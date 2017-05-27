Ask Slashdot: Is There A Screen-Less, Keyboard-Less, Battery-Powered Computer? 123
Long-time Slashdot reader Wycliffe writes: So I have a travel keyboard that I love. I can carry my OS on a USB flash drive. There are several options for portable battery powered monitors. The only thing I'm missing to have a completely modular laptop is the CPU/MB/RAM... I can get a laptop but it seems silly to carry around a laptop with a keyboard when I never use the keyboard. I don't need a long battery life, if I need more than an hour then I can find somewhere to plug it in...
I've thought about buying a small box like a Zotac and trying to replace the hard drive with a battery -- but does anything like this already exist...? Also, are there any systems like this with decent specs? Most stuff I see like the Intel Compute Stick are horribly underpowered compared to a decent laptop.
The original submission drew some interesting discussion. Another option is "a good x86/x64 tablet that I can install Linux on" -- especially with a decent processor -- or "laptop-like systems that got rid of the screen entirely... I just need the travel CPU part without the added weight of a second keyboard and monitor." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. Is there a good, lightweight computer that's battery-powered without a screen or a keyboard?
Hell, I think there's enough space in my $5 eBay 16550A bank (IIRC I put six cells in there) to actually put a pi zero inside... I would check but it's too hard to get back apart without breaking it to hell. Since it doesn't have any cell balancing, I could just take a cell out...
Raspberry Pi zero dimensions: 65 x 30 mm.
18650: 18 x 65mm.
So yes, you should be able to put a Raspberry Pi zero in the space of two 18650 batteries.
There's actually some space next to the batteries where the charge board, USB jacks and so on are located. The PCB is very thin and I don't recall anything sticking up farther than the USB jacks except the charge indicator related stuff which can go away if necessary. It's probably still not ideal.
This is no good idea. A rpi zero gets warm. A battery gets warm. A battery does not like to get too warm (a rpi neither). The battery may explode, burn, leak or do other things. The rpi may just break.
Now that is a 404 page.
Actually, I guess you wouldn't need the pi really, could just use bluetooth keyboard and mouse.
Actually I might rather just not fly back to the US again if I ever leave.
Would be really weird to ban laptops, but then let you bring funny self-made boxes with wires sticking out on board.
;-D
I doubt it, it will probably look like a bomb or an IED. We live in a world where a kid gets flagged as a terrorist by building a digital alarm clock in his school binder.
If one was going the DIY-way, I'd rather recommend Up^2. It's an actual x86-board, so it can run all the usual x86-stuff, there's a proper mPCI-E - slot for mSATA- and/or NVMe-drives or whatever mPCI-E card you may want to use, an M.2 2230 E-key for real, proper WiFi-cards, a SATA-connector, 3x USB3.0 (and a couple USB2.0-ports via a pin-header), a lot, lot more capable GPU than Raspberry Pi's one, built-in eMMC (the top-end model has a 128GB one) and so on.
The thing is, an RPi makes for a really crappy des
...and impossible to google for...
Well, perhaps I should've included some link, so here are two: http://www.up-board.org/upsqua... [up-board.org] https://www.kickstarter.com/pr... [kickstarter.com] But yes, they have a stupid name for the boards. Luckily, the name doesn't make the hardware any worse.
And remember: if it ain't broke, you're not trying.
Do keyboards weigh that much that it's worth removing it?
Jesus just buy a laptop dude.
Gotta agree. If you can't even shop for an embedded linux SBC, you shouldn't be undertaking to setup one.
I am not a surface fun but... (Score:1)
A better question (Score:1)
Why do you want to do this and what are you trying to accomplish?
One can buy laptops (i.e. Xps developer edition), chromebooks, tablets (iOS, windows and android), and smart phones that can offer you functionality in a portable form factor.
How do these existing options fall down when your needs come into play?
That's the first step to finding a solution rather than some hack job that "works but not really".
Why do you want to do this and what are you trying to accomplish?
The summary says he doesn't need a screen or keyboard, so it's pretty safe to assume he'll be okay with some sort of beeping device on a one-button input -- and I found exactly what he is looking for [youtube.com].
Ask Slashdot, or Ask NewEgg? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Ask Slashdot, or Ask NewEgg? (Score:1)
NewEgg has a Kangaroo PC. No screen or keyboard. Built in battery and mini dock with USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI and power cord.
reading FAIL (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
I'm looking for 1kg stone bricks that only weight 100 grams. Does anyone know where to buy those?
Re: (Score:2)
A scale.
It's a confusing summary based on an earlier submission.
Inquisitor already has a substantial emotional investment in a fancy keyboard and a battery powered monitor. Wants a machine to plug these into. Seems to want a 'real' computer rather than a phone.
Attachment is to the monitor, or would have solved this by trading it in for an Android tablet (Nexus 9/Pixel C) with a kickstand - there are projects on xda for porting arch or ubuntu to these things.
Kangaroo Mobile Mini PC (Score:5, Informative)
Kangaroo Mobile Mini PC
Intel x5 z8500, internal battery
I have the smaller memory model and it gets hot but seems to be OK, the Plus model with more memory apparently has some heat issues according to the reviews.
I have Fedora 25 on it and I read somewhere it doesn't use the GPU for graphics, but it works fine for me in low demand uses.
The lack of GPU use might also be why I don't have the heat issues.
I can't get the sound out of the HDMI feed, but I think that will work eventually when the kernel gets enhanced.
Ipad or kindle fire etc (Score:2)
ipad? urgh.
Maybe the Samsung Dex (Score:2)
That sounds like something Casey Neistat wanted in the Samsung Dex [amzn.to]: the ability to use it as a regular cellphone and then plug it into a docking station or PC to continue working on the cellphone.
https://youtu.be/uOFDmbUlrT4?t=101 [youtu.be]
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/03/samsung-dex-is-a-galaxy-s8-dock-that-makes-your-phone-into-a-desktop/ [arstechnica.com]
In the market for something like this also (Score:2)
I'm looking for a similar device as the submitter. In my case I'll have a separate screen but I'd like something x86 that runs on batteries with automotive power. So when the vehicle starts the computer just keeps on going. It will essentially run most of the time, sleeping when I don't need it, or powering it off, perhaps with a signal. I need it to be x86 for now because of some software I need to run, so the Pi is out. VGA or HDMI out for the external touch screen. And I need at least two USB ports,
Just try a mini-ITX board, of which there are many designs.
Many are designed with 12v DC input specifically for auto use but obviously can also be powered by an external brick. I use a number of these for various purposes, including servers, and find them pefectly adequate for use.
Try here, although there are many other suppliers: http://mini-itx.com/ [mini-itx.com]
1802 Membership Card (Score:5, Funny)
You should go with the 1802 membership card....
RCA 1802 w/ 16x16-bit registers, 16-bit address bus and 8-bit data bus
8 LED's and 8 toggle switches for bootstrapping and debugging
Bit-banged serial I/O
Low power consumption
Can even run BASIC
Might even survive the EMP of a nuclear blast if you choose the right components.
Rad-hardened CPU's available fairly cheap.
First microprocessor in space!
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but...does it run FORTH?
Yup. I never bothered learning FORTH though. I think there's even a LISP for the 1802 somewhere. That could be entertaining.
Modular silliness (Score:1)
Just buy a Intel Nuc and a powerbank for it. It's even more modular than you wanted I guess, buy hey... Modular FTW!
Raspberry PI (Score:2)
The Raspberry PI would seem to meet your criteria. Battery powering one is as simple as a two cell Li-Ion battery and voltage regulator to bring the 7.4 volts down to 5.
Ockel Sirius B (Score:3)
You can wipe windows 10 and put linux on it. Have Mint on mine.
http://init.sh/?p=354 [init.sh]
Same quest here... (Score:2)
Unfortunately, if you want a full fledged computer, you probably won't find anything smaller than a Zotac. That's the limitation of micro ATX boards basically. And then, unless you are very well versed in the dark arts of DIY electronics, it's gonna be very hard to make a battery work with a setup like that... Zotac and other microATX desktop PCs were not designed to work with batteries, but with a good power supply and AC.
Unless there's some ready made solution, afaik, the power motherboards, components an
Have you never heard of Mini-ITX? It's significantly smaller than micro-ATX, but still not sufficiently low power for battery operation. And then there are these boxes, [amazon.com] but again, still probably too power hungry for battery power.
Is it? I thought micro-ATX was the smallest currently available size for motherboards...
:P
Either way, if he's looking for battery powered, neither are gonna cut it... it's either tablet, laptop, or a board that goes with mobile CPU like Intel Atom X5 series.
Oooh, I forgot to mention something I'm keeping an eye on: GPD Win. It's the only device I know that has a better CPU than the Kangaroo PC... it has an Intel Atom X7 Z8700. I don't think the difference is big, but still...
http://www.gpdwin.com/ [gpdwin.com]
Either way, if he's looking for battery powered, neither are gonna cut it... it's either tablet, laptop, or a board that goes with mobile CPU like Intel Atom X5 series.
If you're going with a traditional motherboard, a PicoPSU will take a 12V DC input from batteries.
http://www.mini-box.com/s.nl/sc.8/category.13/it.C/.f [mini-box.com]
Ooh, nice, I didn't know there were ready made stuff for this. Thanks!
Kangaroo has been upgraded to add RJ45, VGA connector, space for a 2.5" (9.5mm) HD/SSD, includes Win10, same processor/RAM/storage space built-in.
Intel NUC Kit NUC6i7KYK Mini PC (Score:2)
You'll probably need a portable generator to power it. But it's light, portable and powerful.
Duct tape the NUC to a Goal Zero battery pack and use the 19V connector.
My NUC works well with the Sherpa 50.
Kangaroo Mobile Desktop (Score:2)
This is exactly what you are looking for... (Score:3)
Kangaroo PC [a.co]
2 GB RAM
32 Gig storage
Slot for MicroSD card
Room for a 2.5" HD/SSD (9.5MM)
4 hour battery
RJ-45, WiFi, Bluetooth Networking
VGA, HDMI video out
Fingerprint reader
Windows 10 OS included
Same physical size as a typical 2.5" USB HD
Intel NUC + fit-Uptime (Score:3)
- Intel NUC [newegg.com] (about 1 pound)
- fit-Uptime UPS for mini-PCs [fit-pc.com] (about 0.5 pound and should power the NUC for maybe 1-3 hours on battery, depending on exact model of NUC etc)
Expensive and silly, but... (Score:2)
If you want something more powerful than a Pi, there's the Intel Compute Stick v2 (2016): https://www.engadget.com/2016/... [engadget.com]
Pair it with a portable micro USB power pack and there ya go.
But really, a used rooted Android smartphone is probably simpler. If you really hate the extra gram or two, you can take out the screen and replace it with tape or something. You might even be able to find one of those failed Ubuntu phones that was meant to be docked from the get-go.
I hate this (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, fuck this question.
Just get a laptop, and if you feel like using a travel keyboard along with it (for some reason), bring that along and plug that in to the USB slot. Just the idea of bringing a portable computer in a bag full of parts is weird. Not like hacker-weird, just like you needlessly fetishize your equipment.
There are no i5/i7 compute sticks that run off battery power.
Came here to say this exactly.
That's what I do. Carry an extra keyboard, extra mouse, extra screen and laptop stand for the ergonomics.
I don't use the built in keyboard, touchpad and battery much.
This. If you have access to a table to use your battery powered monitor and keypad on you are pretty much guaranteed to have power. If you are thinking of some cabin off the grid, get a generator or solar panel. And even if using it while traveling is not a use case you are interested in, the laptop will be way cheaper and better than some battery powered screen plus a battery powered single board computer. Just the battery powered single board computer will run you entry level laptop prices, and the monito
Intel NUC (Score:1)
Brick (Score:2)
There are batteries on sale on Amazon for brick computers, so I guess they exist.
Just get a cellphone (Score:2)
this would also allow your modular laptop to use the cell carriers data networks (if you bought a plan) and not just be limited to finding free wi-fi while on the go.