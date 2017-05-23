Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Software Transportation Hardware Technology

DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details (thesun.co.uk) 32

Posted by BeauHD from the draconian-step dept.
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: A top drone manufacturer has warned that customers' expensive gadgets will be crippled if they don't register their details on its website. DJI drones -- which cost between $1,200 and $3,000 -- won't be able to fly to their full potential or beam back footage if their owners don't sign up next week, the company warned. Those who splashed out for the snazzy gadgets will find they are limited to a teensy 50m radius and it won't be flying higher than 30m if they don't play ball. The company said on its website: "DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of next week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same. Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App."

DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details More | Reply

DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details

Comments Filter:

  • In The News (Score:4, Funny)

    by fyngyrz ( 762201 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:04PM (#54472937) Homepage Journal

    Dateline 2018:

    In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.

    Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.

    • Dateline 2018:

      In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.

      Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.

      Crippling their product then their stockholders? Nice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      I bet you thought that geo-fencing was a good idea, until the reality of geo-fencing slapped you like a wet tuna. Now you whine and bitch.

  • Summary should read, "A former top drone manufacturer..."

    There's nothing better for your competitors than fucking your customers.

    • User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.
      • Keurig already had a large install base that isn't affected by the barcodes, plus there's not a huge number of alternatives for the machines themselves. It's apples and oranges.

      • User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.

        You mean corporations, who are the bulk of Keurig customers, didn't care... Keurig probably wouldn't be in business today if they hadn't already made huge inroads in the coffee break room market. DJI is somewhat different in that the majority of their customers are average people, not corporate buyers...

      • You might find that (soon to be former) DJI customers aren't as stupid as Keurig customers.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by irving47 ( 73147 )

        I thought the CEO came forward and apologized, admitted it was a bad idea, and took it out of future versions?

  • You keep using that word ... (Score:4, Informative)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:08PM (#54472953)
    That's not what "brick" means. And the summary's assertion that people will have to sign up by next week doesn't even survive the rest of the summary, where it's made clear that the issue only comes up if you decide to change the firmware and companion app you're using. If you don't change them, there's NO CHANGE. If you DO change them, they want to pair the user of the device with a known account. Because they need to CYA should somebody do something especially douchey with one of their flying robots.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Is updating the app something you choose to do willingly, something you 'choose' to do like updating to Win10 by clicking the red X, or something that happens the moment your cell phone (I assume the app runs on a cell phone?) has a data connection?

    • It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.

  • I thought that there were no worst device that "cloud exclusive hardware" that even if you paid the price for it, you will depend always on the manufacturer cloud for those devices to work. But this case is the winner, follow up by John Deer.

  • a couple of years ago when the Canadian dollar was stronger. It's all I need.

  • There is no real ownership of anything anymore. I'll be really surprised when you have to agree to a EULA upon entering this messed up world. Unbelievable.

  • Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Pliny ( 12671 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @06:14PM (#54473005) Homepage

    The PS3 wan't jailbroken until Sony tried removing features. This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.

  • You are about to get a lesson in the true meaning of the words "Customer Backlash" :-D

  • Here's how this works for them in the end:

    THE FREE MARKET! As in There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Market.

      ** Every other drone manufacturer requires that you do the same. The end. **

    It's how we have encrypted BIOS, encrypted car engine diagnostics, and cell phones that don't have manual cutoffs on the camera and mic. How we have no choice in internet and cell phones providers when it comes to privacy. They just copy each other's requirements. Emergent multopoly.

  • Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.

Slashdot Top Deals

I've looked at the listing, and it's right! -- Joel Halpern

Close