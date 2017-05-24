Intel Drops Thunderbolt 3 Royalty, Adds CPU Integration and Works Closely With Microsoft (windowscentral.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Windows Central: Over the last few days, Thunderbolt 3 has been a hot topic amongst Windows users especially with its notable absence with the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Part of the problem is adoption, integration, cost, and consumer confusion according to Microsoft. Intel is aware of the current roadblocks to Thunderbolt 3 implementation, which adds 40Gbps data transfers along with charging and display support for USB Type-C. Today, the company announced numerous changes to its roadmap to speed up its adoption, including: Dropping royalty fees for the Thunderbolt protocol specification starting next year; Integrating Thunderbolt 3 into future Intel CPUs. The good news here is that Intel is dropping many of the roadblocks with today's announcement. By subtracting the licensing costs for Thunderbolt 3 and integrating into the CPU, Intel can finally push mass adoption. Getting back to Microsoft, Intel noted that the two companies are already working closely together with the latest Creators Update bringing more OS support for the protocol. Roanne Sones, general manager, Strategy, and Ecosystem for Windows and Devices at Microsoft added that such cooperation would continue with even more OS-level integration coming down the road.
I would hope so. I'd love it if the USB-C/Thunderbolt port became the new standard port that's built into everything and is used for everything. For any device you have, you will only need to plug in a single cable to a port following a single standard (excepting when you need an additional power cable). I'd even like to see it used on servers. I could see a scenario where every server in a rack is plugged into a single Thunderbolt switch/hub that provides networking, DAS/NAS/SAN, KVM, lights-out manage
To wait, or not to wait... (Score:2)
So the question for someone looking to buy a revised MacBook Pro this year would be, buy it now for a battle-tested Thunderbolt 3 connection, or wait for the chip integration for performance gains even though it will be a fist gen thing next year...
I wouldn't wait on integration. Even after it gets integrated into the CPU how long will it take Apple to switch to that CPU model?
Then how long will it take for them to change motherboards to ones that support on-chip?
THEN exactly how long will it take until the peripherals perform well enough for it to make a difference?
Sure it's probably better to have the on-chip version, but the rest of the ducks are going to take their time lining up.
If you are looking for a MacBook Pro with a discrete video card, then I would not wait because of this [1]. Apple has done a lot of work with Intel on integration of the Thunderbolt chips to allow for the mux'ing of the discrete and integrated video streams. My guess is that Apple will continue to use the parts that use the external chips to preserve that work, at least on those computers that have discrete and integrated video parts[2].
[1] At this point you would have to be nuts to buy any Apple product in
eGPU! (Score:2)
Finally!, now hopefully a simple box consisting of a PCIE -> TB3 interface and a cheapo PSU will cost less than $299.
With the protocol now being royalty-free, what's stopping AMD from adding it to their CPUs?
