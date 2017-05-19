Robots Could Wipe Out Another 6 Million Retail Jobs (cnn.com) 44
According to a new study this week from financial services firm Cornerstone Capital Group, between 6 million and 7.5 million retail jobs are at risk of being replaced over the course of the next 10 years by some form of automation. "That represents at least 38% of the current retail work force, which consists of 16 million workers," reports CNN. "Retail could actually lose a greater proportion of jobs to automation than manufacturing has, according to the study." From the report: That doesn't mean that robots will be roving the aisles of your local department store chatting with customers. Instead, expect to see more automated checkout lines instead of cashiers. This shift alone will likely eliminate millions of jobs. "Cashiers are considered one of the most easily automatable jobs in the economy," said the report. And these job losses will hit women particularly hard, since about 73% of cashiers are women. There will also be fewer sales jobs, as more and more consumers use in-store smartphones and touchscreen computers to find what they need, said John Wilson, head of research at Cornerstone. There will still be some sales people on the floor, but just not as many of them. Rising wages are also helping to drive automation, as state and city governments hike their minimum wages. Additionally, several major retailers including Walmart, the nation's largest employer, have increased wages in order to find and retain the workers they need. The increased competition from e-commerce is also a factor, since it requires retailers to be as efficient as possible in order to compete.
Retail work is some of the most thankless, soul-flaying work there is.
It is also work that adds very little value. A checkout clerk isn't actually producing anything. A self-checkout kiosk can already do the same job, and is often better because the lines can be shorter.
The purpose of work is to produce goods and services, not "keeping people busy". So the elimination of these unproductive jobs is a good thing.
As retail sales jobs disappear, stores that sell goods are being replaced with businesses that sell services, such as restaurants, hairdressers, etc. People are mor
People are more likely to "eat out" than ever before
With what money, exactly? They money they get from switching to hairdressing?
A good cashier adds value to the company by upselling at the time of purchase "This shirt looks great, but did you see that we have scarves on sale? See the one I'm wearing? That blue one would go great with that shirt". I've watched it work on my wife, and it's quite effective. I don't see the same capability being effective with a checkout kiosk.
Perhaps not so effective at a grocery store or Home Depo, but automated checkout kiosks are already popular at those stores.
I hate self serve kiosks. I took one today, because the lines were amazingly long elsewhere. I figured just 3 items, what can go wrong. Of course it immediately beeped for service assistance because one item was too heavy (bottle of soda). No one in self serve was getting checked out faster than normal once they got to the front of the line.
Maybe no one likes to be waited on by a robot but it can't be worse than self service checkout.
I hate self serve kiosks.
Let me guess: You're old. I once saw a report on the demographics of people that refused to use ATMs. They were mostly 70+. Banks are now charging them a fee to use a human teller.
Of course it immediately beeped for service assistance because one item was too heavy (bottle of soda).
Those sorts of problems occur way less frequently than just a couple years ago. They will continue to improve, just like ATMs no longer jam when dispensing cash.
I've been ordering more stuff online. Self serve kiosks will only cause me to move to almost everything online. Before I work my ass off checking out myself I'll just have the postal service drop it at my door. Fuck Walmart. They've been trying to get people to use those kiosks at the grocery store. Occasionally someone with 2 or 3 items will use them. The people with a buggy with 200 dollars worth of groceries? I've never seen that. I hear McD's has kiosks now but I don't eat that shit anyway so who cares.
They can all become robot programmers now!
Existing self-checkout kiosks at major retail outlets already handle cash perfectly fine.
Studies are backed by data. Maybe the data is bad. Maybe the reasoning is bad. Often the data is good, and the analysis is good. If everything is just an opinion, you might as well say everything humans try and study and understand is just like, your opinion, man.
Uh, okay then.
In other words this is just an opinion. They could or they may not.
It is opinion based on an extrapolation of current trends. Retail employment is dropping steadily, and there is no reason to believe that will stop or reverse. Stores are replacing human workers with kiosks and automation, while the stores themselves are being replaced by Amazon. Per unit of sales, physical stores employ three times as many people as Amazon (although that doesn't include the delivery drivers), and Amazon is also automating.
Yes.. because all of the people that will lose their jobs to the robotic overlords will be protected... by the concept of the living wage. This is another socialist myth where people will gather an income for doing nothing.. based on taxing those that do something. This is so future-forward we already have examples of it!
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/19/venezuela-incredible-legacy-experiment-with-socialism.html
You're confusing "living wage" (i.e. a wage that's high enough to live on) with basic income (basic income payments that everyone gets regardless of whether or where they work).
As more and more jobs are displaced, you can ignore unemployable people at your peril - people that are disenfranchised and feel that they are marginalized and left to die with no way to feed or shelter themselves or family have a way of taking what they want from those that have it regardless of what they need to do to get it.
I imagine they'll make robots to take care of that problem too.
What so afraid of the future?
Robots will eventually build robots for only raw materials cost
Free robots will mean no labour price.
Products will be free
Mankind free to think
First you need to find a source of free energy
Will take some generations but...
Dumb people will be extinct!
Wake up
A robot revolution is no reason to think dumb people will become extinct -- when intelligence and hard work are no longer important, those qualities will be less prevalent in society.
First you need to find a source of free energy
Solar panels and windmills assembled by robots from materials mined by robots.
If there are no entry-level jobs, how do we teach people work?
If there are no entry-level jobs, how do we teach people work?
There are entry-level jobs besides retail. For instance, restaurant employment is going up. Also, once the Mexicans have paid for their wall, there will be lots of entry level jobs picking fruit.
From the 1900s: If farm tractors and combines replace dozens of farm workers, how do we teach people how to work?
Guess what, though farm work has dropped from 70% of the labor force to under 2%, we still managed to find things to do, including entry-level jobs. If the job of cashier takes the same path, we will again find new things for our teenage workers to do.
More painters, more singers, more writers and some people to create art I didn't even know I'd love. I want to spend less of my income on the things I need and more on the things I want and experiences with the people I love. My job is automating things, at least in part, and there is plenty of room for it in my industry. It doesn't look like there is any chance of automating my part anytime soon, more's the pity since I'd rather be drawing and painting. I'd even consider chef, though I don't know if I have the innate talent; Still, I'd be willing to give it a shot.
Retail, fast food and cashiering are fine if that's the job you can get, but they kinda suck. Nobody should really have to do those jobs if there is money to be made in the creative world instead. How does the creative job pay as much? It has to be because that's what becomes valuable due to the shrinking value of obsolete professions.
Drinkable water is tremendously valuable and was worth a lot of money before it was made common. Ditto for electricity. Imagine you're a serf in the middle ages given your first cheeseburger and being told it would only cost you ten minutes of your day's work to have it. For three hours work you could feed your family for the whole day. For a whole twelve hour work day you could eat better than your local lord.
Really that's an understatement. The local lord could, maybe, hope to have something close in quality to a McDonalds burger, but the fries, fresh produce, bread made the same day, fries and soda would have been shockingly high quality compared to what even the richest had available, particularly in the off season. Add to that reliable lighting, the ability to travel hundreds of miles in a day, communicate with anyone in the world, all the facts you could ask for at your fingertips... Our lives are amazing and we hardly appreciate it. Even the worst healthcare in America is better than what was available to kings a few hundred years ago.
Some of the progress will suck. There is no denying that some things will suck for some people. I wish it wasn't that way, but we can't pretend everything will be wonderful. That said, everything has been getting better for most people most of the time for the past several hundred years. I am optimistic the trend will continue.
Consider the ATM. Wouldn't one think at the introduction of these machines that days of bank tellers would have been numbered? Yet as I walk my around my neighborhood, I can find a dozen banks all with a full complement of tellers. There are way MORE teller jobs now decades after ATMs became ubiquitous than there were before the machines.
Consider tolls. Wouldn't one think at the introduction of EZ-Pass that the days of toll clerks would have been numbered? Yet when do you ever not see a long line of cars in
Certainly not my experience here in Australia, many bank branches have closed, and those still open have very few tellers, and long waits are the norm.
I find it very hard to belive your story man.