Asus Goes Big On Slim Laptops at Computex
At Computex, Asus announced a range of new laptops. From a report: The new ZenBook Pro takes center stage, featuring powerful hardware in a slim form factor -- an Intel Core i7-7700HQ as well as a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, while the world's thinnest convertible ZenBook Flip S lets you play around with its 4K display. But it's not all just flagship products, Asus also announced new VivoBooks meant for the mainstream market. The new VivoBook Pro packs Intel's seventh-generation processors and comes loaded with discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050. The VivoBook S15 features more modest specs but still packs Nvidia GeForce GTX 940 discrete graphics. You can real the full-specifications of aforementioned laptops here.
Slim laptops (Score:2)
So... no removable batteries and soldered RAM with no RAM slots to upgrade?
New competitor for the MS Surface Pro? (Score:2)
I like the new ZenBook Flip S and I would consider it to replace my old Surface Pro (the old one). I prefer a real (keyboard included) laptop over "cover keyboard" of the Surface Pro line. And one of the most important point for me : Two (not one) USB-C port.
My problem though is that they only talk about the High-End specs (Intel Core i7-7500U) and the Low End Price ($1,099). So we have no idea how much the High-End will cost and we got now idea what are the specs of the 1100$ low-end one. Futhermore, I wou