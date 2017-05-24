Robot Police Officer Goes On Duty In Dubai (bbc.com) 17
The first robot officer has joined the Dubai Police force tasked with patrolling the city's malls and tourist attractions. "People will be able to use it to report crimes, pay fines and get information by tapping a touchscreen on its chest," reports BBC. "Data collected by the robot will also be shared with the transport and traffic authorities." From the report: The government said the aim was for 25% of the force to be robotic by 2030 but they would not replace humans. "We are not going to replace our police officers with this tool," said Brig Khalid Al Razooqi, director general of smart services at Dubai Police. "But with the number of people in Dubai increasing, we want to relocate police officers so they work in the right areas and can concentrate on providing a safe city. "Most people visit police stations or customer service, but with this tool we can reach the public 24/7. It can protect people from crime because it can broadcast what is happening right away to our command and control center."
Pay fines? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the robot cop accepts payment for fines, does that mean it's a mobile ATM? How long before it's stolen?
If it patrols with flesh cops, that could be difficult.
I notice everytime something gets automated (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Does anyone believe anything a corporation or government it says it will not do?
If public concern over X multiplied by corporate/government temptation to do X exceeds some threshold Y, then the following will happen:
- The corporation/government will issue a statement saying they won't do X.
- The corporation/government will quietly/gradually/eventually/flagrantly do X anyway.
You may as well cry out "Swiper, no swiping!".
I know where this is going. (Score:3)
It's a good idea in concept but reality has a habit of getting in the way. [securitybaron.com]
The Hound? (Score:2)
Ray Bradbury would be proud.
Incorruptible cop (Score:2)
on Duty In Dubai (Score:2)
Just wait until they're armed (Score:2)
I imagine a few robots with electrified surfaces and maybe a microwave area denial device would be considered great for crowd control in certain countries. If the power requirements could be met, put a tetanizing beam weapon on them. Just have them roll down the streets after curfew and torture anyone found outside... while also recording their faces for human follow-up. Have them 'shout' orders in a loud, slightly distorted voice to frighten people and encourage compliance.
And from there it isn't a huge