Ask Slashdot: Is There A Screen-Less, Keyboard-Less, Battery-Powered Computer?

Long-time Slashdot reader Wycliffe writes:The original submission drew some interesting discussion . Another option is "a good x86/x64 tablet that I can install Linux on" -- especially with a decent processor -- or "laptop-like systems that got rid of the screen entirely... I just need the travel CPU part without the added weight of a second keyboard and monitor." So leave your best suggestions in the comments. Is there a good, lightweight computer that's battery-powered without a screen or a keyboard?