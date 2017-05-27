Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ask Slashdot: Is There A Screen-Less, Keyboard-Less, Battery-Powered Computer? 20

Posted by EditorDavid from the maximum-modularity dept.
Long-time Slashdot reader Wycliffe writes: So I have a travel keyboard that I love. I can carry my OS on a USB flash drive. There are several options for portable battery powered monitors. The only thing I'm missing to have a completely modular laptop is the CPU/MB/RAM... I can get a laptop but it seems silly to carry around a laptop with a keyboard when I never use the keyboard. I don't need a long battery life, if I need more than an hour then I can find somewhere to plug it in...

I've thought about buying a small box like a Zotac and trying to replace the hard drive with a battery -- but does anything like this already exist...? Also, are there any systems like this with decent specs? Most stuff I see like the Intel Compute Stick are horribly underpowered compared to a decent laptop.
The original submission drew some interesting discussion. Another option is "a good x86/x64 tablet that I can install Linux on" -- especially with a decent processor -- or "laptop-like systems that got rid of the screen entirely... I just need the travel CPU part without the added weight of a second keyboard and monitor." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. Is there a good, lightweight computer that's battery-powered without a screen or a keyboard?

Ask Slashdot: Is There A Screen-Less, Keyboard-Less, Battery-Powered Computer?

  • yes (Score:4, Informative)

    by spiritplumber ( 1944222 ) on Saturday May 27, 2017 @10:06PM (#54499783) Homepage
    raspberry pi and all its clones/derivatives. Add a USB battery extender pack. Done.

    • Hell, I think there's enough space in my $5 eBay 16550A bank (IIRC I put six cells in there) to actually put a pi zero inside... I would check but it's too hard to get back apart without breaking it to hell. Since it doesn't have any cell balancing, I could just take a cell out...

      • Raspberry Pi zero dimensions: 65 x 30 mm.
        18650: 18 x 65mm.

        So yes, you should be able to put a Raspberry Pi zero in the space of two 18650 batteries.

  • Jesus just buy a laptop dude.
    • Just buy a laptop with a broken screen and keyboard. Or look around for one - people tend to junk them because a new screen plus labour on an older laptop is almost as expensive as a newer laptop. You can remove both the keyboard and the screen and cover, it'll be lighter and thinner, and you still have the battery power you want. Bonus points and a Red Green award for duct tape to cover the keyboard hole.
  • It seems that your best solution is to install your OS into a surface/tablet with out a keyboard cover.
  • There's a nice section on barebones computers there [newegg.com]
  • OK, my earlier post I failed to notice the battery-powered requirement ... so ... Do you have an android phone (I'm guessing iOS would work too)? Why not use that? What are you trying to get done, anyhow?

  • Kangaroo Mobile Mini PC
    Intel x5 z8500, internal battery
    I have the smaller memory model and it gets hot but seems to be OK, the Plus model with more memory apparently has some heat issues according to the reviews.
    I have Fedora 25 on it and I read somewhere it doesn't use the GPU for graphics, but it works fine for me in low demand uses.
    The lack of GPU use might also be why I don't have the heat issues.
    I can't get the sound out of the HDMI feed, but I think that will work eventually when the kernel gets enhan

  • Updated ipads are around the corner and for very little money the kindle fire 8hd seem nice enough, certainly for many people though not if you want to develop etc on the move. They can work with bluetooth keyboards and pack decent power in a minimal space. When traveling I don t want the cable hassle of a sepeate screen and cpu, not to mention they have separate power supplies for longer use.

