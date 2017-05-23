Chinese Giant Huawei Gets Serious About PC Business, Announces Plans For Global Expansion (reuters.com) 12
Speaking of new laptops, Chinese conglomerate Huawei plans a global expansion into computers, it said on Tuesday, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered two years of falling sales volumes and pressure on margins. From a report: At a news conference in Berlin, the Shenzhen-based company introduced its first line-up of three personal computer models, including a 15.6-inch screen notebook, a 2-in-1 tablet and notebook hybrid and an ultra slim, metallic 13-inch notebook. Initially, Huawei plans to target the premium-priced consumer market, competing with Lenovo, HP and Dell, which together sell more than 50 percent of all PCs. To a lesser extent, it will also go up against Apple's high-end, but shrinking, Mac computer business. Huawei's Matebook X is a fanless notebook with splash-proof screen and combined fingerprint sign-on and power button, priced between 1,399 and 1,699 euros ($1,570-$1,900). Its Matebook E 2-in-1 hybrid will run from 999 to 1,299 euros while the Matebook D with 15.6-inch display is priced at 799 to 999 euros, it said. Huawei said it aims to offer the new PCs in 12 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East in early June.
To a lesser extent, it will also go up against Apple's high-end, but shrinking, Mac computer business.
In terms of sales numbers, profits, and percentage of computer sales as a whole, it's getting larger.
You know, Huawei makes a lot of overpriced stuff like $600 featurephones (maimang 5), yet people are buying them.
It always puzzled me why Americans dislike buying cheap shit, yet ready to buy the same shit if it is properly marked up to few hundred bucks.
I used to sell $1 Chinese sunglasses in my student years on ebay for around $100 to $200 each. The only thing it took me was to order them to be silk-screened with madeup random Italian sounding brand names.
"Speaking of new laptops"? (Score:2)
The previous post is about a patent war/partnership between Apple and Nokia.
Where is "Speaking of new laptops" supposed to fit in?
