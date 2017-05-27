New Solar Plane Plans Non-Stop Flight Around The World (bloomberg.com) 4
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: [A] Russian tycoon and his Renova Group plan a record-breaking effort to send a plane around the world nonstop using only the power of the sun. If all goes well, a single pilot will fly for five days straight at altitudes of up to 10 miles, about a third higher than commercial airliners. The project isn't just a stunt. The glider-style airplane with a 36-meter (120-foot) wingspan will be a test of technologies that are set to be used to build new generations of autonomous craft for the military and business, say aerospace experts. They will fly continuously, have far greater reach and control than satellites and expand broadcast, communication and spying capabilities around the globe... "Our flight should prove that it's possible to make long-distance flights using solar energy," said Mikhail Lifshitz, Renova's director of high-tech asset development and a qualified pilot-instructor. A "flying laboratory" test-plane will be ready by year-end, Lifshitz said in an interview.
The plane will conserve power by slowly gliding down from the high altitudes at night -- without ever touching the ground. In comparison a solar plane (partially funded by Google) already circled the earth last year -- but it took 22 days, and made 17 different stops.
Capacitors! (Score:2)
Interesting that the plane will use supercapacitors rather than batteries to store energy for use at night. I guess power to weight is favorable.
He divested from oil (smart move) and into tech and has a large supercapacitor factory.
Shouldn't that be (Score:2)
"Our flight should prove that it's possible to make long-distance flights using solar energy if you only ever need to fly east"?