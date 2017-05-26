UCF Research Could Bring 'Drastically' Higher Resolution To Your Phone and TV (ucf.edu) 13
New submitter cinemetek quotes a report from University of Central Florida: Researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed a new color changing surface tunable through electrical voltage that could lead to three times the resolution for televisions, smartphones and other devices. Current LCD's are made up of hundreds of thousands of pixels that display different colors. With current technology, each of these pixels contain three subpixels -- one red, one green, one blue. UCF's NanoScience Technology Center (Assistant Professor Debashis Chanda and physics doctoral student Daniel Franklin) have come up with a way to tune the color of these subpixels. By applying differing voltages, they are able to change the color of individual subpixels to red, green or blue -- the RGB scale -- or gradations in between. By eliminating the three static subpixels that currently make up every pixel, the size of individual pixels can be reduced by three. Three times as many pixels means three times the resolution. That would have major implications for not only TVs and other general displays, but augmented reality and virtual-reality headsets that need very high resolution because they're so close to the eye.
THIS!!!! (Score:2)
This is something I have been hoping for for quite some time! This will lead to incredible resolution for VR headsets and that will make all of the difference in how immersive they are.
Re: (Score:2)
Even better! (Score:2)
Comcast will be able to compress the video streams even further, making room for more video channels.
This is a net win for the consumer! More video channels means better value!
Re: (Score:2)
Great (Score:2)
Re:Cost (Score:4, Interesting)
49-55" 4K LCD TVs are currently going for $350. That *is* an order of magnitude cheaper than prices only 2-3 years ago.
price (Score:2)
Subpixels (Score:2)
This new technology might improve resolution compared to existing technologies, but then why br