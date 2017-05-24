Intel Drops Thunderbolt 3 Royalty, Adds CPU Integration and Works Closely With Microsoft (windowscentral.com) 32
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Windows Central: Over the last few days, Thunderbolt 3 has been a hot topic amongst Windows users especially with its notable absence with the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Part of the problem is adoption, integration, cost, and consumer confusion according to Microsoft. Intel is aware of the current roadblocks to Thunderbolt 3 implementation, which adds 40Gbps data transfers along with charging and display support for USB Type-C. Today, the company announced numerous changes to its roadmap to speed up its adoption, including: Dropping royalty fees for the Thunderbolt protocol specification starting next year; Integrating Thunderbolt 3 into future Intel CPUs. The good news here is that Intel is dropping many of the roadblocks with today's announcement. By subtracting the licensing costs for Thunderbolt 3 and integrating into the CPU, Intel can finally push mass adoption. Getting back to Microsoft, Intel noted that the two companies are already working closely together with the latest Creators Update bringing more OS support for the protocol. Roanne Sones, general manager, Strategy, and Ecosystem for Windows and Devices at Microsoft added that such cooperation would continue with even more OS-level integration coming down the road.
I would hope so. I'd love it if the USB-C/Thunderbolt port became the new standard port that's built into everything and is used for everything. For any device you have, you will only need to plug in a single cable to a port following a single standard (excepting when you need an additional power cable). I'd even like to see it used on servers. I could see a scenario where every server in a rack is plugged into a single Thunderbolt switch/hub that provides networking, DAS/NAS/SAN, KVM, lights-out manage
The NSA?
So the question for someone looking to buy a revised MacBook Pro this year would be, buy it now for a battle-tested Thunderbolt 3 connection, or wait for the chip integration for performance gains even though it will be a fist gen thing next year...
I wouldn't wait on integration. Even after it gets integrated into the CPU how long will it take Apple to switch to that CPU model?
Then how long will it take for them to change motherboards to ones that support on-chip?
THEN exactly how long will it take until the peripherals perform well enough for it to make a difference?
Sure it's probably better to have the on-chip version, but the rest of the ducks are going to take their time lining up.
That was the problem with FireWire. FireWire was supposed to be able to do nearly everything we're doing with Thunderbolt (just not as fast). The problem was the people making the peripherals rarely made them right. Theoretically I should be able to plug a FireWire cable from my computer, to a hard drive, to an external CD drive, to another computer. Both computers should have access to both peripherals and they should be able to network with one another over the cable.
I was never able to get two comput
If you are looking for a MacBook Pro with a discrete video card, then I would not wait because of this [1]. Apple has done a lot of work with Intel on integration of the Thunderbolt chips to allow for the mux'ing of the discrete and integrated video streams. My guess is that Apple will continue to use the parts that use the external chips to preserve that work, at least on those computers that have discrete and integrated video parts[2].
[1] At this point you would have to be nuts to buy any Apple product in
Thanks, with the question I actually meant to compare buying after the imminent update vs next year, not right away.
:-)
Good point about the video aspect, I do need a model with a discrete card (and am really hoping for a boost in that regard in the update).
Have a look at a Gigabyte Aero 15. It is about half a pound heavier than a MBP but still pretty light n' thin, and with that you get a GTX 1060. This generation of nVidia mobile cards almost exactly match their desktop counterparts specs wise, so that's a lot of dGPU power.
"Buy now or wait for something better" is a dilemma faced by anyone who has ever bought any computer.
Yes, but... this adds one more potential brick on the side of waiting if it would help improve system performance for those using Thunderbolt 3 for heavy I/O (like an external storage device striping together a few SSD's). That's the main thing I was wondering about missing out on, beyond all the usual points about storage and processor and GPU increasing in speed.
It sounds like it's not significant enough to wait on if you were thinking about buying one of the updated MacBook Pro models due to come out so
Finally!, now hopefully a simple box consisting of a PCIE -> TB3 interface and a cheapo PSU will cost less than $299.
With the protocol now being royalty-free, what's stopping AMD from adding it to their CPUs?
Being "royalty free" can mean different things, so I checked the source [intel.com], which is quite explicit about this point:
In addition to Intel's Thunderbolt silicon, next year Intel plans to make the Thunderbolt protocol specification available to the industry under a nonexclusive, royalty-free license. Releasing the Thunderbolt protocol specification in this manner is expected to greatly increase Thunderbolt adoption by encouraging third-party chip makers to build Thunderbolt-compatible chips.
So yeah, seems there shouldn't be any legal reasons preventing AMD to implement it.
"OS-level integration" (Score:2)
Intel does care about Linux. Unlike AMD or Nvidia, they directly contribute to MESA and make a free software graphics driver that actually works without major issues. And about Thunderbolt, they actually submitted a large patchset to lkml a few days ago.
A connector standard that requires expensive active electronics as an integral part of any cable is sure to fail with regards to mass market penetration.
I don't see how you can get the data rates and power delivery capabilities of TB3 without an active cable. Unless it's a very very short cable. Seems like a price worth paying for one-cable-to-rule-them-all type situations.
My biggest beef is that they didn't go with a mag-connector for USB-C. Seems like an oversight to me.
I've seen plenty of wars over which standard comes to dominate. Beta-VHS, MS-keyboard vs USB (initially), SCSI vs. RS-232 (as a philosophical choice of parallel vs serial). But I don't understand this one.
Why competition between Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C? Aren't they nominally identical in all respects? Or are they exactly identical (?), in which case I am exposing my ignorance.