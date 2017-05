Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Top-of-the-line Essential Phone

The much-anticepated smartphone from Andy Rubin , the creator of Android, is here. It's called the Essential Phone, and it runs a custom version of Android. Priced at $699, the Essential Phone offers top-of-the-line specifications including "an edge-to-edge display that one-ups even the Samsung Galaxy S8 by bringing it all the way to the the top of the phone, wrapping around the front-facing selfie camera." From a report on The Verge: