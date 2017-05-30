Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs (pcworld.com) 78
With Core i9, the Intel vs. AMD battle rages anew. Announced Tuesday at Computex in Taipei, Intel's answer to AMD's 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper is an 18-core, 36-thread monster microprocessor of its own, tailor-made for elite PC enthusiasts. From a report: The Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE, what Intel calls the first teraflop desktop PC processor ever, will be priced at (gulp!) $1,999 when it ships later this year. In a slightly lower tier will be the meat of the Core i9 family: Core i9 X-series chips in 16-core, 14-core, 12-core, and 10-core versions, with prices climbing from $999 to $1,699. All of these new Skylake-based parts will offer improvements over their older Broadwell-E counterparts: 15 percent faster in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks, Intel says. If these Core i9 X-series chips -- code-named "Basin Falls" -- are too rich for your blood, Intel also introduced three new Core i7 X-series chips, priced from $339 to $599, and a $242 quad-core Core i5. All of the new chips are due "in the coming weeks," Intel said. Most of the Core i9 chips will incorporate what Intel calls an updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, a feature where the chip identifies not just one, but two cores as the "best" cores, and makes them available to be dynamically overclocked to higher speeds when needed. Detailed story at AnandTech and HotHardware.
Probably Star Citizen, one month from now.
I think you mean 7 months from now. No way do we see the 18 cores before December at the earliest.
Crysis
More than half the market for high end CPUs and almost all of the market for high end GPUs.
In other words: Intel and AMD care about games.
The real question is if they make an 18 core chip why don't they go cellpower on them and start mixing up styles of chips. 12 CPU cores and 6 gpu cores maybe a coupe of fpga cores.
Let the CPU do all the processing based on which core is best suited for a given operation.
Yes the cell itself had some design issues that ibm never pushed through but it is a great concept. It just needed to be refined more for better performance. Also it was way early in the multi threaded world.
None - this is for people who want to compile code, or edit videos, or
... you know, useful stuff.
With 18 cores??? All the things you sight here are really I/O bound processes which don't need (or really cannot use) a lot of threads, but could benefit from having huge ram sizes...
I'd point to running network based services and Virtualized machines as the primary application that would benefit from extra cores on a machine.
Virtualization.
What game needs 18 cores? Who will this benefit ( besides Intel )?
Games, none. However this would be good (if overly expensive) for people who use a single PC setup to stream PC games to sites like Twitch or YouTube. That live encoding takes a bit of CPU on top of the game and everything else going on.
And before the inevitable "who wants to watch people play video games" the answer is: Plenty of people. Millions per day. I have a friend who makes about $30K a year as a streamer. It's a nice side income for him.
Still for the price the new AMD CPUs seem like a better de
Still for the price the new AMD CPUs seem like a better deal.
That's the problem here. For the price of one of these CPUs, you can buy plenty of CPU to game with and build a whole other system to do your streaming... especially if you go AMD
2PC streaming is a headache if you are not gaming at 1080p/60 due to the need to use a capture card for the PC games. With single PC you can stream at whatever resolution you want and still game at 1440p or 4K without any headaches.
But yes, the price is bonkers. However the new AMD CPUs make it much more reasonable. Also you don't have to go for this monster. There are 10 core i9's at $999, which I think is going to be the more popular option for the HEDT market from the i9 line up. It may have fewer core
The target market is enthusiast PC users who like to have bragging rights about their computers.
Me? My gaming rig is a simple quad-core i5 with 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and an old 2GB GTX 650. Games run fine.
what games fit on a 128GB SSD? (Score:2)
what games fit on a 128GB SSD?
DOS.
what games fit on a 128GB SSD?
Not the newest games. I heard one took up 78GB of space. Nuts.
GTA5 off the disk is 65 gig then updates a few more on the first run
Not the newest games. I heard one took up 78GB of space. Nuts.
You can easily get even a Skyrim install up there just by installing popular fan-made content and visual overhauls for 4k etc. I'm only doing 1920x1200 so my install is a mere 30GB.
All the ones I have. The last one I bought on Steam was 300MB.
What is the target market for a high end PC tricked out with these new CPUs? Don't give me university researchers crunching physics data, they don't have enough money.
If I were willing to spend the money to do 4K home video of my kids, maybe I'd want one of these for doing the rendering.
But since these aren't price-competitive with Xeon, I don't know why people would want them. Maybe there's a huge L2 cache and good cache-contention logic to utilize it efficiently across all these cores, but I haven't read
High End Virtual Reality (Score:2)
VR takes a lot of horsepower, and the expanded bandwidth and I/O channels with these chips (and the new chipset that comes with them) will help a lot, especially when VR makers expand past current resolutions.
The big expansion in PCIe lanes is a big plus: going from 16 with the current "mainstream" 7700K to 28 or 44 lanes will have a big impact in some applications. Being able to shoehorn in more than one or two M.2 drives will be fun, too.
Call me... (Score:2)
Re:Call me... (Score:5, Informative)
Here's a list of quad-core-or-better desktop processors priced under USD$100 [newegg.com]. Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.
Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.
I already own an AMD eight-core processor (8300 @ $99). Neither AMD nor Intel have new processors in this price range yet.
AMD's Threadripper is likely to be much more attractive I think. Ryzen seems to have the edge at the moment, especially in efficiency terms. How hot are these Intel chips going to run? Plus AMD's parts will be much, much cheaper.
AMD really are on a roll at the moment. At the low end they have the cheapest CPUs with the best built-in GPUs, in the workstation/enthusiast range they have the best price/performance ratio and can compete with the best Intel has to offer, and in the discrete GPU market they are ve
Notice how the best performing processor in that list was released in 2013?
What do you think will happen to the i7s now that i9s hit the market?
Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper. Who cares about i9s, cheap i5s is what I want. Hell, even i7s might become a financially interesting option.
Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper.
The tinkle down on the Intel side is a bit slower than the AMD side. As someone else pointed out, Intel only has dual-cores at my price point (some do have hyper threading for four threads).
No one is going to call you at all. You're likely not the target consumer for this.
As a gamer, I look at processors in the $50 to $100 range. I typically spend no more than $300 on a motherboard/processor/memory combo. Yes, I'm a cheap bastard.
When you're doing pro level video production you'll have a voice in this conversation.
I didn't quite get the bang for the buck when I switched out an AMD quad-core for an AMD eight-core for encoding 1080 @ 60 FPS video. Probably because the software was optimized for Intel processor. Building an Intel system or buying a Mac might be on my to do list for later this year.
A born loser (Score:1)
Even if enthusiasts are dumb enough to buy the hype they must know in the back of their minds that nothing they use will support this, just like nothing supports the multi-core i5 and i7.
Does the i9 come with a power station? (Score:1)
i9 (Score:2)
Intel, what have you done? (Score:2)
In a few months, Star Citizen will require one of these overpriced monster!
To bad the lowend cpu on that socket are cut down (Score:4, Insightful)
To bad the lowed cpu on that socket are cut down big time. Like to 2 channels and 16 PCI-E lanes with quad core cpu and HT on a board with quad channel ram and 44 pci-e. For a lower price you can get an high end cpu for the socket on broad build for 16 pci-e and dual channel ram.
Mid range is 22 pci-e lanes.
On amd the lower end socket has 20 pci-e + USB 3.1 on die.
All of these processors are said to support 44 PCIe lanes for the mid range socket. The higher range socket is 128 pci-e lanes with 1 or 2 cpus.
And me without modpoints...
That's exactly what I was going to ask. Screw cores, what periphery will it support? And, as you point out, more importantly, what will the castrated versions be like?
Time and again we've found that it's actually better to buy a once-been flagship of an older generation rather than one of the cut-back variants of the latest and greatest.
Responses from the 90’s (Score:2)
OMG Intel's extreme chips are expensive they said
OMG who needs those speeds they said
OMG AMD is a better bang for the buck they said
Honestly this made me happy/nostalgic but slightly sad that no one ever says anything new. Hell this response could have been canned from the same time period
$1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in (Score:2)
$1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in past.
Amd will smoke Intel there.
Now 16 is ok for video 1 card or 2 mid range cards. But to stack storage / network / usb / sound / etc all over the DMI bus??
With pci-e storage and fast USB more pci-e is really needed Even more so with 2.5G / 5G / 10G networking.
For storage/network/usb/sound, going over the DMI to the chipset, which itself offers PCIe lanes is more than sufficient for most imaginable scenarios.
Video card and certain supercomputer fabrics have real benefit going straight to the processor PCIe controller, the latter having zero relevance for any home computing use.
So in the home scenario, if you *really* think you want more than one graphics card (there's a lot of downsides for multi-gpu gaming, so you probably don't), there's not much reason to frea
AND all the AMD processors support ECC RAM. You need to go Xenon to get ECC from Intel.I don't think X299 changes that.
You will buy ECC RAM for your workstation once.
When you are 'done' with that PC, you will go into bios and check the ECC fix log, then never waste the money again.
8. Profit!!!
What's the point? (Score:2)
I find it strange that these are targeted towards gamers.
Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.
Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.
The most thread-hungry games seem to stop gaining benefits around eight physical cores, so it seems like it's basically impossible to justify more than that for a pure gaming rig. But it seems like if you're going to be streaming from the same box, or doing basically anything else on the system at the same time, you might be able to use more cores. But then, do the people who spend the big bucks on CPUs do that? Or do they just build a separate box? Hell, I'm running budget PCs and even I've got two of them
None more cores (Score:2)
It's actually a 21-core processor, but three of them are disabled.
Way to price yourselves out of the market (Score:2)
CPUs @ $999 - $1,999 = DOA, way too expensive.
Even for enthusiasts... Enough people are just not this stupid. For same money you can buy another NVidia Titan X, more SSDs or RAM and have something that actually stands to provide a somewhat noticeable improvement. Cost way out of line with benefit.