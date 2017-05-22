Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active Looks Like a Rugged LG G6 (theverge.com) 11
The Wireless Power Consortium has released a leaked image of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. While it's only one photo, the image shows a smartphone greatly resembling LG's G6. The Verge reports: First, the display: the S8 Active won't have curved edges, like the regular S8. The big question this year was what Samsung planned to do about the screen, since curved glass may be more susceptible to cracking, and Samsung seems to have decided the best option was to get rid of it altogether. Instead, the S8 Active has a flattened out look but retains the S8's rounded corners, making the front of the phone look a lot like LG's G6. Samsung seems to have made the bezels a little bit larger on the S8 Active, particularly on the sides. But overall, the front of the phone still seems to get fairly close to the nearly all-screen look of actual S8. The second thing this photo shows is that Samsung isn't putting buttons back on the front of the phone. That's not necessarily a huge surprise, but it'll make the device a bit harder to handle when wet, since owners will be relying on the touchscreen. And finally, this photo reveals a bit of what Samsung is doing to make the phone rugged. All four of its corners bump out, suggesting they've been reinforced to absorb shock should the phone get dropped; it looks a lot like what Samsung has done in the past.
How many patents does this infringe? (Score:1)
Samsung should be sued into oblivion. Can anyone justify all of Samsung's patent infringement? Why should Samsung be allowed to shown such disrespect toward intellectual property?
Re: (Score:1)
My name is Beau1080p, and I approve this message.
Re: (Score:2)
Love these morons that make such macho statements yet don't even have the balls to post as themselves and stand behind their own words.
The real news (Score:2)