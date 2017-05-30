Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Intel AMD Hardware

Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs (pcworld.com) 78

Posted by msmash from the need-for-speed dept.
With Core i9, the Intel vs. AMD battle rages anew. Announced Tuesday at Computex in Taipei, Intel's answer to AMD's 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper is an 18-core, 36-thread monster microprocessor of its own, tailor-made for elite PC enthusiasts. From a report: The Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE, what Intel calls the first teraflop desktop PC processor ever, will be priced at (gulp!) $1,999 when it ships later this year. In a slightly lower tier will be the meat of the Core i9 family: Core i9 X-series chips in 16-core, 14-core, 12-core, and 10-core versions, with prices climbing from $999 to $1,699. All of these new Skylake-based parts will offer improvements over their older Broadwell-E counterparts: 15 percent faster in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks, Intel says. If these Core i9 X-series chips -- code-named "Basin Falls" -- are too rich for your blood, Intel also introduced three new Core i7 X-series chips, priced from $339 to $599, and a $242 quad-core Core i5. All of the new chips are due "in the coming weeks," Intel said. Most of the Core i9 chips will incorporate what Intel calls an updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, a feature where the chip identifies not just one, but two cores as the "best" cores, and makes them available to be dynamically overclocked to higher speeds when needed. Detailed story at AnandTech and HotHardware.

Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs More | Reply

Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs

Comments Filter:
  • When the new processors are available in the $50 to $100 range.

    • Re:Call me... (Score:5, Informative)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @10:54AM (#54510725)

      Here's a list of quad-core-or-better desktop processors priced under USD$100 [newegg.com]. Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.

        I already own an AMD eight-core processor (8300 @ $99). Neither AMD nor Intel have new processors in this price range yet.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        AMD's Threadripper is likely to be much more attractive I think. Ryzen seems to have the edge at the moment, especially in efficiency terms. How hot are these Intel chips going to run? Plus AMD's parts will be much, much cheaper.

        AMD really are on a roll at the moment. At the low end they have the cheapest CPUs with the best built-in GPUs, in the workstation/enthusiast range they have the best price/performance ratio and can compete with the best Intel has to offer, and in the discrete GPU market they are ve

      • Notice how the best performing processor in that list was released in 2013?

    • What do you think will happen to the i7s now that i9s hit the market?

      Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper. Who cares about i9s, cheap i5s is what I want. Hell, even i7s might become a financially interesting option.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper.

        The tinkle down on the Intel side is a bit slower than the AMD side. As someone else pointed out, Intel only has dual-cores at my price point (some do have hyper threading for four threads).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      I put a reminder in my calendar for 2024

  • A born loser (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Even if enthusiasts are dumb enough to buy the hype they must know in the back of their minds that nothing they use will support this, just like nothing supports the multi-core i5 and i7.

  • Or do I have to pay a ransom to the electric company in order to get the darn thing to boot? :)

  • i9 (Score:2)

    by aglider ( 2435074 )
    Finally!

  • In a few months, Star Citizen will require one of these overpriced monster!

  • To bad the lowend cpu on that socket are cut down (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Tuesday May 30, 2017 @10:52AM (#54510711)

    To bad the lowed cpu on that socket are cut down big time. Like to 2 channels and 16 PCI-E lanes with quad core cpu and HT on a board with quad channel ram and 44 pci-e. For a lower price you can get an high end cpu for the socket on broad build for 16 pci-e and dual channel ram.

    Mid range is 22 pci-e lanes.

    On amd the lower end socket has 20 pci-e + USB 3.1 on die.

    All of these processors are said to support 44 PCIe lanes for the mid range socket. The higher range socket is 128 pci-e lanes with 1 or 2 cpus.

    • And me without modpoints...

      That's exactly what I was going to ask. Screw cores, what periphery will it support? And, as you point out, more importantly, what will the castrated versions be like?

      Time and again we've found that it's actually better to buy a once-been flagship of an older generation rather than one of the cut-back variants of the latest and greatest.

  • OMG Intel's extreme chips are expensive they said

    OMG who needs those speeds they said

    OMG AMD is a better bang for the buck they said

    Honestly this made me happy/nostalgic but slightly sad that no one ever says anything new. Hell this response could have been canned from the same time period

  • $1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in past.

    Amd will smoke Intel there.

    Now 16 is ok for video 1 card or 2 mid range cards. But to stack storage / network / usb / sound / etc all over the DMI bus??

    With pci-e storage and fast USB more pci-e is really needed Even more so with 2.5G / 5G / 10G networking.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      For storage/network/usb/sound, going over the DMI to the chipset, which itself offers PCIe lanes is more than sufficient for most imaginable scenarios.

      Video card and certain supercomputer fabrics have real benefit going straight to the processor PCIe controller, the latter having zero relevance for any home computing use.

      So in the home scenario, if you *really* think you want more than one graphics card (there's a lot of downsides for multi-gpu gaming, so you probably don't), there's not much reason to frea

      • AND all the AMD processors support ECC RAM. You need to go Xenon to get ECC from Intel.I don't think X299 changes that.

        • You will buy ECC RAM for your workstation once.

          When you are 'done' with that PC, you will go into bios and check the ECC fix log, then never waste the money again.

  • I find it strange that these are targeted towards gamers.

    Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.

    • Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.

      The most thread-hungry games seem to stop gaining benefits around eight physical cores, so it seems like it's basically impossible to justify more than that for a pure gaming rig. But it seems like if you're going to be streaming from the same box, or doing basically anything else on the system at the same time, you might be able to use more cores. But then, do the people who spend the big bucks on CPUs do that? Or do they just build a separate box? Hell, I'm running budget PCs and even I've got two of them

  • It's actually a 21-core processor, but three of them are disabled.

  • CPUs @ $999 - $1,999 = DOA, way too expensive.

    Even for enthusiasts... Enough people are just not this stupid. For same money you can buy another NVidia Titan X, more SSDs or RAM and have something that actually stands to provide a somewhat noticeable improvement. Cost way out of line with benefit.

Slashdot Top Deals

Real Users know your home telephone number.

Close