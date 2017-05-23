DJI Threatens To 'Brick' Its Copters Unless Owners Agree To Share Their Details (thesun.co.uk) 186
schwit1 quotes a report from The Sun: A top drone manufacturer has warned that customers' expensive gadgets will be crippled if they don't register their details on its website. DJI drones -- which cost between $1,200 and $3,000 -- won't be able to fly to their full potential or beam back footage if their owners don't sign up next week, the company warned. Those who splashed out for the snazzy gadgets will find they are limited to a teensy 50m radius and it won't be flying higher than 30m if they don't play ball. The company said on its website: "DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of next week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same. Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App."
In The News (Score:5, Funny)
Dateline 2018:
In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.
Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.
Re: (Score:2)
Dateline 2018:
In other news, DJI sales dropped off to near nothing, and the company filed for bankruptcy today. The unexplained failure of customers to buy an intentionally crippled product was cited as the primary reason for the company's failure.
Angry stockholders had to be prevented from physically assaulting the corporate board, who were seen running to their limousines behind heavy security.
Crippling their product then their stockholders? Nice.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I bet you thought that geo-fencing was a good idea, until the reality of geo-fencing slapped you like a wet tuna. Now you whine and bitch.
Re: (Score:2)
>> geofencing boundaries
HAHAHAHAHA.
"geofencing boundaries".
HAHAHAHAHA.
Re: (Score:2)
I am now 100% sure it will not be a DJI product, even after they reverse this idiotic decision next week.
Re:In The News (Score:5, Interesting)
DJI are cunning like a fox. Since the FAA's compulsory registration scheme has been nixed by the courts, DJI realizes that if it implements its own compulsory registration scheme (via the mechanism just announced), they can go to the FAA and say "we've got your back".
There is already huge concern in the industry that DJI collects so much data about your flights and then reserves the right (it's in the TOS to which you agree) to send that data back to its servers in China!
By collecting all this data and demanding mandatory registration of customers (if they want their drones to fly "as advertised") then DJI can provide the FAA (and other law-enforcement agencies) with an astounding amount of detail whenever there's an "incident report" that involves one of their craft.
The ultimate outcome of this is probably that the FAA will grant special concessions to DJI which will allow their customers to do things that other drone users will not. This may well be in the form of a "certified drone" accreditation which provides exemptions from some of the more onerous new rules that are to come if the FAA manages to convince the Senate to overturn section 336 of the 2012 Modernization and Reform Act.
Personally, I'm more than happy with DJI's move -- because I build all my own craft and therefore am not reliant in the least on them.
Another positive is that this might encourage others to start learning more about drone technology and build their own craft rather than just buying a turnkey solution from DJI. Learning about the technology makes you a safer operator because you better understand the strengths/weaknesses of the gear and you are also more aware of the importance of preventative and remedial maintenance for for the purposes of safety.
Re: (Score:3)
I'd give that a shot. Sure, you won't have that R/C toy anymore, but you'll get your money back and can buy a competitors, or wait until this DJI pulls their hea
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't work for PS3 owners who wanted to continue to run Linux on their PS3s, which was an advertised feature when they bought them. Not in the US, anyway; retailers in Europe frequently had to give partial refunds.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:In The News (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
When you buy your drone you should email them and tell them you think their drone is great and you really wanted to buy it... and attach the picture of the one you bought instead.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed, consumers love regulations. Just not if the government is trying to mobile companies to use the same systems. They love it when their devices are locked down and have to buy a new phone when they switch Carrier. They love all kinds of things just not government regulation. Like the crap where the manufacturer get the right to stop you from using their property.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You said:
where the manufacturer get the right to stop you from using their property.
But I think you meant:
where the manufacturer get the right to stop you from using your property.
Re: (Score:2)
In your dreams, consumers will bend over for anything and everything.
You think drone shoppers who pay thousands of dollars would take this like nothing? Funny guy. You don't seem to understand this specific type of consumer base.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
you don't need a CC (Score:2)
..you only need an apple account that you can make on the fly when activating it.
most of the world thats how it works anyways. people don't have cc's so what the fuck.
Re: (Score:2)
I have owned several iPhones over a 4 year period. I have never once given Apple my CC number, Or any personal identifying information. I dont understand where people make this shit up at. Also you dont need a sim card in to use the phone, it just says 'no sim' on top of the screen. please go kill yourself for lying about something as senseless as this OP.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple does have this [apple.com] information on their website, if you dig for it, but you won't find it anywhere when you're actually trying to get something from the App store.
Re: (Score:2)
Ever bought an iPhone?
No. And I know a lot of people who think that people who buy iPhones are idiots who are suckered by "ease of use" and slick marketing.
We just don't say this to iPhone users because it's too late for them. Have you ever noticed how people who buy bad products and pay way to much for them sit there and champion those same products? It's like they are unable to come to terms with the fact that they make poor decisions. Admitting to a reality where they got ripped off is to difficult for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently, admitting to a reality where other people have different needs, preferences, and financial situations is "to" difficult for you.
iPhones do some things very well, some less well. Moreover, if you're going to be using something constantly for years, spending less than a dollar a day to make the use more pleasant might be a wise thing to do.
Re: (Score:2)
It's The Sun, which is the less sophisticated version of the DailyMail, founded by Alf Garnett
Mislabeled (Score:5, Insightful)
Summary should read, "A former top drone manufacturer..."
There's nothing better for your competitors than fucking your customers.
Re: (Score:2)
DJI has been screwing customers for a long time, this is only a relatively small step up. They make it pretty hard to use their products with data about you and your activities flowing back to them.
The thing is, they make really good drones. It's like how most expensive cars have really, really, really shitty infotainment systems and try their best to fuck you over by demanding genuine parts and dealer-only unlock codes when they are replaced. Yet people still buy them, because if you want a powerful car th
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
User hostile behavior didn't seem to kill Keurig. Sure they got some bad pr when they instituted the Barcode thing. But after a few months, people stopped caring. Customers don't vote with their wallets most of the time.
You mean corporations, who are the bulk of Keurig customers, didn't care... Keurig probably wouldn't be in business today if they hadn't already made huge inroads in the coffee break room market. DJI is somewhat different in that the majority of their customers are average people, not corporate buyers...
Re: Mislabeled (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought the CEO came forward and apologized, admitted it was a bad idea, and took it out of future versions?
Re: (Score:2)
It was a stupid idea, and they said they fixed it. I don't own one, so I am not 100% sure.
Re: (Score:2)
The difference is that A.Keurig didn't force the new feature on existing machines in the way DJI seems to be doing and B.There are fewer direct competitors for Keurig than there are for DJI (so there are less options to vote with your wallet and buy an alternative that is just as good)
You keep using that word ... (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Is updating the app something you choose to do willingly, something you 'choose' to do like updating to Win10 by clicking the red X, or something that happens the moment your cell phone (I assume the app runs on a cell phone?) has a data connection?
Re:You keep using that word ... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.
Re: (Score:2)
It's about making sure you can't free your drone from surveillance.
Actually, it's to put a system in place to be able to track drones back to users in order to dissuade you from considering using a drone to video record that which the authorities don't want the public to see. Criminals in government avoid accountability and the Chinese get tons of US data for which I'm sure they donated to the appropriate politician-owned "think-tank", private charity organization, etc etc...basically the slush-fund of those politicians that help implement such a system.
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Words mean whatever its users decide they mean. You are aware, I hope, that "brick" didn't mean anything related to computing, right? Somewhere there's a bunch of annoyed bricklayers fuming about how the nerds are using the word all wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Somewhere there's a bunch of annoyed bricklayers fuming about how the nerds are using the word all wrong.
Or... there's a bunch of bricklayers who aren't annoyed or fuming, who are constucting structurally unsound buildings out of manufacturer-disabled laptops, smartphones and, now, drones.
It's The Sun, what did you expect? (Score:2)
That's not what "brick" means.
It's an article in "The Sun". They don't know what most words mean especially if they have more than one syllable. It has been shown [bbc.com] that reading The Sun or other tabloids results in a worse vocabulary than not reading any newspaper and if you want to gauge their level have a look at their toughest words in the dictionary quiz [thesun.co.uk]. It is frankly rather sad that Slashdot is linking to such a wholly unreliable source.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apply your same argument to guns. Why do arms manufacturers not need to worry about people doing douchey things with their products?
First, because owning and carrying a tool to defend yourself is a constitutionally protected right. Flying hardware around in the national airspace is a different topic.
Secondly, this isn't something they're being forced to do. This is something they are CHOOSING to do, because they want to cut down on the risk of frivolous law suits. Gun manufacturers still, miraculously, maintain statute immunity from liability when someone criminally mis-uses their products. They are not immune from civil suits when,
Worst than cloud exclusive hardware (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
A "cloud exclusive hardware" as a drone will not be able to film anything, except a dizzy white screen.
And you cannot even use it in the sun
Good thing I bought a Walkera (Score:2)
a couple of years ago when the Canadian dollar was stronger. It's all I need.
And you wanted a cloud (Score:4, Insightful)
They call it the "social contract" (Score:3, Insightful)
I'll be really surprised when you have to agree to a EULA upon entering this messed up world.
Some philosophers (since at least Rousseau in 1762) call it "The Social Contract". They allege you "sign" it by existing, trading away some of your freedom for alleged benefits from interacting with the "society" composed of the others around you. They use it to justify the State imposing controls on individuals.
Think of it as an invisible shrink-wrap agreement on your amniotic sac.
This, of course, bends the conce
Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:5, Insightful)
The PS3 wan't jailbroken until Sony tried removing features. This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.
Re:Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:4, Informative)
ArduPilot [ardupilot.org] - open source drone firmware
Re: (Score:2)
Not really, there is plenty of open source drone firmware and controller boards that is both more capable and not crippled by stuff like geofencing around already. And there has been plenty of it before DJI even started to sell their toys. DJI didn't invent a multicopter nor were the first to put camera on it.
This will do nothing for any software development - most people buying these things are amateur/semipro filmmakers that don't know how (and don't want) to tinker with the radios or firmware.
And then ri
Re: (Score:2)
This is going to lead to some great advancements in open source drone firmware.
Actually drones are one of the areas where the open source world has been technically above their closed source counterparts. We don't need any more advancements.
Re:Someone hasn't learned the lesson of Sony (Score:4, Insightful)
Right NOW there are arguably MORE drones flying open-source firmware than any other! In fact open-source started the whole thing and DJI probably wouldn't even exist if it weren't for open-source.
[partial list of such projects]
Maybe the maintainers / copyright holders of those projects will think this is a good time to check the code on the DJI drone for license violations. B-)
Sadly, here's how they make it stick (Score:5, Insightful)
Here's how this works for them in the end:
THE FREE MARKET! As in There Ain't No Such Thing As A Free Market.
** Every other drone manufacturer requires that you do the same. The end. **
It's how we have encrypted BIOS, encrypted car engine diagnostics, and cell phones that don't have manual cutoffs on the camera and mic. How we have no choice in internet and cell phones providers when it comes to privacy. They just copy each other's requirements. Emergent multopoly.
Someone doesn't know what "brick" means. (Score:2)
Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
43m [newsok.com], sounds about right
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Well if someone could get a brick to fly 50 m , I would like to interest them in the US Olympics Shot Put team.
Re: (Score:2)
>> Unless bricks actually can fly 30m high and in a 50m radius.
Yep. Although you may have to train to achieve it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: Someone doesn't know what "brick" means. (Score:2)
With a big enough engine... (Score:2)
Something about DJI (Score:3)
Demand a refund! (Score:5, Insightful)
Demand a refund!
Call, ask for the process to get a full refund since these terms and conditions weren't known at the time of sale.
Make it a hassle for the company. The bigger the hassle, the better.
Nothing new here (Score:5, Interesting)
The DJI Go app already collects location, phone numbers, live flight metrics, serial numbers, and other data. And you need to sign up and let the app forward all that data to DJI at least once to "activate" a drone (they come deactivated and won't fly until you do it). Fortunately, the application itself, or at least the Android version of it, is written in a rather crappy way by kindergarten-grade programmers, and all their pathetic attempts to obfuscate data before it goes to China are trivial to bypass. The app also uses static hardcoded encryption keys, so whoever intercepts its traffic in transit can easily decrypt it.
Somebody with skills and time should look at the firmware itself. The history says that most of the Chinese devices have laughable if any protection and it should be possible to customize the firmware.
Meanwhile the recommendations are: 1. do not DJI Go on your phone. Use a tablet that does not have cell/mobile network connectivity or sensitive data on it. 2. Do not upgrade or update firmware unnecessarily. 3. Complain as much as possible online, including to regulatory bodies (FTC, etc.) to encourage DJI to change their idiotic policies.
Fortunately (Score:3)
Spoofing GPS data is trivial with a HackRF...
Two words for DJI (Score:3)
Fuck. Off.
By forcing people to register, DJI can alter the drone’s settings dependant on where the customer lives. That means it can make sure drones are flying by rules set by each nation.
Soon, phone and tablet manufacturers will push out updates to prevent you from taking pictures that might be considered pornographic, sacrilegious, or disrespectful to God or some other supreme leader in the jurisdiction you happen to be in. And when you move to a different jurisdiction, any such 'violations' already on your device will automatically be erased.
Many commenters so far have talked about how DJI is going to have their asses handed to them by their current and potential customers. What most here are missing is that this is the wave of the very near future - it's a trend, and it shows no signs of reversing. We truly live in a corporatocracy, and it's getting more and more entrenched, more invasive, and bolder by the day. Even if DJI loses this one, it's just a skirmish in a much bigger war that we are currently losing, and losing badly. When we lose control over the things we buy, we lose ownership, and everything we have is rented. Losing control over our own lives and our own destinies won't be far behind.
You want Cyberpunks? (Score:2)
The Sun is not a source (Score:3, Interesting)
Why is an article in The Sun linked on the main page?
Surely the same information (from a press release, right?) is available somewhere else. . . To save you the trouble of reading my entire post, I can say that I FOUND NOTHING LIKE THIS SUN ARTICLE'S IMPLICATION anywhere. It is the usual for the Sun – making shit up to fill the pages.
I wasted a good bit of time looking for a verifying source. Nothing. The closest I can find is that for purchasers in New Zealand, the product warranty is not valid unless they sign up with DJI. Not even close to the article's statements.
DJI will not be able to provide you with service under this warranty if you refuse to provide your information or do not wish us to transfer your information to our agent or contractor. [dji.com]
There is noting to find. If you feel like wasting your time as well, then click here to read their After-sales Policies [dji.com].
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
I found the official announcement on the DJI forums, posted by DJI Joe. Took me about a minute, but I'd never been to the site before.
Hate to say it, but this time Sun's got it about half right. The next round of firmware / apps will require you to register to download appropriate GEO info for your location, or the device will be restricted in height and range.
They don't answer what happens if you try to fly it somewhere you weren't registered from however. While the company is almost certainly engaging
Re: (Score:2)
I found the official announcement on the DJI forums, posted by DJI Joe. Took me about a minute, but I'd never been to the site before.
Hate to say it, but this time Sun's got it about half right. The next round of firmware / apps will require you to register to download appropriate GEO info for your location, or the device will be restricted in height and range.
They don't answer what happens if you try to fly it somewhere you weren't registered from however. While the company is almost certainly engaging in CYA mode, it seems that this is a knee-jerk "least possible" response.
In the online forums? Not the "publication of record" that a company usually chooses, eh?
I can see the CYA angle. Absolutely. But the issue is something best handled by regulation, not by vendor-first action. They could have handled the CYA in a less Orwellian manner.
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from the warranty policy being illegal in NZ there's discussions on the forum as well as many people who have received the same email.
Just because ${business_killing_thing} isn't displayed on ${evil_company_front_page} doesn't make something anything less true.
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from the warranty policy being illegal in NZ there's discussions on the forum as well as many people who have received the same email.
Just because ${business_killing_thing} isn't displayed on ${evil_company_front_page} doesn't make something anything less true.
My point was that The Sun is an unreliable source, meaning I withhold judgment until confirmation of the ${business_killing_thing} from an independent, second source. Responding to a 'fake news' article would be a waste of everyone's time.
The AC above found confirmation in their forums. Now we know it is a real thing. Confirmed, so discuss the topic if you have input. It sure as hell ought to be discussed––what an idiotic thing for a company to do... in many ways, which the main thread cover
Re: (Score:2)
It's by schwit1. All his stuff is drivel. Sometimes he wildly exaggerates, sometimes he gets hold of the wrong end of the stick, and for the rest he just plain lies.
He went quiet for a while, but it appears they've let him out.
Article is a lie (Score:2)
This claim of geofencing your DJI drone unless you register is bogus. Made-up. Fiction. Sensationalist rumor-mongering.
See my other post for details.
Re: (Score:2)
Not made up:
"If this activation process is not performed, the aircraft will not have access to the correct geospatial information and flight functions for that region, and its operations will be restricted if you update the upcoming firmware: Live camera streaming will be disabled, and flight will be limited to a 50-meter (164-foot) radius up to 30 meters (98 feet) high."
http://www.dji.com/newsroom/ne... [dji.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Not made up:
http://www.dji.com/newsroom/ne... [dji.com]
I stand corrected. DJI's 'Newsroom' is where I started my search, but I missed what you found.
Well well... (Score:2)
Well gee whiz, guess what brand of drone I won't be buying?
That's right, fuck you, DJI.
I also expect that this firmware bullshit will be hacked back into full functionality before very long.
Here's the email DJI sent out (Score:5, Informative)
I very recently bought and paid for a DJI Mavic Pro. I received an email from DJI 2 days ago about this. Here's the email:
Dear Customers,
DJI will soon introduce a new application activation process for international customers. This new step, to take effect at the end of this week, ensures you will use the correct set of geospatial information and flight functions for your aircraft, as determined by your geographical location and user profile. All existing flight safety limitations, such as geofencing boundaries and altitude limits, remain the same.
Even if you have registered when activating your aircraft upon purchase, you will have to log in once when you update the new version of DJI GO or GO 4 App. If you have forgotten your password since your initial login, you can reset it using a function within the DJI GO and DJI GO 4 apps.
You will need a data connection to the Internet for your smartphone or tablet when you log in, in order to verify the account information and activate the updated software or firmware. If this activation process is not performed, the aircraft will not have access to the correct geospatial information and flight functions for that region, and its operations will be restricted if you update the upcoming firmware: Live camera streaming will be disabled, and flight will be limited to a 50-meter (164-foot) radius up to 30 meters (98 feet) high.
The feature applies to all aircraft (except standalone A3 and N3) that have been upgraded to the latest firmware or when using future versions of the DJI GO and GO 4 apps.
DJI encourages pilots to always follow applicable laws and regulations in the countries where they operate, and provides information about these regulations on its FlySafe website at flysafe.dji.com.
Sincerely,
Your DJI Team
Open Source Firmware (Score:2)
What, does the drone need to have connectivity? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That is, if an unregistered device works right now, then what could the company do to make the device stop working later, unless it needed internet connectivity to function in the first place?
Would likely break the law here (Score:2)
Why is everyone so angry about this? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Aside from the basic "well it's mine and I do with it whatever I want", which is categorically untrue for all aircraft
Never forget that John Adams - one of the founding fathers, the 2nd POTUS, co-author of the Declaration of Independence, argued in court (and won) that British soldiers were justified in opening fire on a crowd for throwing 'snowballs.' Courts have more or less followed that line of reasoning ever since -- even throwing popcorn is assault and can get you jail time.
I_WAS_ looking at getting a DJI (Score:2)
I guess I'm not now
Non-Murdoch source (Score:2)
https://www.engadget.com/2017/... [engadget.com]
Glad I got a Solo (Score:2)
Open source is the only way to go kids.... (Score:2)
OSS means they cant control your product.
If your drone does not use one of the OSS drone pilot software systems, then it's a piece of poo.
I was thinking of geting a DJI Phantom 4, no more (Score:2)
Well that tears it for me (Score:2)
Customer Choice? (Score:2)
Maybe this is because it's a Chinese made product but you'd think DJI would think that maybe giving the customer the ultimate choice on what their product can't and can do? I've heard that their drones are already limited to 500m for altitude which for most uses is plenty but runs into problems when folks are staying close to the ground hugging mountains over 500m. They really should adopt more of a "warning policy" in that the system should warn you that you're exceeding limits with a disclaimer. After
GoPro tried this too (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What should the battle cry be? I nominate "Keurig!"
Re: about time (Score:4)
What's sarcastic about this?
I suspect that DJI wouldn't have taken these steps if it itself wasn't being pressured to do so. I also wouldn't be surprised if the FAA was involved, given the nature of the increasing regulations on various unmanned flying machines.
One of the recent documentaries that Frontline showed featuring the fight between the Iraqi government and ISIS showed ISIS using cheap off-the-shelf quadcopters to attempt to stealthily bomb Iraqi units with hand grenades. Fly high, operate the mechanism that drops the grenade such that its release activates the timer, and by the time anyone on the ground is aware of the danger there's no time to react to it.
Re: (Score:2)
>> Hard-limit them to 50m range and 30m height
DRM does not work. It never worked. Deal with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Marketing changed the name though, they used to be called R/C, which is short for Radio Controlled. There have been many thousands of R/C enthusiasts since long before I was born.
I think you're overreacting, to put it mildly. Too much hyperbole there AC.
Re: (Score:2)
Odd. I've only ever heard complaints about them in the last 5 or 6 years, and yet they've been in use since at least the 50s, and I'm pretty sure back to the 40s.
Yes, yes, but those were just simple remotely-controlled miniature flying machines. Nothing to get excited about.
These are totally different! These are privacy-invading, aircraft-wrecking drones! They have **apps** ffs! Might as well paint a big "ISIS" on the side of the things!
/s
Strat
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, we, old farts, are using RC helicopters for more than 30 years, yes, big 4 feet helicopters running on nitro engine, that can go hundreds of yards away from the pilot. What's up with all this sudden hate? Electric helicopters nowadays make way less noise and are more secure (assisted flight and hovering).
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, PHOTOGRAPHS STEAL YOUR SOUL!
Filter error: Don't use so many caps. It's like YELLING.