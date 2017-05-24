Consumers Trust Robots For Surgery Over Savings, Research Finds (bloomberg.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares an article: Andy Maguire faces a challenge: tasked with upgrading HSBC's digital-banking systems, he has discovered that customers are twice as likely to trust a robot for heart surgery than for picking a savings account. "I do find it slightly odd," said the chief operating officer of Europe's largest bank, referring to its survey of more than 12,000 consumers in 11 countries published this week. Just 7 percent of respondents would trust a robot with their savings, versus the 14 percent willing to submit to a machine for heart surgery. "You think, gosh, one would've imagined the world had moved on further or was moving faster than that," Maguire said in an interview. While consumers tend naturally to trust medical professionals, the "bar is pretty high" for banks dealing with people's money, he said. Banks around the world are spending billions of dollars to bolster creaking computer systems in a push to ward off startup competitors and cut long-term operating expenses. But consumers and regulators are holding them to ever-higher standards of security and convenience, driving the cost of overhauls higher and potentially eroding any savings.
For heart surgery, you have to trust someone or something else. You can't do it yourself. So I would trust either a human or a robot, and choose whichever has the best track record.
But picking a savings account? Why can't I just do that for myself? I wouldn't trust a "robot**", but I would trust a human "financial advisor" even less, since they have no fiduciary duty to act in my best interest.
It also helps that heart-surgery robots are not under continuous attack from organized crime.
But consumers and regulators are holding them to ever-higher standards of security and convenience, driving the cost of overhauls higher and potentially eroding any savings.
Boo-hoo! We can't just ignore good security practices and pocket the money! Those nasty unfair consumers and regulators!!!
Could it be because banking is the penultimate rent-seeking behavior? Nah.
It's about motives.
I trust a surgeon is motivated to save me. A robot assisting him will therefore be working in his and my best interest.
A bank is not motivated to save me money- their whole purpose is to extract money from me. Therefore a robot assisting them cannot be trusted to have my best interests in mind.
If the robot screws up during your heart surgery you will most likely be dead.
If the robot screws up your bank account you will most likely be broke but still alive and have to go through the torment of proving you had money.
If you call a bank for help with random consumer matter X, on average they are wrong about how their own system works maybe 30-60% of the time.
The only "higher standard of convenience" in the last few years is the ability to easily deposit checks via the average phone. Which is only useful for the few cases where people still send you checks.
Among other things, there's a pretty clear understanding that robots serve useful purposes in surgery. We know that human beings have limitations of how steady of a hand they have, and how small of an object they can manipulate. Mechanical operations requiring a lot of precision are one of the key reasons to deploy robotics and automation!
Suing a hospital for malpractice is a lot easier than suing a bank for losing your life savings.
The other part of it is that finance is, by necessity, a connected adversarial environment, so there's a lot of incentive for people to game banking robots. That's basically what high speed trading is about. There's not a lot of incentive for people to mess with surgical robots... I'm sure some might do it for kicks, but there's not a lot of money in it.
Surgery is a science. We know exactly where everything is and what needs to be done. So we can program it ahead of time and trust the machine to do exactly what we already know is right.
But investing is an art. Ask 3 economic professors what to do and you will get FOUR different answers. In fact, the only thing we generally agree on is that humans tend to overdo things, economics wise.
Which means if we program a computer, it will do exactly what we told it too, which means it will overdo something.
