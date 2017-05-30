Essential Home is an Amazon Echo Competitor That 'Puts Privacy First' (theverge.com) 25
In its bid to take on Apple, Google and Amazon, Essential has unveiled "Home," a new intelligent assistant that it hopes owners will be proud to show off. From a report: Essential Home is the new intelligent assistant with round "auto-display" just announced by Andy Rubin's new venture. It can be activated with a question, a tap, or even a "glance," according to Essential, and it's designed to never intrude upon the home. In that way Essential calls it "an entirely new type of product" but it mostly borrows ideas from existing products in an attempt to outdo them. Essential Home lets your control your music, ask general interest questions, set timers, and control your lights -- capabilities we've seen from Google and Amazon -- only Essential promises to do it better, somehow. It's like Google Home or Amazon's Echo series of assistants only without the "boxes, tubes, or strange lights." It's like Nest but it doesn't try to make your home smart by anticipating your needs -- it suggests certain behaviors instead. "In the end people decide," says Essential. Earlier today, the company also announced the Essential Phone. Unlike the Essential Phone, however, much about the Essential Home is not know. It is expected to ship in a few months.
Until these devices can do speech-to-text and home control and local resource interaction (your PC, basically) without going out on the net, there can be no reasonable expectation of privacy.
Closest so far is MyCroft. [mycroft.ai] It's modular, it's open source, and so it has the potential to be as good as we want to make it.
I think the real story here is more "There's a new company that is announcing some new products that sort of look cool." It's meant to build hype for a more detailed announcement tonight.
"...it suggests certain behaviors instead. "In the end people decide," says Essential."
People decide? That's a laugh. People are more manipulated by what someone or something else tells them more than ever, to the point where they absolutely rely on it. Can't date without running it through a profiling engine. Can't eat at a restaurant without reviewing the opinions of several million taste buds first. Can't buy products without validating that purchase with a strangers opinion. Create a friendship or relationship from scratch? No way. It must be suggested or recommended by a network
If someone made a voice activated service device that could work with no internet connection, I would bite. Play my MP3s/FLACs on command from a network share, control my lights or TV with an IR blaster, support SIP for VoIP calls, perform internet searches with my preferred provider (if a 'net connection is present). In short - do not connect to the internet unless I tell it to and never transmit my voice unless it's a VoIP call.
Very misleading to imply that this device is structurally any different from Google Home/Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant.
It says it is running proactive intelligence locally on the device. OK... but there is no way it's running ASR and NLU locally on a device of this form factor. There may be some notification logic locally on the device, fine, but this is pretty much negligible from a privacy impact perspective.
OK... but there is no way it's running ASR and NLU locally on a device of this form factor.
I would say, it depends on the expected performances.
There a difference between an (cloud-based) AI that can listen and answer nearly in realtime.
And an AI that react slower, requires a simpler vocabulary, etc.
(but thusly works even if the connection is down).
With the advance in moore's law, the latest gen of small form-factor hardware might be able to run locally some significant deep neural-nets.
With the advance in moore's law, the latest gen of small form-factor hardware might be able to run locally some significant deep neural-nets.
Especially if it's just running them, and the training happens elsewhere.
Why would I want any of this?
I already have non-wired heating cooling in my house and I don't need my IoT fridge to spy on me while pretending it doesn't.
I'll buy the first one of these that lets me change the activation phrase from whatever the default is to 'computer'