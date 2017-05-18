US and EU Reject Expanding Laptop Ban To Flights From Europe (bbc.com) 21
An anonymous reader writes: US and EU officials have decided against a ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Europe. But after a four-hour meeting in Brussels to discuss the threats to aviation security, officials said other measures were still being considered. US officials had previously said they were looking into extending to Europe a ban on electronics on flights from eight mostly Muslim countries. The measure was introduced over fears a bomb could be concealed in a device. The meeting was requested by EU officials after recent reports suggested US authorities had new information regarding laptop parts being turned into explosives.
Wasn't "laptops can be bombs m'kay" the classified info Trump supposedly gave to the Russians (and that currently has media outlets' panties' in various bundles).
No. He allegedly revealed specifics from an operation in a particular location in Syria that was detailed enough that it was felt that the Russians could have informed Assad, which would have led to the exposure of an Israeli intelligence operation in the country (and endangered the lives of the informants/operatives).
It was related to laptops, but it was operation-specific.
No. He allegedly revealed specifics from an operation in a particular location in Syria
But who was the idiot that gave Trump that information in the first place? He has no "need to know" those sorts of details.
If laptops had been banned on flights from Europe, then a terrorist could put an undetectable-laptop-bomb in their luggage from Paris to New York, then pick up their luggage, board a flight from New York to Los Angeles with the laptop in hand, and blow the plane up.
Banning laptops on international flights would have done nothing about that risk. Therefore, it seems this measure was security theater, not real security. And when it became clear how big the economic effect of banning laptops would be (in terms of dissuading travel), the measure had to be cancelled. Laptops are still banned on flights from the Middle East, but this is a small market without other options, so the economic impact on the US is minimal.
then a terrorist could put an undetectable-laptop-bomb in their luggage from Paris to New York, then pick up their luggage
Omitting the tiny detail that the luggage goes through much more rigorous screening than any carryon, so it would in fact be detected, and the person arrested, all before the plane took off...
What is your idea of an "undetectable laptop bomb"????
What is your idea of an "undetectable laptop bomb"????
The whole point of these laptop measures is that, supposedly, the bombs cannot be detected at security. You can turn the laptop on and operate it normally, and it looks normal on the x-ray, but there is a bomb inside. And supposedly if a passenger holds this bomb up to the side of the plane, it can blow a hole in the fuselage and destroy the plane. And the only way to avoid this possibility is to require all laptops to be in checked baggage.
Did the US officials bring their laptops and tables as cabin luggage on this trip to Europe?
The airlines don't want to take liability for laptops that get lost / stolen / broken in the cargo hold.
And if they force to you check them then they will be forced to take liability for them.