gouging of printer manufacturers' has been recognized and cheaper replacement ink options are being mandated.
The ink jet printer market has always followed the razor blade model - sell the handle at a loss and get 'em with the blades.
Which leads me to the question, has Gillette or any of the other shaving blade manufacturers been investigated by the DOJ or is it just that the gouging was so extreme in the printer market that people stood up and took notice?
has Gillette or any of the other shaving blade manufacturers been investigated by the DOJ or is it just that the gouging was so extreme in the printer market that people stood up and took notice?
When Gillette starts using DRM to prevent you from changing out razor refills with a third party's, then you can complain to the DOJ.
They do, by patenting the connector on the end of the handle.
AFAIK, interfaces cannot be patented. This is why the robust market for aftermarket car parts exists.
I think it a moot point (Score:1)
I don't think anyone has come up with a way to economically remanufacture their blade cartridges. Assuming someone did, and they tried to act against that person, then we might see something happen. Not before, though. As long as their patents are in effect, it'll be nigh-impossible to make a compatible cartridge.
No, But they also haven't tried to crowd out Harry's or Dollar Shave Club, either. . .
.And you pretty much always COULD buy generic razor blades for as long as I remember (going back to the 1970s. . .)
Gillette sued Dollar Shave Club (Score:2)
Gillette or any of the other shaving blade manufacturers been investigated by the DOJ or is it just that the gouging was so extreme in the printer market that people stood up and took notice?
No, But they also haven't tried to crowd out Harry's or Dollar Shave Club, either.
Yes they have. Gillette sued Dollar Shave Club in December 2015 [washingtonpost.com].
Not exactly the same (Score:2)
For the price that you pay for Gillette blades, you can buy dozens of cheap complete razors. All the magic is in the blade. The handle is just a hunk of plastic.
I have tried many other razors, I have tried non-Gillette blades on my Gillette razor handle. They all suck.
I really do not like Gillette or how much I pay for Gillette blades, but I buy them anyway because they are the best.
Great (Score:2, Interesting)
Now, what will the SCOTUS say about the right to repair for farming machinery from John Deere (if I remember correctly)?
what about apples tricks to lock out 3rd party rep (Score:2)
what about thinks apples tricks to lock out 3rd party repair shops from getting parts / tools to fix stuff?
John Deere uses software lockouts to ensure only authorized parts are used, supposedly to ensure the equipment meets emissions standards. Any potential lawsuit would be addressing copyright law (DMCA circumvention) rather than patents, and John Deere has a rationale beyond price gouging for their restrictions.
We can certainly argue that the owner would assume responsibility for emissions if 3rd-party parts are installed. This is already the case with automobiles---the EPA doesn't go after Chevy or Ford when
Lexmark got dinged... (Score:2)
Finally, an 8-0 ruling! (Score:5, Insightful)
This is great. Even better is that it was 8-0 (or 7-1 on some parts, as mentioned in the article). It's wonderful to see something as basic to our society as the idea that "sold products are not owned by the seller after the sale" be confirmed unanimously by the supreme court. This will send a very real message to other industries as well, and likely result in even peripherally associated industries looking for other ways to mitigate their perceived losses other than expensive legislation and punishing their customers.
Truly excellent, and will have invisible benefits for years.
John Deere (Score:4, Insightful)
Good call. Now let's get to work on John Deere while you're in a giving mood. [securityledger.com]
"companies give up their patent rights..." (Score:5, Insightful)
"... when they sell an item..."
This may be a precedent-setter in the cases of the farmers who save seed and are then sued for by "patent infringement" by Monsanto.
This ruling does not mean all recourse is gone. From the opinion:
The single-use/no-resale restrictions in Lexmark’s contracts with customers may have been clear and enforceable under contract law , but they do not entitle Lexmark to retain patent rights in an item that it has elected to sell.
So this just means the Monsantos of the world would have to sue the farmers under some other theory like breach of contract instead of patent infringement.
Trump (Score:5, Funny)
New mod needed: +1 Exceptionally Insightful Trolling
interestingly, tRumpF has been referred to as the uber-Dunning-Kruger. He is exploring heretofore undiscovered Dunning-Kruger territory.
some force distributors not to sell under MSRP (Score:2)
some manufacturers force distributors not to sell under MSRP and you can't can't buy from the manufacturers on your own.
Wait, people still use inkjets? (Score:3)
HP LaserJet 4000 series (Score:2)
HP LaserJet 4000 series are good
Some of the black laser printers are somewhat affordable, but I've never seen an affordable color laser printer and even the black laser printers usually cost more than most color inkjets. Ink still has a place until that changes.
The cost of the unit itself is pointless to discuss when it is the cost of the consumables that actually make the difference.
I've yet to find an inkjet cartridge last anywhere near as long as laser toner.
The cost of the unit itself is pointless to discuss when it is the cost of the consumables that actually make the difference. I've yet to find an inkjet cartridge last anywhere near as long as laser toner.
If you want a color laser that can print proper photos and not just colored pie charts it's not the consumables that make up the bulk of the cost anymore, not unless you're an avid photographer that wants everything in print.
Sure cheap lasers are great for text, they don't do a good job of photos though
;) I personally have a brother laser sitting right next to my large format inkjet photo printer.
The Holy Grail (Score:3)
I like the ruling, but I think the day of the inkjet cartridge may finally be coming to an end regardless. For the past few decades the "paperless office" has been the Holy Grail of IT, but we were never quite able to reach it. I can remember seeing a statistic about 15 years ago stating that paper usage actually increased because of the ease of printing....If you needed to take something away from your desk, you just printed it and carried it with you. Now that mobile devices are pretty much ubiquitous, you can just carry it on your phone/tablet instead of having to print it.
Good decision, but there's some dishonesty... (Score:4, Interesting)
...in the discussion. I used to repair printers. To say that there is no difference between remanufactured cartridges overall and OEM cartridges is a joke. Yes. there are some excellent remanufactures out there that produce outstanding products. There are also plenty of shoddy ones that sell leaky ones that crap up your printer and / or use substandard ink / toner that produce lesser (or awful) pages. In most cases, the consumer has no idea and buys on price. From a patent standpoint, Lexmark's case was stupid, petulant, and ridiculous. However, if they wanted to make an argument about voiding your warranty for using remanufactured cartridges then they would probably have a valid point. Really, the whole printer industry is in a prisoners' dilemma where they have to keep the printer prices down in order to sell printers and then they make it up on consumables. This eases up a bit in the enterprise space where you occasionally have more sophisticated buyers that have enough experience to understand that efficient purchasing covers the entire lifecycle of the device. Hopefully somebody will be able to break this cycle, but it will probably take some very good marketing to convince consumers to be less price-sensitive with the initial purchase.
I agree. I used to work for a major printer and print-engine manufacturer, as a senior support tech for laser printers. ("Senior" as in "if I have to escalate your issue, I call the product engineers directly.")
For one thing, not the difference between refilled and remanufactured cartridges. A refilled cartridge has just had more toner added; a remanufactured cartridge should have had the optical photoconductor (OPC) drum replaced as well (but too often, does not). While it's likely that the OPC will last much longer than one fill of toner, it's not guaranteed. In fact, if you have a laser printer for occasional printing at home, chances are you replace the toner cartridge when the OPC wears out from age and starts causing image defects, not when the toner runs out. If you send that cartridge to a place that refills it, the next user will inherit those image problems.
The remanufacturers don't use the same quality toner and OPC, either. The xerographic process is... finicky. Everything has to be just right for it to work well. The entire print engine is designed around specific physical and electrochemical properties of the toner. If your reman'd cartridge uses toner that's got a different charge, or melts at a different point, or was ground too thick or too thin... it's not going to work as well. If the replacement OPC isn't well-matched to the wavelength of the laser in your printer, it's not going to work as well. If the replacement OPC has a too-thin coating... Well, you get the picture.
If you're using a laser printer for light-duty work, you're absolutely better off going with OEM cartridges. If you don't print enough to use up the toner, chances are the cartridge will have a practical lifespan of about five years. The extra cost of the OEM cartridge over five years is negligible. The chances of an aftermarket cartridge failing, working poorly, or lasting a fraction of that time are pretty good.
I'm not as familiar with inkjets, but I do know that ink isn't just ink. Your inkjet is designed for ink of a particular viscosity, with a certain chemistry, and the software assumes that the ink will be a certain precise color. If you use an aftermarket "close enough" ink, it may clog, run, smear (because it dries too slow), or result in screwed-up colors in your photos.
Incoming DRM on your ink cartridges (Score:1)
Incoming? Soon? This has been a thing for nearly a decade. HP cartridges have DRM chips. No chip, no printing. 3rd parties started salvaging the chips from genuine cartridges (and they farmed them from their customers via the "send your old one to us" recycling programs). Then HP started doing expiration dates. I'm not sure what the current situation is. I haven't owned a printer in many years.
Ink printers are a disaster (Score:2)
If I need to print something in color, I step out into meatspace and do it at a place that sells that service.
exploiting the Gillette business model, in the past I have bought an ink printer on clearance, printed color on it until it ran out, then thrown it in electr
One might even feel like the court, with it's unanimity is trying to tell the Federal Circuit that it really wants to stop having to hear all these patent cases. The opinion was delivered by the Chief Justice who spared no words in telling the Federal Circuit that it needs to do a much better job.
This venerable principle is not, as the Federal Circuit dismissively viewed it, merely "one common-law jurisdiction's general judicial policy at one time toward antialienation restrictions."
And
The Federal Circuit reached a different result largely because it got off on the wrong foot.
Could this create precedence for right to repair? (Score:1)
Refurb ink and electronics repair aren't exactly the same, but an argument could be made for repairing an iphone with 3rd party parts is comparable to refilling an ink cartridge with 3rd party ink. At the least, I hope it indicates the court would lean towards consumer rights in a future right to repair ruling.
Toyota can't prevent car resale can they? (Score:1)
This makes sense. Used car dealers often refurbish and resale cars made by other manufacturers.
It was getting bizarre. (Score:2)
The business plan for liquid-ink printers was starting to get bizarre. I mean, if you were patient enough to wait for a sale at one of the geek warehouses, it was cost-effective to just throw out the printer and buy a new one, rather than mess around with replacement cartridges. A big advantage is that you'd get a new print head each time, which cured a lot of printer-related problems.
I've been recommending to customer to only use laser printers with dry toner (color or B/W as necessary) for internal use,
Maybe printers will go back to being expensive devices that not everyone has, but can be maintained and repaired [by a qualified technician]. If I was a printer manufacturer I'd focus on selling my printers to businesses and having service contracts that bring in revenue. Leasing plans would also be an option when doing B2B, as sometimes the accounting rules are favorable for both parties. One party avoids tying up money in a capital investment and shift it over as a reoccurring expense, and the other party