DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details (thesun.co.uk) 67
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: A top drone manufacturer has warned that customers' expensive gadgets will be crippled if they don't register their details on its website. DJI drones -- which cost between $1,200 and $3,000 -- won't be able to fly to their full potential or beam back footage if their owners don't sign up next week, the company warned. Those who splashed out for the snazzy gadgets will find they are limited to a teensy 50m radius and it won't be flying higher than 30m if they don't play ball. The company said on its website: "DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of next week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same. Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App."
Dateline 2018:
In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.
Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.
In your dreams, consumers will bend over for anything and everything.
Crippling their product then their stockholders? Nice.
I bet you thought that geo-fencing was a good idea, until the reality of geo-fencing slapped you like a wet tuna. Now you whine and bitch.
Teensy radius? (Score:1)
Hey Beau, how about you do some editing, you DOLT? Teensy? Snazzy gadgets? I can't tell whether this article is more like something written for The Daily Mail or for a bunch of fourth graders. Why don't you focus on your school and leave the editing to the experts? I'd love to see samzenpus come back.
And it's not like no one is buying iPhones. People don't care about this stuff, DJI will be fine.
Mislabeled (Score:3)
Summary should read, "A former top drone manufacturer..."
There's nothing better for your competitors than fucking your customers.
User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.
You mean corporations, who are the bulk of Keurig customers, didn't care... Keurig probably wouldn't be in business today if they hadn't already made huge inroads in the coffee break room market. DJI is somewhat different in that the majority of their customers are average people, not corporate buyers...
Coffee drinkers comprise people from all walks of life (except Mormon).
Drone users comprise individuals that need to use drones for business and individuals that enjoy high-tech toys. And children.
Business won't stand for products that fuck up just because of some lost paperwork. Individuals that like high-tech toys don't want high-tech toys that fuck up because they didn't fill out some paperwork.
However, if you exclude business users and high-tech users from the pool of coffee drinkers, you still have a
I thought the CEO came forward and apologized, admitted it was a bad idea, and took it out of future versions?
It was a stupid idea, and they said they fixed it. I don't own one, so I am not 100% sure.
What's sarcastic about this?
I suspect that DJI wouldn't have taken these steps if it itself wasn't being pressured to do so. I also wouldn't be surprised if the FAA was involved, given the nature of the increasing regulations on various unmanned flying machines.
One of the recent documentaries that Frontline showed featuring the fight between the Iraqi government and ISIS showed ISIS using cheap off-the-shelf quadcopters to attempt to stealthily bomb Iraqi units with hand grenades. Fly high, operate the me
You keep using that word ... (Score:4, Informative)
Is updating the app something you choose to do willingly, something you 'choose' to do like updating to Win10 by clicking the red X, or something that happens the moment your cell phone (I assume the app runs on a cell phone?) has a data connection?
It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.
Worst than cloud exclusive hardware (Score:2)
A "cloud exclusive hardware" as a drone will not be able to film anything, except a dizzy white screen.
And you cannot even use it in the sun
Good thing I bought a Walkera (Score:2)
a couple of years ago when the Canadian dollar was stronger. It's all I need.
>> Hard-limit them to 50m range and 30m height
DRM does not work. It never worked. Deal with it.
And you wanted a cloud (Score:2)
Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:5, Insightful)
The PS3 wan't jailbroken until Sony tried removing features. This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.
ArduPilot [ardupilot.org] - open source drone firmware
Well DJI.... (Score:1)
What should the battle cry be? I nominate "Keurig!"
Sadly, here's how they make it stick (Score:2)
Here's how this works for them in the end:
THE FREE MARKET! As in There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Market.
** Every other drone manufacturer requires that you do the same. The end. **
It's how we have encrypted BIOS, encrypted car engine diagnostics, and cell phones that don't have manual cutoffs on the camera and mic. How we have no choice in internet and cell phones providers when it comes to privacy. They just copy each other's requirements. Emergent multopoly.
Someone doesn't know what "brick" means. (Score:2)
Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
43m [newsok.com], sounds about right
:)
Well if someone could get a brick to fly 50 m , I would like to interest them in the US Olympics Shot Put team.
>> Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
Yep. Although you may have to train to achieve it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Something about DJI (Score:2)
Demand a refund! (Score:1)
Demand a refund!
Call, ask for the process to get a full refund since these terms and conditions weren't known at the time of sale.
Make it a hassle for the company. The bigger the hassle, the better.
Nothing new here (Score:1)
The DJI Go app already collects location, phone numbers, live flight metrics, serial numbers, and other data. And you need to sign up and let the app forward all that data to DJI at least once to "activate" a drone (they come deactivated and won't fly until you do it). Fortunately, the application itself, or at least the Android version of it, is written in a rather crappy way by kindergarten-grade programmers, and all their pathetic attempts to obfuscate data before it goes to China are trivial to bypass.
Two words for DJI (Score:2)
Fuck. Off.
By forcing people to register, DJI can alter the drone’s settings dependant on where the customer lives. That means it can make sure drones are flying by rules set by each nation.
Soon, phone and tablet manufacturers will push out updates to prevent you from taking pictures that might be considered pornographic, sacrilegious, or disrespectful to God or some other supreme leader in the jurisdiction you happen to be in. And when you move to a different jurisdiction, any such 'violations' already on your device will automatically be erased.
Many commenters so far have talked about how DJI is going to have their asses handed to them by their current and potential customers. What
You want Cyberpunks? (Score:2)
The Sun is not a source (Score:2)
Why is an article in The Sun linked on the main page?
Surely the same information (from a press release, right?) is available somewhere else. . . To save you the trouble of reading my entire post, I can say that I FOUND NOTHING LIKE THIS SUN ARTICLE'S IMPLICATION anywhere. It is the usual for the Sun – making shit up to fill the pages.
I wasted a good bit of time looking for a verifying source. Nothing. The closest I can find is that for purchasers in New Zealand, the product warranty is not valid
Article is a lie (Score:2)
This claim of geofencing your DJI drone unless you register is bogus. Made-up. Fiction. Sensationalist rumor-mongering.
See my other post for details.
Well well... (Score:2)
Well gee whiz, guess what brand of drone I won't be buying?
That's right, fuck you, DJI.
I also expect that this firmware bullshit will be hacked back into full functionality before very long.