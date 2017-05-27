Ask Slashdot: Is There A Screen-Less, Keyboard-Less, Battery-Powered Computer? 20
Long-time Slashdot reader Wycliffe writes: So I have a travel keyboard that I love. I can carry my OS on a USB flash drive. There are several options for portable battery powered monitors. The only thing I'm missing to have a completely modular laptop is the CPU/MB/RAM... I can get a laptop but it seems silly to carry around a laptop with a keyboard when I never use the keyboard. I don't need a long battery life, if I need more than an hour then I can find somewhere to plug it in...
I've thought about buying a small box like a Zotac and trying to replace the hard drive with a battery -- but does anything like this already exist...? Also, are there any systems like this with decent specs? Most stuff I see like the Intel Compute Stick are horribly underpowered compared to a decent laptop.
The original submission drew some interesting discussion. Another option is "a good x86/x64 tablet that I can install Linux on" -- especially with a decent processor -- or "laptop-like systems that got rid of the screen entirely... I just need the travel CPU part without the added weight of a second keyboard and monitor." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. Is there a good, lightweight computer that's battery-powered without a screen or a keyboard?
Hell, I think there's enough space in my $5 eBay 16550A bank (IIRC I put six cells in there) to actually put a pi zero inside... I would check but it's too hard to get back apart without breaking it to hell. Since it doesn't have any cell balancing, I could just take a cell out...
Raspberry Pi zero dimensions: 65 x 30 mm.
18650: 18 x 65mm.
So yes, you should be able to put a Raspberry Pi zero in the space of two 18650 batteries.
Kangaroo Mobile Mini PC (Score:1)
Kangaroo Mobile Mini PC
Intel x5 z8500, internal battery
I have the smaller memory model and it gets hot but seems to be OK, the Plus model with more memory apparently has some heat issues according to the reviews.
I have Fedora 25 on it and I read somewhere it doesn't use the GPU for graphics, but it works fine for me in low demand uses.
The lack of GPU use might also be why I don't have the heat issues.
I can't get the sound out of the HDMI feed, but I think that will work eventually when the kernel gets enhan
Ipad or kindle fire etc (Score:2)