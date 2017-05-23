Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details (thesun.co.uk) 67

Posted by BeauHD from the draconian-step dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: A top drone manufacturer has warned that customers' expensive gadgets will be crippled if they don't register their details on its website. DJI drones -- which cost between $1,200 and $3,000 -- won't be able to fly to their full potential or beam back footage if their owners don't sign up next week, the company warned. Those who splashed out for the snazzy gadgets will find they are limited to a teensy 50m radius and it won't be flying higher than 30m if they don't play ball. The company said on its website: "DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of next week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same. Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App."

  • In The News (Score:4, Funny)

    by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:04PM (#54472937) Homepage Journal

    Dateline 2018:

    In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.

    Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      In your dreams, consumers will bend over for anything and everything.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by cookiej ( 136023 )
        Yeah. The consumers are all drones, anyway. Seriously, I have been eyeing the DJI line and was getting close to pulling the trigger on the Mavic Pro. Now, I will move on. There's no way I'll put up with crap like that. Plus, the drone market is quite full of high-quality alternatives. I certainly will not purchase from this Orwellian, fascist corporation. They are vastly underestimating their market and the consumers who buy their product. I'm sure it's a drop in the bucket to them but they just los

    • Dateline 2018:

      In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.

      Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.

      Crippling their product then their stockholders? Nice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      I bet you thought that geo-fencing was a good idea, until the reality of geo-fencing slapped you like a wet tuna. Now you whine and bitch.

    • Teensy radius? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hey Beau, how about you do some editing, you DOLT? Teensy? Snazzy gadgets? I can't tell whether this article is more like something written for The Daily Mail or for a bunch of fourth graders. Why don't you focus on your school and leave the editing to the experts? I'd love to see samzenpus come back.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by stooo ( 2202012 )

      >> geofencing boundaries

      HAHAHAHAHA.
      "geofencing boundaries".
      HAHAHAHAHA.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guises ( 2423402 )
      Nah. Ever bought an iPhone? They're worse - won't function at all unless you give them your information. And you also need to have the right SIM for the carrier associated with the phone, even if you never connect the phone to a cell network.

      And it's not like no one is buying iPhones. People don't care about this stuff, DJI will be fine.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Sique ( 173459 )
        This is only valid for iPhones sold in the U.S. via U.S. carriers. In Europe, you can get an unlocked iPhone basicly everywhere -- directly at the Apple Shop.

  • Mislabeled (Score:3)

    by Notabadguy ( 961343 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:04PM (#54472941)

    Summary should read, "A former top drone manufacturer..."

    There's nothing better for your competitors than fucking your customers.

    • User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.
      • Keurig already had a large install base that isn't affected by the barcodes, plus there's not a huge number of alternatives for the machines themselves. It's apples and oranges.

      • User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.

        You mean corporations, who are the bulk of Keurig customers, didn't care... Keurig probably wouldn't be in business today if they hadn't already made huge inroads in the coffee break room market. DJI is somewhat different in that the majority of their customers are average people, not corporate buyers...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Coffee drinkers comprise people from all walks of life (except Mormon).

        Drone users comprise individuals that need to use drones for business and individuals that enjoy high-tech toys. And children.

        Business won't stand for products that fuck up just because of some lost paperwork. Individuals that like high-tech toys don't want high-tech toys that fuck up because they didn't fill out some paperwork.

        However, if you exclude business users and high-tech users from the pool of coffee drinkers, you still have a

      • You might find that (soon to be former) DJI customers aren't as stupid as Keurig customers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by irving47 ( 73147 )

        I thought the CEO came forward and apologized, admitted it was a bad idea, and took it out of future versions?

  • You keep using that word ... (Score:4, Informative)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:08PM (#54472953)
    That's not what "brick" means. And the summary's assertion that people will have to sign up by next week doesn't even survive the rest of the summary, where it's made clear that the issue only comes up if you decide to change the firmware and companion app you're using. If you don't change them, there's NO CHANGE. If you DO change them, they want to pair the user of the device with a known account. Because they need to CYA should somebody do something especially douchey with one of their flying robots.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Is updating the app something you choose to do willingly, something you 'choose' to do like updating to Win10 by clicking the red X, or something that happens the moment your cell phone (I assume the app runs on a cell phone?) has a data connection?

    • It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.

  • I thought that there were no worst device that "cloud exclusive hardware" that even if you paid the price for it, you will depend always on the manufacturer cloud for those devices to work. But this case is the winner, follow up by John Deer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by stooo ( 2202012 )

      A "cloud exclusive hardware" as a drone will not be able to film anything, except a dizzy white screen.
      And you cannot even use it in the sun

  • a couple of years ago when the Canadian dollar was stronger. It's all I need.

  • There is no real ownership of anything anymore. I'll be really surprised when you have to agree to a EULA upon entering this messed up world. Unbelievable.

  • Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Pliny ( 12671 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:14PM (#54473005) Homepage

    The PS3 wan't jailbroken until Sony tried removing features. This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.

  • You are about to get a lesson in the true meaning of the words "Customer Backlash" :-D

  • Here's how this works for them in the end:

    THE FREE MARKET! As in There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Market.

      ** Every other drone manufacturer requires that you do the same. The end. **

    It's how we have encrypted BIOS, encrypted car engine diagnostics, and cell phones that don't have manual cutoffs on the camera and mic. How we have no choice in internet and cell phones providers when it comes to privacy. They just copy each other's requirements. Emergent multopoly.

  • Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.

  • I have always felt that DJI was way to eager to embrace regulations and exert factory control over the drones. Geofencing should be a warning, It should be up to the operator to proceed or not. No pilot would accept an airplane that simply refused to fly arbitrary places.

  • Demand a refund! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Demand a refund!

    Call, ask for the process to get a full refund since these terms and conditions weren't known at the time of sale.

    Make it a hassle for the company. The bigger the hassle, the better.

  • Nothing new here (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The DJI Go app already collects location, phone numbers, live flight metrics, serial numbers, and other data. And you need to sign up and let the app forward all that data to DJI at least once to "activate" a drone (they come deactivated and won't fly until you do it). Fortunately, the application itself, or at least the Android version of it, is written in a rather crappy way by kindergarten-grade programmers, and all their pathetic attempts to obfuscate data before it goes to China are trivial to bypass.

  • Fuck. Off.

    By forcing people to register, DJI can alter the drone’s settings dependant on where the customer lives. That means it can make sure drones are flying by rules set by each nation.

    Soon, phone and tablet manufacturers will push out updates to prevent you from taking pictures that might be considered pornographic, sacrilegious, or disrespectful to God or some other supreme leader in the jurisdiction you happen to be in. And when you move to a different jurisdiction, any such 'violations' already on your device will automatically be erased.

    Many commenters so far have talked about how DJI is going to have their asses handed to them by their current and potential customers. What

  • Because this is how you raise an army of cyberpunks.

  • Why is an article in The Sun linked on the main page?

    Surely the same information (from a press release, right?) is available somewhere else. . . To save you the trouble of reading my entire post, I can say that I FOUND NOTHING LIKE THIS SUN ARTICLE'S IMPLICATION anywhere. It is the usual for the Sun – making shit up to fill the pages.

    I wasted a good bit of time looking for a verifying source. Nothing. The closest I can find is that for purchasers in New Zealand, the product warranty is not valid

  • This claim of geofencing your DJI drone unless you register is bogus. Made-up. Fiction. Sensationalist rumor-mongering.

    See my other post for details.

  • Well gee whiz, guess what brand of drone I won't be buying?

    That's right, fuck you, DJI.

    I also expect that this firmware bullshit will be hacked back into full functionality before very long.

