Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs
With Core i9, the Intel vs. AMD battle rages anew. Announced Tuesday at Computex in Taipei, Intel's answer to AMD's 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper is an 18-core, 36-thread monster microprocessor of its own, tailor-made for elite PC enthusiasts. From a report: The Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE, what Intel calls the first teraflop desktop PC processor ever, will be priced at (gulp!) $1,999 when it ships later this year. In a slightly lower tier will be the meat of the Core i9 family: Core i9 X-series chips in 16-core, 14-core, 12-core, and 10-core versions, with prices climbing from $999 to $1,699. All of these new Skylake-based parts will offer improvements over their older Broadwell-E counterparts: 15 percent faster in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks, Intel says. If these Core i9 X-series chips -- code-named "Basin Falls" -- are too rich for your blood, Intel also introduced three new Core i7 X-series chips, priced from $339 to $599, and a $242 quad-core Core i5. All of the new chips are due "in the coming weeks," Intel said. Most of the Core i9 chips will incorporate what Intel calls an updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, a feature where the chip identifies not just one, but two cores as the "best" cores, and makes them available to be dynamically overclocked to higher speeds when needed. Detailed story at AnandTech and HotHardware.
More than half the market for high end CPUs and almost all of the market for high end GPUs.
In other words: Intel and AMD care about games.
None - this is for people who want to compile code, or edit videos, or
... you know, useful stuff.
Virtualization.
The target market is enthusiast PC users who like to have bragging rights about their computers.
Me? My gaming rig is a simple quad-core i5 with 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and an old 2GB GTX 650. Games run fine.
What is the target market for a high end PC tricked out with these new CPUs? Don't give me university researchers crunching physics data, they don't have enough money.
If I were willing to spend the money to do 4K home video of my kids, maybe I'd want one of these for doing the rendering.
But since these aren't price-competitive with Xeon, I don't know why people would want them. Maybe there's a huge L2 cache and good cache-contention logic to utilize it efficiently across all these cores, but I haven't read
Here's a list of quad-core-or-better desktop processors priced under USD$100 [newegg.com]. Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.
I already own an AMD eight-core processor (8300 @ $99). Neither AMD nor Intel have new processors in this price range yet.
What do you think will happen to the i7s now that i9s hit the market?
Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper. Who cares about i9s, cheap i5s is what I want. Hell, even i7s might become a financially interesting option.
In a few months, Star Citizen will require one of these overpriced monster!
To bad the lowend cpu on that socket are cut down (Score:2)
To bad the lowed cpu on that socket are cut down big time. Like to 2 channels and 16 PCI-E lanes with quad core cpu and HT on a board with quad channel ram and 44 pci-e. For a lower price you can get an high end cpu for the socket on broad build for 16 pci-e and dual channel ram.
Mid range is 22 pci-e lanes.
On amd the lower end socket has 20 pci-e + USB 3.1 on die.
All of these processors are said to support 44 PCIe lanes for the mid range socket. The higher range socket is 128 pci-e lanes with 1 or 2 cpus.
$1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in past.
Amd will smoke Intel there.
Now 16 is ok for video 1 card or 2 mid range cards. But to stack storage / network / usb / sound / etc all over the DMI bus??
With pci-e storage and fast USB more pci-e is really needed Even more so with 2.5G / 5G / 10G networking.
I find it strange that these are targeted towards gamers.
Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.