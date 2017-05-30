Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Top-of-the-line Essential Phone (theverge.com) 104
The much-anticipated smartphone from Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, is here. It's called the Essential Phone, and it runs a custom version of Android. Priced at $699, the Essential Phone offers top-of-the-line specifications including "an edge-to-edge display that one-ups even the Samsung Galaxy S8 by bringing it all the way to the the top of the phone, wrapping around the front-facing selfie camera." From a report on The Verge: It's a unique take on a big screen that makes the phone stand out -- and it's smart too. Often, the status bar at the top of an Android phone doesn't fill that middle space with icons, so it's efficient. The screen does leave some bezel at the bottom of the phone, but nevertheless it's as close to the whole front of a phone being display as I've seen. Essential is launching the phone in the US to start, and it's filled the phone with radios that should make it work on all major carriers, alongside usual Android flagship internals like a Qualcomm 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. [...] Essential will ship a 360-degree camera that can click in to the top of the phone, and the company will also offer a charging dock. Both connect to the phone with small metal pogo pins. They won't entirely replace USB-C for most people, but Essential is clearly hoping that they could someday. Speaking of ports, there is no traditional 3.5mm headphone jack -- which is a bummer. We're told that it will ship with a headphone dongle in the box.
Correct me if I'm wrong. So it won't get the updates from Google directly, right? We need to wait for him to get around to passing the update to the phone, correct?
Retina and Retina HD are marketing terms invented by Apple. They're trademarked, and nobody else can use them.
A "Retina" display is any display with a density between 300ppi and 325ppi. A "Retina HD" display is any display with a density >= 326ppi. The iPhone 7 has a 326ppi display, the iPhone 7 Plus has a 401ppi display, so those are both "Retina HD".
The Samsung Galaxy S8 has 571ppi. The Essential Phone has 503ppi. So they both have higher densities that outclass the current generation iPhone. If they were Apple devices, Apple would probably call them "Retina UHD" or something.
Every smartphone runs a custom version of Android. Nobody gets updates from google, except Google phones.
Appears to be glass-backed like iPhone 4, no analog audio jack, no removable battery, no SD card slot, proprietary power plug. But it's running Android so it's ok, right?
Nope. Get back to the drawing board, it lacks everything that's important in a phone.
Actually I wanted to ask whether its software makeup is free of the pesky "cannot-remove-the-google-crap" shit that requires you to root and flash it, but if it fails already at the hardware level, there's no need to even ask about the software situation.
Actually I wanted to ask whether its software makeup is free of the pesky "cannot-remove-the-google-crap"
Or you could just disable it, and you'll never even notice that it is there unless you go way deep into the settings menu.
requires you to root and flash it, but if it fails already at the hardware level
Personally, I'm less and less interested in rooting phones. Rooting is good for adding features that aren't included stock, which was important in the early days because a lot of phones were outright incapable of doing certain things without going beyond the software stack. But these days, not only are the phones quite feature packed, but the UI is well designed too. The only reason I r
Sorry guys (Score:5, Informative)
No headphones jack - no money
They didn't ask you before sending this into production? Madness!
Re:Sorry guys (Score:4, Insightful)
Unfortunately they didn't. Otherwise I would tell them that it's very stupid for a newcomer to reduce the number of potential buyers without a good reason.
When Apple dropped the headphone jack, there was nothing to replace it, but other companies inexplicably followed suit.
That's bullshit and you very well know it.
1. Just like the Android "Essential", Apple (wisely) included a Lightning to 3.5 mm analog Headset adapter. So, if you liked your current headphones/earbuds/headset, you could seamlessly continue to use them.
2. Apple also included a Lightning-based headset with the phone. No adapter needed. So, if you disliked using the adapter, you were all set.
So, it sounds like Apple provided not one, but rather TWO replacements for the 3.5 mm headset jack's functional purpose.
Unfortunately they didn't. Otherwise I would tell them that it's very stupid for a newcomer to reduce the number of potential buyers without a good reason.
(Prefatory note: I do not expect that this will convince you to buy a phone without a headphone jack, and I'm in no way trying to imply that you should if you don't want to.)
You're assuming there isn't a good reason. Most consumers assume that device designers can just stick anything they want into a device, any place they like, but that's not remotely true. The headphone jack has been causing problems with the placement of components, especially antennas, for years now because the thing is enormous, cutt
You're assuming there isn't a good reason. (...) The headphone jack has been causing problems with the placement of components, especially antennas, for years now because the thing is enormous, cutting deep into the device, and has to be on the edge and at one end.
You know what else is enormous and so on? Wheels on cars. We still have them, even though they, together with the wheel wells, ruin the aerodynamics of the car. Levitating cars somehow are less useful. Just because you have good reasons to remove something, it doesn't necessarily make it a good idea.
Bad analogy, since phones we have several effective alternatives to the 3.5mm audio port, both wireless and wired. Cars obviously cannot function without wheels. They arguably can't even be cars.
You're assuming there isn't a good reason. (...) The headphone jack has been causing problems with the placement of components, especially antennas, for years now because the thing is enormous, cutting deep into the device, and has to be on the edge and at one end.
You know what else is enormous and so on? Wheels on cars. We still have them, even though they, together with the wheel wells, ruin the aerodynamics of the car. Levitating cars somehow are less useful. Just because you have good reasons to remove something, it doesn't necessarily make it a good idea.
What a moronic argument.
You're assuming there isn't a good reason. Most consumers assume that device designers can just stick anything they want into a device, any place they like, but that's not remotely true. The headphone jack has been causing problems with the placement of components, especially antennas, for years now because the thing is enormous, cutting deep into the device, and has to be on the edge and at one end. The USB port is a similar problem, it's less than half as deep and it serves many purposes -- including audio.
Engineering is often about design constraints or goals that make integrating the necessary components for the desired functionality complicated.
In this case, I'd wager the jack isn't the problem in and of itself, it's the design constraint of an artificially imposed cosmetic requirement that the device be thinner than the last model.
My question is why is the thinness of the device more important than the functionality of the headphone jack? I don't know anybody who says "my phone is too thick, make it thin
Citation needed, as "zero" is not included in "some".
Let me get this straight - you can afford $700 for this shiny new phone, and you'd otherwise buy it, but you're too tight to stump up for for some new headphones with a modern connector, or a $5 adaptor to allow you to use your old ones? How does this even make sense?
Re: (Score:2)
- I already have plenty of expensive and inexpensive headphones
- I was in several situations where ability to connect the my phone to the AV system saved the day
- Adaptors suck, get lost and may contain a low quality DAC.
- Others make phones with a headphone jack, why should I go for the inconvenience of buying one without?
Yeah, whatever happened to the good old days when Nexus phones were both cheap and GOOD. The new Pixel phone is a high end phone, this is a high-end phone. It's like, is anyone building solidly engineered practical devices anymore?
I'll continue to use my $200 Nexus 5x until something that can actually replace it comes along.
And the compact version ? (Score:2, Insightful)
Another stupidly thin, horribly fragile, totally unhandy enormophone.
How about actually innovating and making a small, thick, fast one we can keep in our back pockets ?
do you really want to keep your phone in a the pick-pockets paradise back pocket?
Breakable design (Score:1)
Why do you use seat belts? Just don't drive against walls.
I guess this phone will look good for a week until I have dropped it on the floor a few times, and the screen has shattered on the edges. My otterbox have kept my Iphone 5S alive for several years now. How do you keep a phone with wrapped screen from breaking when dropped?
Unless you want to wrap it in enough of a protective case to render this edge-to-edge screen bullshit pointless, the simple answer is you don't.
But look on the bright side. Mega-corps will make billions off nothing more than a financial line that reads "shit happens" by forcing you to replace your expensive hardware prematurely.
Cool... (Score:2)
Cool, so it's a smart phone like every other model on the market with small performance enhancements and features I would never ever notice.
What's the battery life?
The sort of phone we need (Score:4, Interesting)
Is a phone that is analogous to the Steve Jobs era MacBook Pro. Expensive, well-built, upgradeable (in a limited sense as laptops go), repairable, long term support. For a phone that is like that, I'd not only pay $1k up front, but be willing to fork over $150-$200 for a support package that guarantees that, barring bankruptcy, the company will provide timely software updates past the first two years.
repairable
The SquareTrade people released their numbers on the GS8 and it's the most fragile phone ever released, due to the edge-to-edge screen. It cracks at the drop of a hat.
One nice thing about the MBP (and the Powerbook before them) series was that they were built to be especially rugged, this side of actual ruggedized gear.
When PC's were shipping plastic, they were shipping cast magnesium frames, etc. (later unibody aluminum cores).
If Essential wants my money, the phone will not be extremely breakab
So what's new about this? (Score:1)
It's the same thing everybody else does just polished to a higher shine.
What exactly about this will make it more usable, more versatile or give us new possibilities?
Look, wake me when somebody makes a phone that won't start acting strange between a year and a year and a half in (hey, if you make it stop working at exactly two years it would make me less annoyed, if we're clear about the matter from the start), that lets me brwose the web like on my desktop (meaning LET ME FUCKING CHANGE THE FUCKING USER AG
LET ME FUCKING CHANGE THE FUCKING USER AGENT
Install Firefox for Android, install your favorite user agent switching add-on.
I mean come on, if somebody touches your monitor at work, don't you want to strangle them? Aren't we fans of the old IBM clackedy clack keyboards to the point we're paying premium for mechanical keyboards? And yet we think touching our screens to input text, with no tactile feedback, is somehow okay?
There have been numerous cell phones in the past with built-in keyboards, and they quickly fell out of favor because they more than double the bulk of the phone, are prone to breaking, and are pretty uncomfortable to use due to the size. If you have to do sysadmin work on your phone you're already in a bad situation, but maybe get a bluetooth keyboard?
does it come with a dictionary? (Score:1)
cuz.. "essential" is not a $700 'custom' android "smart phone", it's a $50 flip phone that, ya know, CALLS people, can do texts, and doesn't need to be tethered to a power outlet because the battery lasts more than half a day (try a week or two, typically).
The display looks ugly (Score:2)
The display with a hole? What a stupid idea
Cell manufacturers piss me off (Score:2)
Cell manufacturers piss me off because they're focusing on everything i dont care about. Thin phone? I dont ware hipster skinny jeans, I could care less. Faster processing? The only reason I use a Samsung S5 is because my S4 broke. Screen goes all the way to the edge of the phone? I'd rather my phone not have design features that make it prone to breakage.
If some one made a smart phone that could go several days without charging under realistic usage conditions I might drop $699 on it. Lame duck garbage li
A similar story here. The humble LG Nexus 5X is still my daily driver. Despite its flaws, it does everything I need. It will get Android O. It will get monthly security updates until at least September of 2018. The screen and camera are great, it has a fingerprint scanner in the right place (on the back), and its CPU is fast enough for all things I need to do. Best thing, I got it for just 250USD last year. Now, I am not convinced that the new flagship phones that cost 2.5-3 times the price are three times
The Chinese have done a better/fuller screen (Score:4, Informative)
it's as close to the whole front of a phone being display as I've seen
The Xiaomi Mi Mix [gsmarena.com] doesn't f up the screen with the front camera by adding it at the bottom, where both this and theirs don't have a screen.
Some screenshots give the impression the screen isn't so large, but that's due to the on screen controls having a black background.
Oh great, another slightly iterated phone. (Score:2)
...but the press release promises it will change everything, and isn't it nice to be informercialed about these exciting, slightly different phones every day on Slashdot?
It's the biggest game-changer since the Segway!
Do people want edge to edge display? (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't. If you have a phone with it, is it worth it? Can you even use a case with it?
It's the same people that wanted 3D TVs, curved TVs, Windows 10, systemd, woman's suffrage, and submarine screen doors. Fuck-heads, the lot of them.
It is the 'hey look at me! Aren't I cool?"
It does not matter if it is impractical to use because the screen comes too close to the edge of the device but hey, look at me, aren't I cool? Ain't this cool shit? Bling, blather, bling...
"Emperors new clothes"
seems very apt.
Re:Do people want edge to edge display? (Score:4, Informative)
I don't want a bezel-less phone. Only phone designers want a bezel-less phone. I have no idea why. What I *DO* want is increased battery life. They should work on that instead.
OnePlus 3t (Score:3)
The simple bare necessities, ehh? (Score:3)
Essential? (Score:2)
"Android basics" missing key info (Score:2)
The article starts with:
First, the Android phone basics. The Essential Phone costs $699 with top-of-the-line specs and features. As you can see above, it prominently features an edge-to-edge display that one-ups even the Samsung Galaxy S8 by bringing it all the way to the the top of the phone, wrapping around the front-facing selfie camera.
For me, the "Android phone basics" are:
- what version of Android does it ship with?
- how often will it be updated?
The rest of that stuff is just phone basics.
Overall though it sounds interesting and I like the idea of more competition in the Android space. But I will simply not buy an Android phone that does not run an Android software update schedule that is on par with what Google do with the Nexus/Pixel series.
3.5 mm (Score:1)
No bezel? (Score:2)
$699 (Score:2)
Stop with the edge-to-edge (Score:4, Informative)
This is the great thing about Android (Score:2)
I think people criticizing this phone doesn't seem to get the point of Android. The greatest thing about Android phones is the amount of CHOICES and INNOVATION that are happening right now. Apple, which was producing effectively the same phone for the last three iterations, is now falling behind.
Want a smartphone with a physical keyboard? Get Blackberry Keyone. What a phone with no bezels? Get the Samsung S8. Want a phone with modular expansion? Get the Moto X. Want a Chinese phone with near flagship specs
Guess Apple WAS Courageous (Score:2)
As I predicted, more and more mobile devices will be following Apple, Motorola, HTC and others in eschewing the outdated, problematic and technologically-inferior 3.5 mm headphone jack in favor of a digital replacement.
Guess Apple was courageous after all, eh?
Or are people going to fill Slashdot and other online forums with literally thousands of posts crapping on this new "Essential" Android phone for shipping a "dongle" for analog headphone compatibility, too?