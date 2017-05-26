Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


UCF Research Could Bring 'Drastically' Higher Resolution To Your Phone and TV

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter cinemetek quotes a report from University of Central Florida: Researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed a new color changing surface tunable through electrical voltage that could lead to three times the resolution for televisions, smartphones and other devices. Current LCD's are made up of hundreds of thousands of pixels that display different colors. With current technology, each of these pixels contain three subpixels -- one red, one green, one blue. UCF's NanoScience Technology Center (Assistant Professor Debashis Chanda and physics doctoral student Daniel Franklin) have come up with a way to tune the color of these subpixels. By applying differing voltages, they are able to change the color of individual subpixels to red, green or blue -- the RGB scale -- or gradations in between. By eliminating the three static subpixels that currently make up every pixel, the size of individual pixels can be reduced by three. Three times as many pixels means three times the resolution. That would have major implications for not only TVs and other general displays, but augmented reality and virtual-reality headsets that need very high resolution because they're so close to the eye.

UCF Research Could Bring 'Drastically' Higher Resolution To Your Phone and TV

  • This is something I have been hoping for for quite some time! This will lead to incredible resolution for VR headsets and that will make all of the difference in how immersive they are.

  • now how about drastically higher resolution for my eyes. While they're at it get me a 32 core i10 or a Ryzen 13 or whatever that can push that many pixels.
  • I'm not sure if my eyes can see all of the resolution I have.. so I'll take the same resolution I have now, but at half the price please.
  • Current display technologies don't use these "subpixels". CRTs and plasma displays still use them, but those are pretty much obsolete now. Grab a magnifying glass and look closely at the picture on a CRT or plasma screen, and you can see the subpixels. If you use the magnifying glass on an LCD or OLED screen, you don't see the subpixels, because the color of the pixel is not made up of 3 subpixels, but just one.

    This new technology might improve resolution compared to existing technologies, but then why br

