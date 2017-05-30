Intel's Massive 18-core Core i9 Chip Starts a Bloody Battle For Enthusiast PCs (pcworld.com) 191
With Core i9, the Intel vs. AMD battle rages anew. Announced Tuesday at Computex in Taipei, Intel's answer to AMD's 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper is an 18-core, 36-thread monster microprocessor of its own, tailor-made for elite PC enthusiasts. From a report: The Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE, what Intel calls the first teraflop desktop PC processor ever, will be priced at (gulp!) $1,999 when it ships later this year. In a slightly lower tier will be the meat of the Core i9 family: Core i9 X-series chips in 16-core, 14-core, 12-core, and 10-core versions, with prices climbing from $999 to $1,699. All of these new Skylake-based parts will offer improvements over their older Broadwell-E counterparts: 15 percent faster in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks, Intel says. If these Core i9 X-series chips -- code-named "Basin Falls" -- are too rich for your blood, Intel also introduced three new Core i7 X-series chips, priced from $339 to $599, and a $242 quad-core Core i5. All of the new chips are due "in the coming weeks," Intel said. Most of the Core i9 chips will incorporate what Intel calls an updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, a feature where the chip identifies not just one, but two cores as the "best" cores, and makes them available to be dynamically overclocked to higher speeds when needed. Detailed story at AnandTech and HotHardware.
Here's a list of quad-core-or-better desktop processors priced under USD$100 [newegg.com]. Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.
Notice how it's all AMD because Intel only has dual-core processors in that price range.
I already own an AMD eight-core processor (8300 @ $99). Neither AMD nor Intel have new processors in this price range yet.
AMD's Threadripper is likely to be much more attractive I think. Ryzen seems to have the edge at the moment, especially in efficiency terms. How hot are these Intel chips going to run? Plus AMD's parts will be much, much cheaper.
AMD really are on a roll at the moment. At the low end they have the cheapest CPUs with the best built-in GPUs, in the workstation/enthusiast range they have the best price/performance ratio and can compete with the best Intel has to offer, and in the discrete GPU market they are ve
AMD's Threadripper is likely to be much more attractive I think. Ryzen seems to have the edge at the moment, especially in efficiency terms. How hot are these Intel chips going to run? Plus AMD's parts will be much, much cheaper.
I doubt it, Intel saw where Ryzen was going after the first launch and extrapolated, they went from 10 to 18 cores on the high end. It's $500 for the 1800x with 8 cores, bigger chips = lower yields so double+ for 16 cores that'll still have two less cores, probably slightly lower max clock and IPC than Intel too. I'm guessing threadripper will be a $1200 chip that'll compete with Intel's $1400/1700 chips. They won't let AMD get another PR win like the first Ryzen launch.
AMD's Threadripper is likely to be much more attractive I think. Ryzen seems to have the edge at the moment, especially in efficiency terms. How hot are these Intel chips going to run? Plus AMD's parts will be much, much cheaper.
I doubt it, Intel saw where Ryzen was going after the first launch and extrapolated, they went from 10 to 18 cores on the high end. It's $500 for the 1800x with 8 cores, bigger chips = lower yields so double+ for 16 cores that'll still have two less cores, probably slightly lower max clock and IPC than Intel too. I'm guessing threadripper will be a $1200 chip that'll compete with Intel's $1400/1700 chips. They won't let AMD get another PR win like the first Ryzen launch.
You haven't been paying attention, have you?
Ryzen is designed in "CCX" modules that are linked together to allow for better scaling. A larger die size doesn't bring about yield problems to the same degree as it does in traditional designs. Threadripper is also huge to allow for cooling. Look at this surface area: https://i.redd.it/fb8obad77e0z... [i.redd.it]
Yes, clock speeds will go down as core count goes up. Yes, Intel will still have higher IPC, and possibly even higher clocks.
No, Intel will not win on performa
Notice how the best performing processor in that list was released in 2013?
An old Core 2 Duo, too? No idea.
What do you think will happen to the i7s now that i9s hit the market?
Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper. Who cares about i9s, cheap i5s is what I want. Hell, even i7s might become a financially interesting option.
Every time a new processor generation hit the market, the former generations got cheaper.
The tinkle down on the Intel side is a bit slower than the AMD side. As someone else pointed out, Intel only has dual-cores at my price point (some do have hyper threading for four threads).
TRICKLE. The word you're looking for is TRICKLE.
Nope. Tinkle. Trickle would imply a faster pace.
Or are you wrong, and arguing for your incorrect usage in a vain effort to save face and not look like a complete buffoon?
Do you think I give tinkle of what any asshat on Slashdot thinks about me?
I don't give two squirts of lukewarm piss about you, creimer.
Except you keep replying to my comments, as if you have no self-control whatsoever. A friend of mine read all the comments that I got over the weekend. He told me, "These people need to get a life."
And he thinks that you, who filed a frivolous DMCA notice over a copyright claim for a _name_ (which doesn't apply), *have* a life?
The _name_ that I registered as my own this morning?
You registered it as a copyright?
I registered "cdreimer" as a Slashdot user name this morning. I haven't checked my side business email yet. I suspect it was a TOS violation and not a DMCA violation.
No one is going to call you at all. You're likely not the target consumer for this.
As a gamer, I look at processors in the $50 to $100 range. I typically spend no more than $300 on a motherboard/processor/memory combo. Yes, I'm a cheap bastard.
When you're doing pro level video production you'll have a voice in this conversation.
I didn't quite get the bang for the buck when I switched out an AMD quad-core for an AMD eight-core for encoding 1080 @ 60 FPS video. Probably because the software was optimized for Intel processor. Building an Intel system or buying a Mac might be on my to do list for later this year.
". I typically spend no more than $300 on a motherboard/processor/memory combo"
CPU is what matters most, motherboard doesn't effect speed much at all, I tend to go for the cheapest mobo for the chip I choose... and I've been lucky with buying memory when the market price has bottomed, to the point I actually sold a 8gb stick one time for more than I paid for the 8GB x2. And the i7 3770k I bought is holding it's ground very nicely.
Somebody who made more than 50k per year in Silicon Valley could afford them when they're still expensive.
My side job could drop $10K on a new system. I'm not convinced that the ROI is justified.
Keep telling yourself that the "ROI isn't justified," creimer. Maybe then you won't have to admit that it's beyond your reach.
I'll stick to the numbers. You stick to the fairy tales.
If your side job numbers are so good, why haven't you retired yet?
I'm not planning to retire for another 30 years. One job to pay the bills and one job to buy cash flow assets for the long term provides a comfortable living.
Does the i9 come with a power station? (Score:3, Funny)
In a few months, Star Citizen will require one of these overpriced monster!
To bad the lowend cpu on that socket are cut down (Score:5, Informative)
To bad the lowed cpu on that socket are cut down big time. Like to 2 channels and 16 PCI-E lanes with quad core cpu and HT on a board with quad channel ram and 44 pci-e. For a lower price you can get an high end cpu for the socket on broad build for 16 pci-e and dual channel ram.
Mid range is 22 pci-e lanes.
On amd the lower end socket has 20 pci-e + USB 3.1 on die.
All of these processors are said to support 44 PCIe lanes for the mid range socket. The higher range socket is 128 pci-e lanes with 1 or 2 cpus.
And me without modpoints...
That's exactly what I was going to ask. Screw cores, what periphery will it support? And, as you point out, more importantly, what will the castrated versions be like?
Time and again we've found that it's actually better to buy a once-been flagship of an older generation rather than one of the cut-back variants of the latest and greatest.
Responses from the 90’s (Score:2)
OMG Intel's extreme chips are expensive they said
OMG who needs those speeds they said
OMG AMD is a better bang for the buck they said
Honestly this made me happy/nostalgic but slightly sad that no one ever says anything new. Hell this response could have been canned from the same time period
I think the thing to buy swung back and forth between AMD and Intel a few times since then though.
I remember those days. I bought a 450Mhz Pentium PC back then - it was "high-end" at the time. Upgraded the graphics to an Nvida TI-4600. Everyone asks, "What do you need a PC that fast for?"
Yeah, but I have a 5 year old "premium-budget" system that is still very comparable to the mid range PCs being sold today and still running strong. 1990 to 2000... you got a few extra years out of a PC by buying premium. 2000 to 2010 you maybe got a few extra years out of premium but wasn't much difference. 2010 to today. Even budget PCs from 2010 are still pretty relevant today. A premium PC from 2010 would still be a mid range or better PC today.
Nowadays less reason to get premium because it's not lik
$1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in (Score:2)
$1000 min cost for 44 pci-e lanes vs $300-$350 in past.
Amd will smoke Intel there.
Now 16 is ok for video 1 card or 2 mid range cards. But to stack storage / network / usb / sound / etc all over the DMI bus??
With pci-e storage and fast USB more pci-e is really needed Even more so with 2.5G / 5G / 10G networking.
For storage/network/usb/sound, going over the DMI to the chipset, which itself offers PCIe lanes is more than sufficient for most imaginable scenarios.
Video card and certain supercomputer fabrics have real benefit going straight to the processor PCIe controller, the latter having zero relevance for any home computing use.
So in the home scenario, if you *really* think you want more than one graphics card (there's a lot of downsides for multi-gpu gaming, so you probably don't), there's not much reason to frea
AND all the AMD processors support ECC RAM. You need to go Xenon to get ECC from Intel.I don't think X299 changes that.
You will buy ECC RAM for your workstation once.
When you are 'done' with that PC, you will go into bios and check the ECC fix log, then never waste the money again.
Then two years in with the new one, you will run a RAM test and discover that all the random crashes/garbage you see with your XMP profile memory was caused by it being just a tiny bit out of spec.
ECC ram tends to be the most conservative stuff out there. Just because you don't see any errors with your ECC setup doesn't mean your non ECC setup doesn't have any errors.
I've seen enough machines with one or two soft ECC errors per year to be wary of machines without.
DMI is only pci-e x4 and when you have storage cards that use X4 on there own. you have little left for usb / 2th storage card / sound / network etc.
AMD desktop cups added USB 3.1 and 4 more for storage to the cpu die.
Of course, particularly in a home setup, what is the likelihood that you'll need more than 32 Gbit of throughput at any given moment. An H270 chipset would hive you 24 lanes to install. Sure you don't have the bandwidth to drive them all at once and there is a latency penalty to pay, but for devices like USB/storage/network/etc, it's not going to be a big deal.
What's the point? (Score:2)
I find it strange that these are targeted towards gamers.
Most games still only seem to support one thread (or at most two or three, if you're lucky), so that many cores is a disadvantage because your per-core speed is usually lower.
Some of this is build-it-and-they-will-come. Why would a studio go to the effort to architect their game for 6+ cores if that is 1% of your customer base? It likely makes the most sense to make sure your game is usable on 2 cores, and scaleable to 4 to satisfy the vast majority of your paying customers. But if 6-8 cores become the norm, you would be a fool not to make use of that capability if you can do so.
So while I agree that existing games will not see any improvement, I can see patches and new title
I think they need to expand upon different cores having different clock speeds a lot. A chip with 2 cores at 5ghz and 6 more cores at 3ghz would be awesome for both games and coding, encoding, video editing ect.
Most games still only seem to support one thread
2007 called and wants it argument back.
None more cores (Score:2)
It's actually a 21-core processor, but three of them are disabled.
Way to price yourselves out of the market (Score:3)
CPUs @ $999 - $1,999 = DOA, way too expensive.
Even for enthusiasts... Enough people are just not this stupid. For same money you can buy another NVidia Titan X, more SSDs or RAM and have something that actually stands to provide a somewhat noticeable improvement. Cost way out of line with benefit.
Call me when enthusiast PC actually needs this (Score:2)
18 cores? Please. It has already established that not even eight cores buy you a whole lot over decent four core CPU, such as the desktop Core i5. But 18 cores? please. Call me when you figure out the Amdahl's law.
Why? Why not? (Score:4, Insightful)
Literally every time there has been any kind of advancement people have just moaned about how useless or unneeded the new tech was.
People were bitching about games being monochrome saying that 16 color monitors were pointless back in the day.
16 core CPUs just means anything less will eventually become the bargain basement processors. Once the average machine is an 8 core CPU, software companies will figure out how to take advantage of them, but they are most certainly not going to bother until market share large enough.
I'm looking forward to the next upgrade. This machine is getting very long in the tooth. I'm glad to see the hardware companies have not been resting on their ass so that I have goodies to pick out when it comes time to do so.
It has Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0!?!?! (Score:2)
Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0
Not only does it have Turbo Boost Max Technology, but it has the third version of it! Some marketing dickhead must have had one hell of an orgasm when that name got approved. Sounds way too similar to "Blast Processing" [segaretro.org] for me.
What's the point? (Score:2)
The target market is enthusiast PC users who like to have bragging rights about their computers.
Me? My gaming rig is a simple quad-core i5 with 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and an old 2GB GTX 650. Games run fine.
what games fit on a 128GB SSD? (Score:2)
what games fit on a 128GB SSD?
what games fit on a 128GB SSD?
Not the newest games. I heard one took up 78GB of space. Nuts.
GTA5 off the disk is 65 gig then updates a few more on the first run
Not the newest games. I heard one took up 78GB of space. Nuts.
You can easily get even a Skyrim install up there just by installing popular fan-made content and visual overhauls for 4k etc. I'm only doing 1920x1200 so my install is a mere 30GB.
All the ones I have. The last one I bought on Steam was 300MB.
Axiom Verge [steampowered.com]
what games fit on a 128GB SSD?
Pretty much any PC game you want. As long as you only want to install one at a time!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
What is the target market for a high end PC tricked out with these new CPUs? Don't give me university researchers crunching physics data, they don't have enough money.
If I were willing to spend the money to do 4K home video of my kids, maybe I'd want one of these for doing the rendering.
But since these aren't price-competitive with Xeon, I don't know why people would want them. Maybe there's a huge L2 cache and good cache-contention logic to utilize it efficiently across all these cores, but I haven't read
High End Virtual Reality (Score:2)
VR takes a lot of horsepower, and the expanded bandwidth and I/O channels with these chips (and the new chipset that comes with them) will help a lot, especially when VR makers expand past current resolutions.
The big expansion in PCIe lanes is a big plus: going from 16 with the current "mainstream" 7700K to 28 or 44 lanes will have a big impact in some applications. Being able to shoehorn in more than one or two M.2 drives will be fun, too.
Re:Compensating? (Score:4, Funny)
Probably Star Citizen, one month from now.
I think you mean 7 months from now. No way do we see the 18 cores before December at the earliest.
Re: (Score:3)
Crysis
ok, even star citizen isn't probably designed to scale like that... i say probably because i don't know. also lets say it is... what do you need on GPU side to match that performance.
Re: (Score:3)
Probably eighteen GTX 1080 duct-taped together.
Re:Compensating? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
Video editors with 4K, 8K and 16K video files to view in real time and render in the background at the same time.
That's what GPUs are for.
None - this is for people who want to compile code, or edit videos, or
... you know, useful stuff.
With 18 cores??? All the things you sight here are really I/O bound processes which don't need (or really cannot use) a lot of threads, but could benefit from having huge ram sizes...
I'd point to running network based services and Virtualized machines as the primary application that would benefit from extra cores on a machine.
1) cite, not sight
2) neither of these is even close to I/O bound with basically any SSD.
1. All Hail the Grammar Nazis of the world, I promise to do better next time...
2. You will still be I/O bound for compilation, video editing and even trans coding, none of which are easily logically parallel tasks. You will find the process limited by your I/O bandwidth, which, even for SSD's will be fairly limited compared to how fast 18 cores could do their thing. Remember my comment is about how much you can speed up the afore mentioned tasks by adding cores and for any of them I seriously doubt there
I'm not going to address any of your points but compilation, but I can assure you more cores means much faster compilation. I have compiled a complete Linux kernel in under 20 minutes on an 8 core machine with a traditional rotating platter drive. I don't know how fast it would be with an SSD and 30+ cores, but really fscking fast is a pretty fair estimate.
You seriously need to understand how Make works.... I'm fully aware of the -j option and it's meaning. I am also intimately aware of how make works and why it works the way it does after 25 years of using it. "-j" only limits the number of parallel process Make can use, but it doesn't force Make to use all those "jobs". Make is a system that allows you to process dependencies (like building all the object files before linking a library, or building al the libraries before you compile and link the executa
The code I'm working on today takes a hair under 30 seconds to compile using all cores. Merely dumping the data to disk takes 0.1 seconds. IOW compiling is compute bound by I/O bound.
Re: (Score:3)
Virtualization.
What game needs 18 cores? Who will this benefit ( besides Intel )?
Games, none. However this would be good (if overly expensive) for people who use a single PC setup to stream PC games to sites like Twitch or YouTube. That live encoding takes a bit of CPU on top of the game and everything else going on.
And before the inevitable "who wants to watch people play video games" the answer is: Plenty of people. Millions per day. I have a friend who makes about $30K a year as a streamer. It's a nice side income for him.
Still for the price the new AMD CPUs seem like a better de
However this would be good (if overly expensive) for people who use a single PC setup to stream PC games to sites like Twitch or YouTube. That live encoding takes a bit of CPU on top of the game and everything else going on. [...] Still for the price the new AMD CPUs seem like a better deal.
That's the problem here. For the price of one of these CPUs, you can buy plenty of CPU to game with and build a whole other system to do your streaming... especially if you go AMD
:)
2PC streaming is a headache if you are not gaming at 1080p/60 due to the need to use a capture card for the PC games. With single PC you can stream at whatever resolution you want and still game at 1440p or 4K without any headaches.
But yes, the price is bonkers. However the new AMD CPUs make it much more reasonable. Also you don't have to go for this monster. There are 10 core i9's at $999, which I think is going to be the more popular option for the HEDT market from the i9 line up. It may have fewer core
The heat off this thing must be insane.
Yea there was a leaked benchmark run that showed the i9 range clocking in at 140 watts TDP.
Re:Compensating? (Score:5, Funny)
What game needs 18 cores? Who will this benefit ( besides Intel )?
Pong.
Really, Really, fast pong.
Not really. [intel.com] Xeon with 24 cores, and you can put 8 of them into a single server. [supermicro.com]
And that's not even including the Xeon Phi 7290 that can be slapped in using PCI-e, adding 72 more cores.
264 cores per server would get Oracle / Microsoft frothing at the mouth for per-core licensing. 18? Not so much.
Yeah, because nobody runs virtualization on their workstations. Definitely not any kind of cross-platform app developer.
More than half the market for high end CPUs and almost all of the market for high end GPUs.
In other words: Intel and AMD care about games.
The real question is if they make an 18 core chip why don't they go cellpower on them and start mixing up styles of chips. 12 CPU cores and 6 gpu cores maybe a coupe of fpga cores.
Let the CPU do all the processing based on which core is best suited for a given operation.
Yes the cell itself had some design issues that ibm never pushed through but it is a great concept. It just needed to be refined more for better performance. Also it was way early in the multi threaded world.
It takes a long time to work all the kinks out of a system like that.
AMD has been working on their heterogeneous system architecture for at least five years, and very few applications really use it so far.
Maybe there would be more uptake if Intel did something similar, so it would essentially become a standard part of x86. But Intel is taking a somewhat different approach, offering FPGAs on some Xeon and Atom models. Their paths seem to diverge.
At the consumer level, there is little apparent benefit until i
a good number of cores without sacrificing clock speed
Clock speed will be sacrificed. Severely.
I mean, they're too ashamed to even provide them for the chips with more cores: http://images.idgesg.net/image... [idgesg.net]
And don't forget to add $85-$100 for a cooler that can handle 140W (and more for the chips with more cores) - Intel recommends water cooling because of the density we're dealing with: http://images.idgesg.net/image... [idgesg.net]
No, the X/E enthusiast (expensive) Intel CPUs are almost always used with a third party cooler. Intel provides a reference design for posterity and the handful of retarded "boutique" OEMs that build systems with these CPUs.
Re: (Score:2)
8. Profit!!!
You are right. I his checked the man page for gnu make and the j argument tops out at 35, so there's no way of using 36 threads.
Yes that is sarcasm.
There is plenty of games and other high performance apps that do scale well to the quad core Core i5. The Core i5 is basically the golden standard in the enthusiast community right now. Buy an eight-core or eight thread core i7, and you're probably wasting some money. On the other hand, the dual core i3 is clearly inferior.
But selling 18-core CPU to enthusiasts is just insane. Those people who will buy it are not "enthusiasts". They're just rich idiots.
Core i5 is good for games, sure. But most CPU intensive apps work just great on as many threads as you can throw at them. I spend a lot of time in the Adobe apps, as well as things like Handbrake - my (old) i7 gets plenty of exercise and I'm certainly interested in 8 cores or maybe more. We'll see what happens to the pricing...
Is $2,000 unreasonable for the Newest and Fastest CPU?
Being that the top of the line Video Cards cost 5k.
A high end PC back in 1997 costed about 5k. Adjusted for inflation a High End PC today will be about 9-10k that 2k CPU would be about the same.
Now most of us doesn't need the newest and fastest. So We will buy the higher end chips that will make our PCs in the normal 2-3k range for a really good gaming system.
The real issue is still after nearly 10 years, most applications really are not coded to handl