DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details (thesun.co.uk) 32
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: A top drone manufacturer has warned that customers' expensive gadgets will be crippled if they don't register their details on its website. DJI drones -- which cost between $1,200 and $3,000 -- won't be able to fly to their full potential or beam back footage if their owners don't sign up next week, the company warned. Those who splashed out for the snazzy gadgets will find they are limited to a teensy 50m radius and it won't be flying higher than 30m if they don't play ball. The company said on its website: "DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of next week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same. Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App."
In The News (Score:4, Funny)
Dateline 2018:
In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.
Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.
Re: (Score:2)
Dateline 2018:
In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.
Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.
Crippling their product then their stockholders? Nice.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you thought that geo-fencing was a good idea, until the reality of geo-fencing slapped you like a wet tuna. Now you whine and bitch.
Mislabeled (Score:2)
Summary should read, "A former top drone manufacturer..."
There's nothing better for your competitors than fucking your customers.
Re: Mislabeled (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.
You mean corporations, who are the bulk of Keurig customers, didn't care... Keurig probably wouldn't be in business today if they hadn't already made huge inroads in the coffee break room market. DJI is somewhat different in that the majority of their customers are average people, not corporate buyers...
Re: Mislabeled (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the CEO came forward and apologized, admitted it was a bad idea, and took it out of future versions?
Re: (Score:2)
It was a stupid idea, and they said they fixed it. I don't own one, so I am not 100% sure.
Re: about time (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What's sarcastic about this?
I suspect that DJI wouldn't have taken these steps if it itself wasn't being pressured to do so. I also wouldn't be surprised if the FAA was involved, given the nature of the increasing regulations on various unmanned flying machines.
One of the recent documentaries that Frontline showed featuring the fight between the Iraqi government and ISIS showed ISIS using cheap off-the-shelf quadcopters to attempt to stealthily bomb Iraqi units with hand grenades. Fly high, operate the me
You keep using that word ... (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Is updating the app something you choose to do willingly, something you 'choose' to do like updating to Win10 by clicking the red X, or something that happens the moment your cell phone (I assume the app runs on a cell phone?) has a data connection?
Re: (Score:2)
It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.
Worst than cloud exclusive hardware (Score:2)
Good thing I bought a Walkera (Score:2)
a couple of years ago when the Canadian dollar was stronger. It's all I need.
And you wanted a cloud (Score:2)
Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:4, Insightful)
The PS3 wan't jailbroken until Sony tried removing features. This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.
Well DJI.... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What should the battle cry be? I nominate "Keurig!"
Sadly, here's how they make it stick (Score:2)
Here's how this works for them in the end:
THE FREE MARKET! As in There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Market.
** Every other drone manufacturer requires that you do the same. The end. **
It's how we have encrypted BIOS, encrypted car engine diagnostics, and cell phones that don't have manual cutoffs on the camera and mic. How we have no choice in internet and cell phones providers when it comes to privacy. They just copy each other's requirements. Emergent multopoly.
Someone doesn't know what "brick" means. (Score:2)
Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.